Rep. Ro Khanna Says Biden Needs to Recognize a Palestinian State to Get Those Votes

We recently did a post on some bad news for President Joe Biden in the Michigan primaries. "Uncommitted" had a pretty strong showing in the state primary. Even Rep. Rashida Tlaib says she's uncommitted to voting for Biden. Biden's support for Israel is already slipping; he was firmly with Israel after October 7, but has been getting weak in the knees as his base protests outside the White House calling him "Genocide Joe."

Rep. Ro Khanna was on "Face the Nation" Sunday and said that Biden needs to do something bold as the polls show him struggling with his base. For a lot of Democrats, it's more important to defend Hamas than Biden.

Khanna suggests calling for a cease-fire and recognizing a Palestinian state. Something bold.

Rep. @RoKhanna (D-CA) says President Biden "needs to do something bold" as CBS News polling shows him struggling with his base. He suggests Biden should "call for a cease-fire" in Gaza and be the first president to "recognize a Palestinian state" and "have a two-state solution." pic.twitter.com/teH1rhAMyg — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 3, 2024

Incredibly bold and even more incredibly stupid. Biden should just flush away a 75 year old highly successful and reciprocal relationship with America’s most important ally that is supported by an overwhelming majority of Americans so he can pick up 100,000 Jew haters in Michigan… https://t.co/lGatvOH1Hp — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) March 3, 2024

"… and perhaps a bunch of Klansmen. Great idea!"

Or Biden could demand that Hamas release all of the hostages unconditionally and surrender. Then there will be a ceasefire — JL Sherman (@jsherman39) March 3, 2024

How about this bold statement, RELEASE THE HOSTAGES — GatorPrincess 🎗️🐊🇮🇱🇺🇸 #JusticeforMalkiRoth (@MichelleF_35) March 3, 2024

Recent reports say Hamas can't even say how many hostages are still alive.

Do something really bold… officially recognize Michigan as the Palestinian state… they can live from river to river all wrapped up in a one state solution — Baruch Sandhaus (@BaruchSandhaus) March 4, 2024

There is no way that @RoKhanna can, with any sense of moral righteousness, continue to serve in public office when his proposition to get a failing president reelected is to have that President create a SECOND terror state in 4 years, and do it at the price of an ally



Resign — Daniel Reid (@danielp_reid) March 3, 2024

You sir have a very strange definition of the word “bold” 😆 — Balajee Vamanan (@selectiveretx) March 4, 2024

Khanna lives in some alternate universe.



"Only five per cent of Palestinians support a two-state solution; three-quarters want Israel wiped off the map"https://t.co/BMBCDEadwR — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) March 3, 2024

"his base"



You mean the antisemitic, pro Hamas, base. — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) March 3, 2024

Even some White House interns anonymously signed a letter calling of Biden to call for a cease-fire. Interns!

Ro, who would be running this recognized Palestinian state at the moment? — Kevin Dragos 🌐🌋🇺🇦 (@KevinDragos) March 4, 2024

Hamas endorses this suggestion — Alex Joffe (@DrAlexJoffe) March 3, 2024

I can't believe people somehow magically jump to the two state solution rhetoric after all that's happened. Like yeah, largest massacre of jews since the Holocaust, hey I've got an idea that we should try — KScores (@KScores) March 3, 2024

WOW- so how many of the 5+ million adult Jewish voters would he lose to do such a stunt to support terrorist Hamas? — Diane Geary (@dianelgeary) March 3, 2024

But his polling in Michigan! He's losing his pro-Hamas base and needs to do something to keep their votes.

