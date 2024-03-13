Sen. Raphael Warnock Tells Joy Reid the Laken Riley Act was 'Smoke and...
Hot Take: There's Literally Not One Single Way Illegal Immigration' Impacts Anyone's Life in Any Way

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on March 13, 2024
Twitchy

Funny that this should come up so soon after 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley was allegedly murdered by an illegal immigrant from Venezuela. Illegal immigration had an effect on her life, by ending it.

I'll admit I don't live in a neighborhood with illegal immigrants, but Democrats have assured me of their importance — we need them to pick the vegetables that would otherwise "rot on the vine." We need them to clean our toilets and mow our lawns.

I'm glad that the Laken Riley story finally got President Joe Biden to acknowledge murders by illegal aliens … um, undocumented people is what he meant to say. I'm glad that there's now a face and a name associated with illegal immigrant crime, but I'm also disappointed that so many others have died at the hands of illegal immigrants, mainly in car crashes, and no one makes a big deal out of their deaths.

I'm a stickler for the use of the word "literally," so I had to write a post about this hot take:

If 8 million illegals crossing the border has had literally no impact on anyone, why are the mayors of sanctuary cities crying to the Biden administration to do something about the border? Why do they need billions of dollars to feed and house these illegals? Why is school canceled because they need the building for a shelter for illegal immigrants? Why are they kicking people out of senior centers and community centers? Why did President Biden even bother with that photo-op at the border?

I've heard sanctuary city Mayor Eric Adams that New York City as we knew it is being destroyed.

This has to be a troll because even the mainstream media has published stories on how hospitals have been overrun and schools are struggling to find ESL teachers.

I saw Adams put a major spin on his plan to give out prepaid debit cards to illegals — he claimed it would help local businesses.

***

 

