Report: Pro-Israel Group Working to Discredit Journalist 'Seen' as Biased Against Israel
Jordan Peterson Says Study on Trans Adolescents and Suicide States the Obvious
'Asylum-Seekers' From Syria Kitted Out in 5.11 Tactical Gear
Did You Hear About the Shooter Who Killed Two Cops and a Paramedic...
European Union Official Says Hamas Is ‘An Idea,’ and You Don't Kill an...
The Climate Crisis is Not Gender Neutral
John Oliver Bribes Clarence Thomas to Resign
John Harwood Shares Piece Calling the Biden Presidency the Most Successful in Modern...
WATCH: Not-a-Neurologist Klobuchar Says Biden Is 'Focused' With 'Good Recall'
Amy Winehouse Statue in London Had Star of David Necklace Covered With Pro-Palestine...
Border Crisis: Illegal Immigrants Pour Across California Border, Including Afghani on Terr...
Fani Willis' Father Might Be Even More Delusional Than She Is
The Internet Was Made for Nikki Haley's Hilariously Unfortunate Wording in Her '12...
GHOULS: ACLU Equates Mutilating Confused Children With Breast Cancer Treatment

Putin Invites Hamas to Moscow for an 'Inter-Palestinian Meeting'

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on February 19, 2024
Twitchy

Hamas leadership, who all live in luxury in Qatar, are among the invited guests to Vladimir Putin's "Inter-Palestinian Meeting" in Moscow later this month. Also invited are Palestine Islamic Jihad and the Palestinian Authority.

Advertisement

Kenneth Roth, the former executive of Human Rights Watch, wonders if they couldn't have come up with a better place to meet right after Putin's political rival Alexei Navalny died (was murdered) in a Siberian gulag. After all Putin is a colonialist just like the Israelis.

Recommended

Jordan Peterson Says Study on Trans Adolescents and Suicide States the Obvious
Brett T.
Advertisement

Why would Hamas want to besmirch its reputation by hanging out with Putin?

Advertisement

Reportedly the meeting was set up before Navalny's death, so maybe Hamas will boycott unless they get some answers on how Navalny died.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: HAMAS MEETING PALESTINE PUTIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jordan Peterson Says Study on Trans Adolescents and Suicide States the Obvious
Brett T.
'Asylum-Seekers' From Syria Kitted Out in 5.11 Tactical Gear
Brett T.
Report: Pro-Israel Group Working to Discredit Journalist 'Seen' as Biased Against Israel
Brett T.
Did You Hear About the Shooter Who Killed Two Cops and a Paramedic in Minnesota?
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Ann Coulter Owns Bill Maher ALL OVER AGAIN With Receipt After He Mocked Her in Shooter Ethnicity Debate
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jordan Peterson Says Study on Trans Adolescents and Suicide States the Obvious Brett T.
Advertisement