AP: Law Would Largely Prohibit Pride Flags in Classrooms

Back in 2022, Libs of TikTok featured a teacher in a very conservative area who told the world that she considers her little pride flag the "most important part of her classroom." That wasn't the end of it, though. She went on to say that if any of her students have a problem with it, they can find another teacher. She’s created a safe space for learning, and that’s what’s critical.

Advertisement

Not the books, not the chalkboard, not the students … no, her little pride flag was the most important part of her classroom. We've seen other teachers brag on TikTok that they've taken down the American flag in their classrooms.

The Associated Press reports that a Republican bill in Tennessee would largely ban the flying of the pride flag in school classrooms.

Pride flags would be largely banned in Tennessee classrooms in bill advanced by GOP lawmakers https://t.co/6JDwwM9ba6 — The Associated Press (@AP) February 27, 2024

The AP reports:

A bill that would largely ban displaying pride flags in public school classrooms was passed by the GOP-led Tennessee House on Monday after Republicans cut a heated debate short. The 70-24 vote sends the legislation to the Senate, where a final vote could happen as early as this week. The motion to cut off debate prompted Democratic Rep. Justin Jones, of Nashville, to yell that House Speaker Cameron Sexton was out of order and ignoring people’s requests to speak. Republicans in turn scolded Jones by voting him out of order, halting his immediate comments. Before that, at least two people against the bill were kicked out of the gallery due to talking over the proceedings as Democrats and other opponents blasted the legislation as unfairly limiting a major symbol of the LGBTQ+ community in schools. “I am proud when I walk into the public schools in my city, to see the LGBTQ flag in the classrooms, proudly put up by teachers who understand the suffering that many of their students go through,” said Rep. Jason Powell, a Nashville Democrat. “We should be welcoming and celebrating our students, not hating on them.”

Could we also ban flying pride flags at U.S. embassies and military bases? And the White House? Even during Pride Month?

Don't forget that Rep. Justin Jones made his name as one of the insurrectionist "Tennessee Three," whom President Joe Biden warmly welcomed to the White House.

How about not putting up flags promoting your personal agenda in your classroom?

It's about time 👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) February 27, 2024

Good. Took them long enough — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 27, 2024

Good! There should be no political cult flags in schools! — Bailey (@realsnoopbailey) February 27, 2024

Good, keep special interest out of classrooms. — McCallum (@BK_McCallum) February 27, 2024

There should only be one flag in classrooms. 🇺🇸 — Conservative News Feed (@C_N_F__on__X) February 27, 2024

The only flag should be the American flag. — AmericanRebel (@AmericanRebble) February 27, 2024

Perfect, there's no need for it. — RG 2 (@rgcabral1976) February 27, 2024

They should be 100% banned from all classrooms. — Conspiracy News (@conspiracynews_) February 27, 2024

Good. Keep politics out of the classroom. — Pass Interference (@anthemprotest) February 27, 2024

Now children will have to discover transgender mysticism and other magical nonsense on their own. Darn. — Super Journalist (Ret) - JOURN-L of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) February 27, 2024

Reasonable to have only the USA and state flag in public classrooms. Keep politics and activism out of the classrooms. — JJ (@JJhkYank) February 27, 2024

Advertisement

Excellent news. Keep fringe politics out of the classroom. — Napoleon X - The game is the game. (@P0rtmanMichael) February 27, 2024

We've seen teachers with Black Lives Matter flags hung on their classroom walls. What is the compulsion behind having pride flags everywhere? "Because it shows LGBTQ students that the classroom is a safe space for them."

***