Miami Herald: How Far Can a City Go to Keep Black Spring Break Crowds Out?

The Miami Herald is right there with the rest of the leftist media, and anything the city or state does — especially Gov. Ron DeSantis — is wrong. Apparently, Miami Beach has gone too far this year in its efforts to keep blacks from enjoying Spring Break in the city.

Advertisement

How far can a city go to keep Black spring break crowds out? Miami Beach tests limits | Opinion https://t.co/x2TXo7kTEe — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) February 27, 2024

Tests limits? This is an actual argument:

White city leaders and police forget that by closing public garages in South Beach, allegedly as a tactic to stem violence, will have the result of shutting out people of color, so evoking the ugly racial history of acts to discourage Blacks from using Florida beaches.

Don't tell Miami Herald, but the parking garages are going to be closed to white people too... https://t.co/0DEvhjnSaS pic.twitter.com/muUNHl9Jex — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) February 27, 2024

LOL yes, if they are even real! — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) February 27, 2024

Not so fast … the FBI says those two are the face of organized retail theft.

Did the Herald attempt to contrast their hypothesis with the laws to restrict Spring Break in the panhandle beaches like PCB that are majority white spring break beaches? PCB has cracked down MUCH MORE than Miami Beach. — Gone_coastal (@rjarrell76) February 27, 2024

No they don't do actual journalism. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) February 27, 2024

And the commie "journalists" wonder why we have contempt for them and are overjoyed when they get laid off. — (((Adam Ξ/ξ Bohn))) (@BadtotheBohn) February 27, 2024

Wait! My White Privilege Card won’t work there? — David Lundeen (@PelicanatAnchor) February 27, 2024

This is the Left's new "voter ID is racist" — The Archie Accords (@ArchieAccords) February 27, 2024

“Black spring break”



I didn’t realize spring break had a race. — Walter Sobchak (@WalterSobchakSr) February 27, 2024

I’m confused. increasing police presence and DUI checkpoints isn’t racist but closing parking garages is racist? 🤷‍♂️ @MiamiHerald I’ll take valet for $50 Alex. — allan kass (@agkass) February 27, 2024

Race has literally nothing to do with this Spring Break crackdown but leave it to Fabiola and the Miami Herald to invent some fictional racism to sell the 14 people that still subscribe to their paper. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) February 27, 2024

LOL, there's no need to even address the article's merits, as dumb as the premise is.



When MH has to undergo mass layoffs, don't come crying crocodile tears about how unfair it is. You did this to yourself. — (((Adam Ξ/ξ Bohn))) (@BadtotheBohn) February 27, 2024

Dear Fabiola,



I know you don’t live here in Miami Beach but, there is no whites only parking garage. Maybe in Coral Gables or whatever sheltered enclave you live in. — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@DocKilmer) February 27, 2024

What a bizarre and baited framing. — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) February 27, 2024

Oh, we now have different colored spring breaks? Do we all get our own water fountains too? — ISMV Star Fortress (@StarFortress) February 27, 2024

Advertisement

Spring Break chaos and critique has nothing to do about race. It is about the horrible behavior. Let's not get things all twisted. — MaxItUpWithMarta Marta Zayas (@martalaura) February 27, 2024

Maintaining a strong police presence, as is done during other large-scale events — valid. Placing a curfew and limiting drinking hours, after shooting and violence break out — valid. But pricing out parking or closing garages during two weekends that attract Black and brown people is discriminatory.

Black college students can't afford parking garages, but white ones can?

***