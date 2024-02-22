John Harwood Calls Out the GOP's Fake Scandals, Like Benghazi and Fast and Furious

John Harwood is still angry that Special Counsel Robert Hur's report on President Joe Biden's willful retention of classified documents in his home has led to another discussion of Biden's age and mental acuity. Harwood calls it Hur's "i-have-no-charges-to-file' report, which is a lie. Biden conclusively had stolen classified documents, kept them in his garage, and even read from them to his ghostwriter. There were charges to file … the only reason Hur didn't recommend charges is because he thought a jury would just see Biden as a well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory. In other words, he wasn't mentally competent to stand trial.

Harwood is fed up with all of the fake GOP scandals over the years, like Fast and Furious, Benghazi, IRS targeting, Hillary Clinton's deleted emails, and so on.

the assertions Rob Hur chose to make in his i-have-no-charges-to-file report triggered massive negative coverage of Biden's age



Hur's spent years in judicial branch of GOP politics



remember that watching exposure of Comer's lies about Biden



so many fake GOP scandals,

for years — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) February 22, 2024

death panels, smearing Shirley Sherrod, Obama birth certificate, Fast and Furious, IRS targeting, Benghazi, Jade Helm, emails etc etc etc...



...and lots of other made up or wildly-distorted BS that escapes my mind at the moment — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) February 22, 2024

Some of those scandals ended up with people dead. The Obama administration tried to tell us the Benghazi attack was spontaneous and triggered by a YouTube video. IRS targeting? The IRS apologized for doing it. Fast and Furious? Eric Holder is still in contempt of Congress for trying to cover that up.

"Wildly-distorted BS."

The path from moderating a GOP presidential debate for CNBC to scrounging for Internet clout while unemployed is littered with assertions that national news events are not, in fact, news events. pic.twitter.com/iPHCNH22bw — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) February 22, 2024

John Harwood is Keith Olbermann with passive inside voice. https://t.co/5d09y6tDcf — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 22, 2024

Didn't you used to be a journalist at some point in the past? — Harry Paget Flashman (@HarryAngstrom5) February 22, 2024

Unemployed propagandist has thoughts. Lovely. — Larry LaBate (@xmethuselahx) February 22, 2024

How dare he tell the truth. — SinNombre (@SinNomb54107159) February 22, 2024

How in the world do you call yourself an objective journalist? Or do you still claim that to be the case? — Sadebugo (@sadebugo) February 22, 2024

spoken like the true unbiased journalist you are. — TheAllKnowingBeing (@DJW96930372) February 22, 2024

John--be thankful that they felt he wasn't competent to stand trial.

Otherwise he'd be looking at 10 years in prison. — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) February 22, 2024

I’d go to jail if the Feds founds decades of classified in my garage. You pathetic hack. — Will Collier (@willcollier) February 22, 2024

My understanding was that the age thing was brought up to give cover for not prosecuting. Was that not the case? — The Rebirth of Cool (@rebirth_cool) February 22, 2024

He had charges to file, he elected not to because of Biden’s mental decline. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) February 22, 2024

Mr. Harwood, you've spent years in a profession I believed to be journalism.



In recent years I've come to realize that you are a news reader for the mainstream propaganda network.



So many fake [journalists],

for years — Yordie Sands 🌺 (@YordieSands) February 22, 2024

Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry was murdered with a gun used in the Fast and Furious operation (as well as 300 Mexican citizens) and this joker is telling you it's "fake." https://t.co/G2GIAYsrDi pic.twitter.com/Ew3Eac65vO — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) February 22, 2024

And the biggest scandal of the Obama administration was his tan suit. Then we spent years and millions of dollars investigating the Steele dossier. Is the pee-pee tape real, Harwood? So many made-up scandals.

