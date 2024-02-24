Mother of Nex Benedict Apologizes for Misgendering and Deadnaming her Daughter

Owasso Police have released bodycam video of the late Nex Benedict in her hospital room the day after a fight in a school bathroom. The initial outrage was that Benedict was bullied and killed because she identified as nonbinary. LGBTQ activists put out a notice to the media not to "deadname" Benedict in their reporting.

Advertisement

Apparently, Benedict's mother did not get the memo, calling her daughter by her given name, Dagney, and using she/her pronouns when talking with the police. This has allegedly led Benedict's mother to issue a statement. We don't even know if this is real, but we wouldn't doubt it.

Nex Benedict’s family was forced to issue an apology to transgender activists for “misgendering” their daughter and using her real name. The activists have hijacked the family’s tragedy. pic.twitter.com/dZo2kuRUMV — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 22, 2024

"Please do not judge us as Nex was judged, please do not bully us for our ignorance on the subject," she writes, assuring us all that her headstone will read Nex Benedict.

Never apologize to the mob. It will never be enough. — Minnow's Revenge (@Minnows_Revenge) February 22, 2024

Absolutely disgusting. — Tanner Gregory (@TGhm1975) February 22, 2024

I don't want to participate in a society that does this. — Daddy Jax (@DaddyJax87) February 22, 2024

This is yet another example to the woke gender ideologues' relentless pursuit of affirmation. You're a hostage until you affirm. — Mendy Howe (@MendyHowe12) February 22, 2024

This is so awful.



These activists are inhumane. — Gay Not Queer (@Gaynotqueer1) February 23, 2024

This is just gross. Refuse to submit to the radical gender ideology and never feel compelled to apologize EVER to any of these ‘activists’. Where the hell did everyone’s backbone go? — ThoughtPoliceRWatching (@Lc87916693Lc) February 22, 2024

Never ever say "Please" to mentally ill terrorists. — MoronicHeadline (@MoronicHeadline) February 22, 2024

The letter-soup community doesn't care about this girl one bit, they only care about pushing their agenda... — kramed67037 (@Kramed67037) February 22, 2024

Never should have apologized to them. The parents owe an explanation, or apology, to no one. This is their family, their child, and their loss. An apology to the cult, only makes them feel stronger, and I want them cut off at the knees. — Anna B. Sallis 🇺🇲🔥🇺🇲 (@NIWoman71) February 22, 2024

If this statement is real, it's outrageous. Who bullied the mother of a dead child to issue an apology?

***