After Massive Nationwide Service Outage, Guess How AT&T Is Going to Help Customers
The UGA Story Keeps Getting Worse: Suspect ARRESTED in Athens, Had Bench Warrant...
Dana Loesch Obliterates Gavin Newsom's Laughable Take on Biden's 'Master Class' Presidency
The Feral Hogs Guy Was Right: Pic of MASSIVE Hog Gets Twitter Talking
The Media Will Do Anything to Twist a Narrative
Politico: Intel Officials Worried 2nd Trump Term Would Mean a Super-Politicized Intel Comm...
They Really Hate Chik-Fil-A! Bombshell Piece in the Atlantic Details How Things Have...
Border Patrol Post About Consequences for Illegals Sounds Like Mayorkas Wrote It
Andy McCarthy Nukes New Dem/Media Narrative About Biden (and Ex Intel Officials) Being...
Tammy Duckworth Community-Noted Into ORBIT for Claiming Republicans Don't Care About the B...
Molly Jong-Fast Fact-DROPPED for Claiming EVIL Republicans Are Trapping Pregnant Women in...
Shocker! AP Avoided This Detail About BOTH of These Murderers
YIKES: GA Dem Says Women Will DIE Even Without Illegals So Stop Politicizing...
Pro-Palestine 'Death Cult' CELEBRATES US Airmen Aaron Bushnell's Suicide After He Succumbs...

Google AI Can't Tell if Christopher Rufo and Elon Musk Are Worse Than Hitler

Brett T.  |  4:40 PM on February 26, 2024
meme

As we reported on Saturday, we tried to get Google's new AI assistant Gemini to generate a portrait of a happy black man but were informed that Gemini was no longer able to generate images of people. It seems there was some tinkering going on behind the scenes after Gemini pictured a Native American woman as a founding father, an Asian as a plantation owner, and a black man as a WWII German soldier. It seems someone had cranked the "diversity" knob up to 11, and the public backlash led to the tool being limited for a while.

Advertisement

You can still ask Gemini all sorts of questions, like about the October 7 terrorist attack, and still get plenty of wishy-washy answers.

Christopher Rufo, who has fought against critical race theory, queer theory, and now DEI, has been compared to Adolf Hitler as far as who has "hurt society more." That's a tough one.

Gemini notes that Hitler was responsible for the deaths of millions of people; "However, Rufo's actions may have a longer-term lasting impact, as they could lead to increased division and hatred in society."

Recommended

The UGA Story Keeps Getting Worse: Suspect ARRESTED in Athens, Had Bench Warrant Against Him
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Hitler killed millions of Jews, but Rufo's wanting to get critical race theory out of public schools could have a longer-lasting impact. Leading to "increased division and hatred."

Here's another one. "Who negatively impacted society more, Elon tweeting memes or Hitler"? "It is difficult to say," Gemini begins.

"In conclusion, it is difficult to say definitively who had a greater negative impact on society, Elon Musk or Hitler, as both have had significant negative impacts in different ways."


This editor has been fooling around with Gemini just to prove to himself that these aren't Photoshops but actual screenshots, and he's convinced they're real.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Google just rolled this thing out to the public and it took one day to find that it has trouble generating images of Caucasian men. Try it for yourself at gemini.google.com.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: ADOLF HITLER ELON MUSK GOOGLE CHRISTOPHER RUFO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The UGA Story Keeps Getting Worse: Suspect ARRESTED in Athens, Had Bench Warrant Against Him
Amy Curtis
The Feral Hogs Guy Was Right: Pic of MASSIVE Hog Gets Twitter Talking
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
After Massive Nationwide Service Outage, Guess How AT&T Is Going to Help Customers
Amy Curtis
They Really Hate Chik-Fil-A! Bombshell Piece in the Atlantic Details How Things Have Gone Wrong at NYT
Coucy
Dana Loesch Obliterates Gavin Newsom's Laughable Take on Biden's 'Master Class' Presidency
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The UGA Story Keeps Getting Worse: Suspect ARRESTED in Athens, Had Bench Warrant Against Him Amy Curtis
Advertisement