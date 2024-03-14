LIGHT ... THEM ... UP: Women Athletes Including Riley Gaines Sue the NCAA...
Shipment of Jaromír Jágr Bobblehead's Goes Missing in California, And Everyone Wants to...
White House Backs Atlantic Piece on How Robert Hur 'Misled the Country' on...
The Gender Cult Ship Be Sinking: California Study Reveals Suicide Rates Go UP...
President Biden Releases Statement on Death of Nex Benedict
Republicans Can't Screw This Up...Right?
Gun Grabber Gavin Newsom Was Foiled Again -- Cue the World's Smallest Violin
Kamala Harris Becomes First Vice President to Visit an Abortion Clinic
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond Steps on All The Rakes Regarding Nex Benedict...
'An Inflation MACHINE': Sen. John Kennedy FLAMES Biden About Inflation as Only He...
NBC Tries Chewing Elon Musk Out for Haitian Cannibal Story, Ends Up Biting...
When They Tell You Who They Are, Believe Them: Maryland Official Wants to...
If It Walks Like an Illegal and Talks Like an Illegal, It's an...
Massachusetts Is Looking to Place Even More Restrictions on Your 2A Rights

Feds Are Now Targeting Gamers for Spreading Disinformation

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on March 14, 2024
Photo by RDNE Stock project from Pexels

White supremacy was the number one domestic terrorist threat in America until it was toppled by parents at school board meetings, Catholics praying in front of abortion clinics, and now Christian nationalism. We've already seen from the Twitter files how heavy a thumb the federal government had on social media platforms like Twitter. But now the feds are going after sites frequented by gamers, who are the next domestic terrorist threat.

Advertisement

"The report warns of "extremists" using aesthetics, humor, and memes." Yes, memes.

This "Disinformation Primer" from the GAO warns that "problematic information" regularly originates from networks of alternative sites and anonymous individuals who have created their own "alt-media" online spaces: Reddit, 4Chan, Discord, and "gaming sites." To users, these spaces "enable them to collaborate and validate their own interpretations of the world that differ from "mainstream" sources.

Recommended

LIGHT ... THEM ... UP: Women Athletes Including Riley Gaines Sue the NCAA in Federal Court
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

This editor's son is a gamer who regularly chats with his friends on Discord. He's also a young, white male, which makes him extra dangerous.

Worse yet … they contribute their own "research" to the larger discussion rather than accepting information from mainstream sources.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The government has become obsessed with "disinformation" to the point where it set up a Disinformation Governance Board. There's the accepted "mainstream" narrative, and then there are "interpretations of the world that differ from 'mainstream' sources."

This is what the government is monitoring: your gaming chat while you play Call of Duty.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: CENSORSHIP DISINFORMATION GOVERNMENT MEMES VIDEO GAMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIGHT ... THEM ... UP: Women Athletes Including Riley Gaines Sue the NCAA in Federal Court
Grateful Calvin
White House Backs Atlantic Piece on How Robert Hur 'Misled the Country' on Joe Biden's Memory
Brett T.
The Gender Cult Ship Be Sinking: California Study Reveals Suicide Rates Go UP With Trans Surgeries
Grateful Calvin
NBC Tries Chewing Elon Musk Out for Haitian Cannibal Story, Ends Up Biting Self on the Arse Instead
Gordon K
James Lindsay Gives David Hogg a LESSON in Illegal Immigration He Won't SOON Forget With Just ONE Tweet
Sam J.
Shipment of Jaromír Jágr Bobblehead's Goes Missing in California, And Everyone Wants to Know Who Done it
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LIGHT ... THEM ... UP: Women Athletes Including Riley Gaines Sue the NCAA in Federal Court Grateful Calvin
Advertisement