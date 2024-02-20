Reporters Ask Joe Biden If Gavin Newsom Should Be ‘On Standby’

First Photo of Disgraced Crypto-Scammer Sam Bankman Fried in Prison is Out
Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on February 20, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Dark Brandon took off his famous aviators while approaching the press on his way to California and arrived as just plain old President Joe Biden. Why is Biden going to California? To fundraise, why else?

It's difficult to make out because of the background noise, but one reporter asked if Biden traveling to California meant that Gov. Gavin Newsom should be on standby to take over the ticket if Biden's age and unpopularity make the DNC replace him on the ballot. The ripples of the Hur Report continue to spread.

We know Newsom wants to be president, but maybe not in 2024. He debated then-presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis in a blue-state/red-state debate as a sort of warm-up.

Anyway, the lesson is not to ask the super-sharp and focused Biden too many questions at once.

We don't know … the White House at least has been 100 percent behind Biden, relaying stories of how sharp and inciteful and probing he is behind closed doors.

Some are saying it's a clever joke, but when you have to explain a joke, it's not funny.

We're to the point where reporters are asking Biden to his face if there's a Plan B. That's not good.

This editor can see them swapping in Newsom, but Gretchen Whitmer? No way.

***

