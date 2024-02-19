'Asylum-Seekers' From Syria Kitted Out in 5.11 Tactical Gear

When border czar Kamala Harris was put in charge of finding the "root causes" of illegal immigration, she visited Central America. At the time it seemed like it was mostly Latinos from Mexico and Central America walking across the U.S. border seeking "asylum." But as we've learned from Fox News' Bill Melugin, these asylum seekers are coming from all around the world — they're not walking here in caravans wearing matching "Biden Let Us In" T-shirts.

Advertisement

Word is out that if you cross over from Mexico to the United States, you're in. That's why you have well-dressed refugees from Africa and China flying to Mexico and then dragging their luggage across the border.

Fox News' Griff Jenkins reports that along with an influx of Chinese, they encountered three men from Syria — a state sponsor of terror — hiking through Jacumba, California.

NEW: In addition to the influx of Chinese, FOX encountered 3 Syrian men in Jacumba, CA. They will receive additional screening when they are processed because Syria is designated by the U.S. as a “state sponsor of terror” @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/RNdQV2gExH — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) February 18, 2024

“Additional screening” is what we get if we forget to remove laptops from our bags for TSA 🤷‍♀️ I hope theirs is somewhat more involved? — Lubdha Khandelwal (@lubdha) February 18, 2024

There is no real screening system in place for migrants from countries designed state sponsors of terror. Who does CBP call to vet migrants from places such as Syria or Afghanistan. The Taliban? — Alexandra (@SLogmein) February 19, 2024

Kind of weird when these “refugees” show up not only from a terrorist country but wearing fairly expensive (not quite Patagucci but close) gear commonly worn by American military particularly in the counterterrorism field?



What a crazy coincidence! — JW (@C130GuyBNA) February 19, 2024

A lot of people noticed that. 5.11 Tactical "is an American apparel brand of outdoor clothing, footwear, uniforms and tactical equipment, primarily targeting the market of military, law enforcement and public safety personnel," reads Wikipedia.

Do “asylum seekers” from Syria normally wear clothes from 5.11? https://t.co/gsy6FxUBWS pic.twitter.com/McY27uCskl — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) February 18, 2024

Good question — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) February 19, 2024

What’s even wilder is that 5.11 isn’t available at all in Europe, South America and Africa. It’s not a brand stores carry. It’s only available at retail in the US and for some reason Indonesia. How’d this guy get kitted up? — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 19, 2024

Easy to track which NGO funded them — Chris (@LivemusicCJ) February 18, 2024

Must have a sponsor/NGO, 5.11 is great gear and it isn't cheap. — Big Bend 1911 (@Charles07788205) February 19, 2024

He got it from Syria Goodwill. — Mocking SF Values (@Mockingsfvalues) February 19, 2024

Isn’t Syria a Russian client state? If he’s got this kind of money what are the chances he’s tied to Assad? — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) February 19, 2024

What a crazy coincidence that gear normally worn by American military especially those in the counterterrorism universe mysteriously shows up on a bunch of Syrian refugees. How weird and coincidental! — JW (@C130GuyBNA) February 19, 2024

Remarkably clean for someone who trekked thousands of miles through Mexico — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) February 18, 2024

I mean yeah Americans probably threw away or forgot a bunch of these kinds of jackets in Iraq and Afghanistan — Wozrop (@Wozrop) February 19, 2024

It became widespread as a lifestyle brand in Iraq/Syria as a result of GWOT. — ParaDox (@lost_dox) February 19, 2024

Advertisement

You should go easy on them, I think it’s a long walk from Syria to California — Yowilly (@nesafety343) February 19, 2024

A lot of people are saying the jacket is a knockoff, but why is there any reason to believe that? It takes money to fly from Syria to Mexico so you can walk across the border in California.

"Additional screening" doesn't make us any more comfortable about single military-aged men wearing tactical gear seeking asylum in the United States.

***