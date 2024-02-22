John Harwood Calls Out the GOP's Fake Scandals, Like Benghazi and Fast and Furious

An Asteroid the Size of Six Whats? You'll Never Guess The Unit of...
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on February 22, 2024
Twitter

John Harwood is still angry that Special Counsel Robert Hur's report on President Joe Biden's willful retention of classified documents in his home has led to another discussion of Biden's age and mental acuity. Harwood calls it Hur's "i-have-no-charges-to-file' report, which is a lie. Biden conclusively had stolen classified documents, kept them in his garage, and even read from them to his ghostwriter. There were charges to file … the only reason Hur didn't recommend charges is because he thought a jury would just see Biden as a well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory. In other words, he wasn't mentally competent to stand trial.

Harwood is fed up with all of the fake GOP scandals over the years, like Fast and Furious, Benghazi, IRS targeting, Hillary Clinton's deleted emails, and so on.

Some of those scandals ended up with people dead. The Obama administration tried to tell us the Benghazi attack was spontaneous and triggered by a YouTube video. IRS targeting? The IRS apologized for doing it. Fast and Furious? Eric Holder is still in contempt of Congress for trying to cover that up.

"Wildly-distorted BS."

And the biggest scandal of the Obama administration was his tan suit. Then we spent years and millions of dollars investigating the Steele dossier. Is the pee-pee tape real, Harwood? So many made-up scandals.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
