Mother of Nex Benedict Apologizes for Misgendering and Deadnaming her Daughter

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on February 24, 2024
Meme screenshot

Owasso Police have released bodycam video of the late Nex Benedict in her hospital room the day after a fight in a school bathroom. The initial outrage was that Benedict was bullied and killed because she identified as nonbinary. LGBTQ activists put out a notice to the media not to "deadname" Benedict in their reporting. 

Apparently, Benedict's mother did not get the memo, calling her daughter by her given name, Dagney, and using she/her pronouns when talking with the police. This has allegedly led Benedict's mother to issue a statement. We don't even know if this is real, but we wouldn't doubt it.

"Please do not judge us as Nex was judged, please do not bully us for our ignorance on the subject," she writes, assuring us all that her headstone will read Nex Benedict.

If this statement is real, it's outrageous. Who bullied the mother of a dead child to issue an apology?

***

