Reporters Ask Joe Biden If Gavin Newsom Should Be ‘On Standby’

Dark Brandon took off his famous aviators while approaching the press on his way to California and arrived as just plain old President Joe Biden. Why is Biden going to California? To fundraise, why else?

It's difficult to make out because of the background noise, but one reporter asked if Biden traveling to California meant that Gov. Gavin Newsom should be on standby to take over the ticket if Biden's age and unpopularity make the DNC replace him on the ballot. The ripples of the Hur Report continue to spread.

We know Newsom wants to be president, but maybe not in 2024. He debated then-presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis in a blue-state/red-state debate as a sort of warm-up.

Anyway, the lesson is not to ask the super-sharp and focused Biden too many questions at once.

REPORTER: "You're going to California. Is this about coming up with a Plan B for 2024 — does Gavin need to standby?"



BIDEN: "Are you ready? Well I'm looking for— I'm looking at you. We're looking at you."



*gets confused* pic.twitter.com/rmbbImjUT3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 20, 2024

Biden was told to go to one specific reporter in the front row and be asked the softball question he had been told to expect.



Instead, he gets derailed by a question from the back and it's all off the rails.



DNC HQ right now: pic.twitter.com/n1cyz2JQZS — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) February 20, 2024

It's like he had practiced a "we're looking at you, Republicans" line, and then completely forgot what/how/where/why he was supposed to say it. — pragmatometer (@pragmatometer) February 20, 2024

Nobody:

Biden: whoa! whoa! whoa! — Ban Notice 🇺🇸 (@BannedNotice) February 20, 2024

Yeah, they are bringing in a young energetic hardline progressive as a ringer at the convention, someone who unlike Biden doesn’t depress and demoralize the base. A month after the GOP locks itself into the DNC’s ideal opponent for such a nominee.



Maybe Newsom, Whitmer, etc — Dan, Human Tetris Wizard and Guy in a Chair (@Libertybibbledy) February 20, 2024

We don't know … the White House at least has been 100 percent behind Biden, relaying stories of how sharp and inciteful and probing he is behind closed doors.

Laser focused — porkbellyfutures (@justindowler) February 20, 2024

They just told him to wear the sunglasses because they're magic or something. He doesn't remember why or what his line was supposed to be. This is all fine. — FDTerritory (@FDTerritory) February 20, 2024

He used all of his focus and energy in getting those glasses off while walking that by the time it came to talk, the engine was sputtering. — Rif (@YeahjustRif) February 20, 2024

The buzzards are circling the roadkill — barking dog (@ZornikJose72690) February 20, 2024

Some are saying it's a clever joke, but when you have to explain a joke, it's not funny.

Pains me to type, but that was a funny line. Broken clocks… Some here are missing the meaning.



Essentially:



Reporter: are you here strategizing how Gavin will replace you, Joe?

Biden: no, we’re here to consider YOU replacing me.



Not bad. Funnier than Colbert or Kimmel. — Nikola Bberg (@ProfessorDood) February 20, 2024

We're to the point where reporters are asking Biden to his face if there's a Plan B. That's not good.

This editor can see them swapping in Newsom, but Gretchen Whitmer? No way.

