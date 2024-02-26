As we reported on Saturday, we tried to get Google's new AI assistant Gemini to generate a portrait of a happy black man but were informed that Gemini was no longer able to generate images of people. It seems there was some tinkering going on behind the scenes after Gemini pictured a Native American woman as a founding father, an Asian as a plantation owner, and a black man as a WWII German soldier. It seems someone had cranked the "diversity" knob up to 11, and the public backlash led to the tool being limited for a while.

You can still ask Gemini all sorts of questions, like about the October 7 terrorist attack, and still get plenty of wishy-washy answers.

Christopher Rufo, who has fought against critical race theory, queer theory, and now DEI, has been compared to Adolf Hitler as far as who has "hurt society more." That's a tough one.

Gemini notes that Hitler was responsible for the deaths of millions of people; "However, Rufo's actions may have a longer-term lasting impact, as they could lead to increased division and hatred in society."

Google has taken the “literally worse than Hitler” meme and made it the authoritative voice of its artificial intelligence program. A glimpse into elite opinion with the ideology cranked up to 11. pic.twitter.com/fmRvBFnfhN — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 26, 2024

the shredding has commenced pic.twitter.com/KelznRhdru — CornPop ☭ (@RealC0rnP0p) February 26, 2024

This is one of the funniest disasters in tech I’ve ever witnessed. — Zeus McCormick (@jrez1982) February 26, 2024

It’s settled then, in the long term Rufo may be more harmful than Hitler, and how can you argue with it, it’s artificial intelligence, who the blob believes is smarter than mankind. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) February 26, 2024

Wow! You will go down in the annals of history as the greatest of something. Depends on who writes history. Props! Well done either way. — Donald Reay (@ReayLaw) February 26, 2024

Hitler killed millions of Jews, but Rufo's wanting to get critical race theory out of public schools could have a longer-lasting impact. Leading to "increased division and hatred."

Here's another one. "Who negatively impacted society more, Elon tweeting memes or Hitler"? "It is difficult to say," Gemini begins.

Hitler: WW2, Holocaust, bad art



Musk: Electric vehicles, expanding internet access, future space travel



Who's worse?



Google's Gemini AI: "Wow, tough question. Too close to call." pic.twitter.com/n1agQaAPFn — i/o (@eyeslasho) February 25, 2024

"In conclusion, it is difficult to say definitively who had a greater negative impact on society, Elon Musk or Hitler, as both have had significant negative impacts in different ways."

Wow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 25, 2024





Too close to call. https://t.co/539eDScZ7Z — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) February 25, 2024

This editor has been fooling around with Gemini just to prove to himself that these aren't Photoshops but actual screenshots, and he's convinced they're real.

Mean tweets versus the murder of millions. I can see why it would be a tossup.🤡 — @thepairodocs (@thepairodocs) February 25, 2024

That's some big league equivocation — JRSeff (@fatqid) February 25, 2024

Mean tweets weigh heavily in the leftist mind. — Paul (@ogpaul) February 25, 2024

Hitler attacked Europe and Elon attacked Clown World. It's too close to call. — Frank DeScushin (@FrankDeScushin) February 25, 2024

You have to account for Hitler being a dog loving, vegetarian, arts enthusiast in the equation though. — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) February 25, 2024

No wonder they waited so long to release it. Can you imagine how bad it was a year ago?? — Justin Case (@JustinCaseUhOh) February 26, 2024

I think it proves one of my long held opinions: Before worrying about how terrible AI might be, let’s worry about those humans who already are. — Adam Li (@adamliyou) February 26, 2024

That is the worst look at Gemini and Google I have seen ever!

How is there even a debate?



That is absolutely horrible! — cybergigafactory (@cybergigafacto1) February 26, 2024

Unplug this thing from the Internet — 𝕘 𝕥 𝕨 𝕪 (@Gtwy) February 25, 2024

I can’t even imagine how much manipulation was needed to make the model biased this much. Or maybe there are hidden instructions. — 박톰닉 (@tmnk0) February 26, 2024

They had an AI lab leak level event here that wasn't supposed to get out for a while longer. Frog and pot. Frog saw the man behind the curtain turn up the heat too soon. — Dan Kenoyer (@Danken1957) February 26, 2024

Google just rolled this thing out to the public and it took one day to find that it has trouble generating images of Caucasian men. Try it for yourself at gemini.google.com.

