Rep. Ro Khanna Says Biden Needs to Recognize a Palestinian State to Get Those Votes

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on March 04, 2024
AP Photo/Reed Saxon, FILE

We recently did a post on some bad news for President Joe Biden in the Michigan primaries. "Uncommitted" had a pretty strong showing in the state primary. Even Rep. Rashida Tlaib says she's uncommitted to voting for Biden. Biden's support for Israel is already slipping; he was firmly with Israel after October 7, but has been getting weak in the knees as his base protests outside the White House calling him "Genocide Joe."

Rep. Ro Khanna was on "Face the Nation" Sunday and said that Biden needs to do something bold as the polls show him struggling with his base. For a lot of Democrats, it's more important to defend Hamas than Biden.

Khanna suggests calling for a cease-fire and recognizing a Palestinian state. Something bold.

Recent reports say Hamas can't even say how many hostages are still alive.

Even some White House interns anonymously signed a letter calling of Biden to call for a cease-fire. Interns!

But his polling in Michigan! He's losing his pro-Hamas base and needs to do something to keep their votes.

Tags: JOE BIDEN MICHIGAN MUSLIMS PALESTINE POLLS

