Feds Are Now Targeting Gamers for Spreading Disinformation

White supremacy was the number one domestic terrorist threat in America until it was toppled by parents at school board meetings, Catholics praying in front of abortion clinics, and now Christian nationalism. We've already seen from the Twitter files how heavy a thumb the federal government had on social media platforms like Twitter. But now the feds are going after sites frequented by gamers, who are the next domestic terrorist threat.

BREAKING: Federal agencies are secretly collaborating with gaming companies to "monitor and fight domestic extremism"



A report by the GAO reveals undisclosed collaboration between FBI, DHS, & huge companies like Roblox, Discord, Reddit.



The report warns of "extremists" using… pic.twitter.com/qGliN4xl2U — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 13, 2024

"The report warns of "extremists" using aesthetics, humor, and memes." Yes, memes.

The FBI and DHS are working with gaming companies to root out memes, humor, & aesthetics that might convert people to "domestic extremism" pic.twitter.com/6Ld3ccg95z — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 14, 2024

This "Disinformation Primer" from the GAO warns that "problematic information" regularly originates from networks of alternative sites and anonymous individuals who have created their own "alt-media" online spaces: Reddit, 4Chan, Discord, and "gaming sites." To users, these spaces "enable them to collaborate and validate their own interpretations of the world that differ from "mainstream" sources.

Here is USAID deliberately targeting "gaming sites" for censorship to stop ordinary citizens from forming "interpretations of the world that differ from 'mainstream' sources."



This is the US gov't, using your tax dollars, plotting to stop people from disagreeing with the media. https://t.co/1sehpzuJ1d pic.twitter.com/8jJTjrtilF — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) March 14, 2024

This editor's son is a gamer who regularly chats with his friends on Discord. He's also a young, white male, which makes him extra dangerous.

Memes are being prosecuted as crimes now.



You’ll go to jail for wrongthink.



Freedom of speech is dyįng in America under the Biden regime.



Vote wisely November. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 14, 2024

U.S. intelligence wasn’t happen enough spying on innocent Americans on social media so now they’re invading our privacy when we play video games.



The FBI and DHS need to be defunded and dismantled.



There’s no saving them in their current form.



They’re a threat to our freedoms. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 13, 2024

They are looking to get rid of us — J Hans (@blackhawkce457) March 14, 2024

Domestic extremism: White guys expressing opinions. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) March 14, 2024

Worse yet … they contribute their own "research" to the larger discussion rather than accepting information from mainstream sources.

When I was growing up we'd always hear about how evil Russia and China were because they oppressed the people and silenced opposition. Well, now everyone in America can experience that first hand. — Rickie Miyake (@RickieMiyake) March 14, 2024

“Our Sacred Democracy™️” is when intelligence agencies team up with private companies to spy on American citizens. — Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) March 14, 2024

So tired of this shit — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) March 13, 2024

Wow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2024

The use of the word 'problematic' is always a dead giveaway that something authoritarian/censorious is in the offering. — Star Lasswell (@StarLasswell1) March 14, 2024

The most important thing for everyone to understand is that USAID is the “friendly face” of the CIA, the “carrot” as opposed to the “stick”.

This is the CIA trying to steer people away from non-approved fact lines. — Bret Smith (@Bretsmithiii) March 14, 2024

The people who lie to us all the time about everything want to censor any places we might go to actually find the truth. — Roger Williams (@PIAccount1) March 14, 2024

Bad enough the communist left destroyed films and TV shows. Now they're gonna finish off the gaming industry. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) March 13, 2024

The FBI is beyond reform. It needs to be abolished.

I see no evidence that there are "good agents". — Stop the Half Staff Madness! 🇺🇸 (@GoMtnBiking) March 13, 2024

"Domestic extremism" Meaning anyone RIGHT of Chairman Mao who believes in diversity of thought. — Lord Brian Urso, Lead Guitarist of Gideons Mob (@TheMobRules73) March 14, 2024

Preventing extremism by censoring memes?



Not the best approach.



Let's tackle the root issues instead. — Christian | Import Expert (@NoRiskNoParty) March 14, 2024

The government has become obsessed with "disinformation" to the point where it set up a Disinformation Governance Board. There's the accepted "mainstream" narrative, and then there are "interpretations of the world that differ from 'mainstream' sources."

This is what the government is monitoring: your gaming chat while you play Call of Duty.

