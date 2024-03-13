Hot Take: There's Literally Not One Single Way Illegal Immigration' Impacts Anyone's Life in Any Way

Funny that this should come up so soon after 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley was allegedly murdered by an illegal immigrant from Venezuela. Illegal immigration had an effect on her life, by ending it.

I'll admit I don't live in a neighborhood with illegal immigrants, but Democrats have assured me of their importance — we need them to pick the vegetables that would otherwise "rot on the vine." We need them to clean our toilets and mow our lawns.

I'm glad that the Laken Riley story finally got President Joe Biden to acknowledge murders by illegal aliens … um, undocumented people is what he meant to say. I'm glad that there's now a face and a name associated with illegal immigrant crime, but I'm also disappointed that so many others have died at the hands of illegal immigrants, mainly in car crashes, and no one makes a big deal out of their deaths.

I'm a stickler for the use of the word "literally," so I had to write a post about this hot take:

There is literally not one single way "illegal immigration" impacts anyone's life in any way, unless you feel strongly about bland food. — Tana Ganeva (@TanaGaneva) March 11, 2024

Parents whose daughters were raped and killed by illegals: quit whining, enjoy more zesty street food https://t.co/KZ3va4ipNG — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) March 11, 2024

If 8 million illegals crossing the border has had literally no impact on anyone, why are the mayors of sanctuary cities crying to the Biden administration to do something about the border? Why do they need billions of dollars to feed and house these illegals? Why is school canceled because they need the building for a shelter for illegal immigrants? Why are they kicking people out of senior centers and community centers? Why did President Biden even bother with that photo-op at the border?

Tell that to Laken Riley — Conservatopia Mayim Chayim 🇺🇸 (@WTPatty) March 13, 2024

To the Haitians that are coming, you are the bland food. — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) March 12, 2024

FFS, you are a moron. https://t.co/ZxYkpAS6Lv — ƬЄƛƓƛƝ ƦЄƖԼԼƳ🍸CLOSE THE BORDER #ALM (@velvethammer) March 13, 2024

https://t.co/6KwpjJgC1u whoops — Fall of Rome 2.0 in 4K (@still_a_nerd) March 11, 2024

Another great take from a liberal white woman. — The Relentless Optimist pronouns PH/SP 🦁 (@Jeff88kg) March 11, 2024

I don't think I've ever seen a tweet with so many views and so few likes. Remarkable — Amanita Virosa (@AmanitaVirosa2) March 12, 2024

"not one single way illegal immigration impacts impacts anyone's life in any way"https://t.co/4Ashg5X56E — Steve Wilson (@wilstv) March 13, 2024

In other words, we don't need them. — TS the Deplorable (@TStheDeplorable) March 11, 2024

Keep this messaging up, it’s gonna have the desired impact we desperately need. — Justin (@JustinD0326) March 11, 2024

an AWFL with an awful take. a tale as old as time. — artisanal big red candles. (@big_red_candles) March 12, 2024

This has to be a troll. — Jenny Logan (@chisholmfinance) March 12, 2024

Undermining the middle-class blue-collar workers?



Putting a heavier load on socialized benefits?



Direct correlation of drug trafficking and illegal behavior?



But sure, there are no impacts. — John Wylie (@johnwylie) March 13, 2024

Hope this is a troll comment because it definitely impacts people. Crime for one but also taxes. The government providing health, food, and housing comes from somewhere. — Justin (@Justin677283) March 13, 2024

The families of those killed in accidents caused by illegals driving drunk might disagree.



As might the families of those killed by illegal alien gang members.



Or the families of kids who aren’t learning in school because the class has to slow down for Spanish-speakers. — Chris McKeever 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealMcKeever) March 12, 2024

If illegal immigration doesn't have an impact on anyone's life, then deporting all illegal immigrants and building walls in the southern and northern borders should be no problem whatsoever. Right? — Utah Conservative (@coninutah) March 13, 2024

Hahaha! Affects me every single day in multiple ways. My tax money going to law breakers instead of veterans or seniors; in my job with second language learners, interpreters, & money redirected from special needs students; over run medical offices; etc. — Deb (@zipzephir_deb) March 13, 2024

This was a very thoughtful and persuasive tweet. Congratulations. — CuiBono (@CuiBonoCapital) March 13, 2024

I've heard sanctuary city Mayor Eric Adams that New York City as we knew it is being destroyed.

This has to be a troll because even the mainstream media has published stories on how hospitals have been overrun and schools are struggling to find ESL teachers.

I saw Adams put a major spin on his plan to give out prepaid debit cards to illegals — he claimed it would help local businesses.

