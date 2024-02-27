BOMBSHELL: Explosive Device Detonates Outside of Alabama AG's Office, Hardly Makes a BANG...
'Mental Health Counselor' Doesn't Think a Therapist Could Have Helped Aaron Bushnell
'Wonder Why??' U.S. Army to Cut Over Twenty THOUSAND Jobs Due to Struggling...
Video Shows the Most Racist 'Anti-Racist' Ad Campaign in History
MSNBC: CPAC Speaker Pledges to End the Mission of January 6
AP: Law Would Largely Prohibit Pride Flags in Classrooms
Free Beacon Profiles the Reality of the Border Crisis Hitting a Small Town
NBC News: Republicans Pounce on Murder of Student by Illegal Immigrant
He's Fine: Biden Flubs Softball Interview, Eats Ice Cream With Late Night's Seth...
LIVE! Michigan Presidential Republican and Democrat Primary Results
Maddening: Drew Holden Shows How Desperately the Media Defend Biden's Failed Border Polici...
Hamas Issues Its Condolences and Full Solidarity to Family of Airman Who Burned...
Cornel West Praises the 'Extraordinary Courage and Commitment' of Man Who Died by...
'Let Them Eat Flakes': Kellogg CEO Says Eat Cereal for Dinner to Save...

Miami Herald: How Far Can a City Go to Keep Black Spring Break Crowds Out?

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on February 27, 2024
Twitter

The Miami Herald is right there with the rest of the leftist media, and anything the city or state does — especially Gov. Ron DeSantis — is wrong. Apparently, Miami Beach has gone too far this year in its efforts to keep blacks from enjoying Spring Break in the city.

Advertisement

Tests limits? This is an actual argument:

White city leaders and police forget that by closing public garages in South Beach, allegedly as a tactic to stem violence, will have the result of shutting out people of color, so evoking the ugly racial history of acts to discourage Blacks from using Florida beaches.

Not so fast … the FBI says those two are the face of organized retail theft.

Recommended

BOMBSHELL: Explosive Device Detonates Outside of Alabama AG's Office, Hardly Makes a BANG in the Media
Laura W.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Maintaining a strong police presence, as is done during other large-scale events — valid.

Placing a curfew and limiting drinking hours, after shooting and violence break out — valid.

But pricing out parking or closing garages during two weekends that attract Black and brown people is discriminatory.

Black college students can't afford parking garages, but white ones can?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: MIAMI HERALD RACISM CHRISTINA PUSHAW

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BOMBSHELL: Explosive Device Detonates Outside of Alabama AG's Office, Hardly Makes a BANG in the Media
Laura W.
'Mental Health Counselor' Doesn't Think a Therapist Could Have Helped Aaron Bushnell
Brett T.
LIVE! Michigan Presidential Republican and Democrat Primary Results
Twitchy Staff
'Wonder Why??' U.S. Army to Cut Over Twenty THOUSAND Jobs Due to Struggling Recruitment Efforts
Laura W.
Bro, Walk AWAY! Dan Goldman Tries Picking a Fight With Elon Musk Over Illegal Immigrants Voting and OUCH
Sam J.
'Let Them Eat Flakes': Kellogg CEO Says Eat Cereal for Dinner to Save Money
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BOMBSHELL: Explosive Device Detonates Outside of Alabama AG's Office, Hardly Makes a BANG in the Media Laura W.
Advertisement