Feds Are Now Targeting Gamers for Spreading Disinformation

White supremacy was the number one domestic terrorist threat in America until it was toppled by parents at school board meetings, Catholics praying in front of abortion clinics, and now Christian nationalism. We've already seen from the Twitter files how heavy a thumb the federal government had on social media platforms like Twitter. But now the feds are going after sites frequented by gamers, who are the next domestic terrorist threat.
BREAKING: Federal agencies are secretly collaborating with gaming companies to "monitor and fight domestic extremism"— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 13, 2024
A report by the GAO reveals undisclosed collaboration between FBI, DHS, & huge companies like Roblox, Discord, Reddit.
The report warns of "extremists" using… pic.twitter.com/qGliN4xl2U
"The report warns of "extremists" using aesthetics, humor, and memes." Yes, memes.
The FBI and DHS are working with gaming companies to root out memes, humor, & aesthetics that might convert people to "domestic extremism" pic.twitter.com/6Ld3ccg95z— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 14, 2024
This "Disinformation Primer" from the GAO warns that "problematic information" regularly originates from networks of alternative sites and anonymous individuals who have created their own "alt-media" online spaces: Reddit, 4Chan, Discord, and "gaming sites." To users, these spaces "enable them to collaborate and validate their own interpretations of the world that differ from "mainstream" sources.
Here is USAID deliberately targeting "gaming sites" for censorship to stop ordinary citizens from forming "interpretations of the world that differ from 'mainstream' sources."— Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) March 14, 2024
This is the US gov't, using your tax dollars, plotting to stop people from disagreeing with the media. https://t.co/1sehpzuJ1d pic.twitter.com/8jJTjrtilF
Recommended
This editor's son is a gamer who regularly chats with his friends on Discord. He's also a young, white male, which makes him extra dangerous.
Memes are being prosecuted as crimes now.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 14, 2024
You’ll go to jail for wrongthink.
Freedom of speech is dyįng in America under the Biden regime.
Vote wisely November.
U.S. intelligence wasn’t happen enough spying on innocent Americans on social media so now they’re invading our privacy when we play video games.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 13, 2024
The FBI and DHS need to be defunded and dismantled.
There’s no saving them in their current form.
They’re a threat to our freedoms.
They are looking to get rid of us— J Hans (@blackhawkce457) March 14, 2024
Domestic extremism: White guys expressing opinions.— First Words (@unscriptedmike) March 14, 2024
Worse yet … they contribute their own "research" to the larger discussion rather than accepting information from mainstream sources.
When I was growing up we'd always hear about how evil Russia and China were because they oppressed the people and silenced opposition. Well, now everyone in America can experience that first hand.— Rickie Miyake (@RickieMiyake) March 14, 2024
“Our Sacred Democracy™️” is when intelligence agencies team up with private companies to spy on American citizens.— Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) March 14, 2024
So tired of this shit— George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) March 13, 2024
Wow— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2024
The use of the word 'problematic' is always a dead giveaway that something authoritarian/censorious is in the offering.— Star Lasswell (@StarLasswell1) March 14, 2024
The most important thing for everyone to understand is that USAID is the “friendly face” of the CIA, the “carrot” as opposed to the “stick”.— Bret Smith (@Bretsmithiii) March 14, 2024
This is the CIA trying to steer people away from non-approved fact lines.
The people who lie to us all the time about everything want to censor any places we might go to actually find the truth.— Roger Williams (@PIAccount1) March 14, 2024
Bad enough the communist left destroyed films and TV shows. Now they're gonna finish off the gaming industry.— AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) March 13, 2024
The FBI is beyond reform. It needs to be abolished.— Stop the Half Staff Madness! 🇺🇸 (@GoMtnBiking) March 13, 2024
I see no evidence that there are "good agents".
"Domestic extremism" Meaning anyone RIGHT of Chairman Mao who believes in diversity of thought.— Lord Brian Urso, Lead Guitarist of Gideons Mob (@TheMobRules73) March 14, 2024
Preventing extremism by censoring memes?— Christian | Import Expert (@NoRiskNoParty) March 14, 2024
Not the best approach.
Let's tackle the root issues instead.
The government has become obsessed with "disinformation" to the point where it set up a Disinformation Governance Board. There's the accepted "mainstream" narrative, and then there are "interpretations of the world that differ from 'mainstream' sources."
This is what the government is monitoring: your gaming chat while you play Call of Duty.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member