Putin Invites Hamas to Moscow for an 'Inter-Palestinian Meeting'

Hamas leadership, who all live in luxury in Qatar, are among the invited guests to Vladimir Putin's "Inter-Palestinian Meeting" in Moscow later this month. Also invited are Palestine Islamic Jihad and the Palestinian Authority.

BREAKING:



Putin has invited Hamas for a meeting on February 26th.



Russia has invited all Palestinian organisations, including Hamas, Islamic Jihad (terror-classified) and the Palestinian Authority for an “Inter-Palestinian Meeting” in Moscow. pic.twitter.com/3I7mOELUdP — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 18, 2024

Nice, a terrorist meets terrorists. Act surprised. — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) February 18, 2024

Chinese and North Korean manufactured rockets were fired from Gaza a while ago.

Everything is geo-politically connected, this is obvious but also scary. — Arbel Moyal (@ArbelPatootie) February 18, 2024

Now that Putin is working to unite Palestinian terrorist groups, please explain why all the people who put Ukrainian flags in their profile pics are marching in support of Hamas? — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) February 19, 2024

Kenneth Roth, the former executive of Human Rights Watch, wonders if they couldn't have come up with a better place to meet right after Putin's political rival Alexei Navalny died (was murdered) in a Siberian gulag. After all Putin is a colonialist just like the Israelis.

As Putin effectively kills Navalny, could Palestinian factions not come up with a better place to meet than Moscow? Is that what they stand for? And if Putin's colonial invasion of Ukraine is acceptable, why aren't Israel's colonial settlements also fine? https://t.co/pWsknd9Zky — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) February 19, 2024

You're so close to getting it. https://t.co/gW8ze2ik2b — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 19, 2024

Wait are we the baddies? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 19, 2024

TFW you’re more shocked by people shaking hands with Putin than Oct 7 — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) February 19, 2024

Ken Roth is disappointed that the terrorists who he supports are going on a field trip to Moscow.



October 7th didn't disappoint him as much as Hamas, Fatah, and PIJ shaking hands with Putin.



"Is that what they stand for?"



Are you kidding me? They actually stand for much worse. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) February 19, 2024

THIS is what suddenly surprises you about Palestinian factions? — Mauricio Korbman (@MauricioKorbman) February 19, 2024

Has your account been hacked? Are you really suggesting that the Palestinians lack principles? — Colin Wight (@colwight) February 19, 2024

Why would Hamas want to besmirch its reputation by hanging out with Putin?

You’re a fucking goon. — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) February 19, 2024

“Is that what they stand for?”



Yes. As if 10/7 didn’t make it perfectly clear that Palestinians are not good people. — Crate (Caja) 🇺🇸🇲🇽 (@probsnotspam) February 19, 2024

You’re so close to getting it. Go on, one more step — Nir Kahn (@Nir_Kahn) February 19, 2024

Well, these are their most supportive allies- Russia, Iran. It says a lot — Darius Savolskis (@DSavolskis) February 19, 2024

Well, Hamas are clients of Iran and Iran and Russia are allies. Get the connection? — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) February 19, 2024

Someone finally gets it! Better late than never I guess — Noa Amouyal (@noaamouyal) February 19, 2024

Sherlock just solved the mystery — MaxR (@MaxR4127) February 19, 2024

Penny. Click. — Russell Collins (@russell_collins) February 19, 2024

Is this a moment of awakening? Are you finally understanding it? — Charlotte Harman (@lotlottie) February 19, 2024

The Palestinisns did the invading.

The Palestinians are regressive authoritarians who want to overthrow a democracy.

It makes perfect sense. — Emma (@EmJaRo2) February 19, 2024

Reportedly the meeting was set up before Navalny's death, so maybe Hamas will boycott unless they get some answers on how Navalny died.

***