'Asylum-Seekers' From Syria Kitted Out in 5.11 Tactical Gear

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on February 19, 2024
meme

When border czar Kamala Harris was put in charge of finding the "root causes" of illegal immigration, she visited Central America. At the time it seemed like it was mostly Latinos from Mexico and Central America walking across the U.S. border seeking "asylum." But as we've learned from Fox News' Bill Melugin, these asylum seekers are coming from all around the world — they're not walking here in caravans wearing matching "Biden Let Us In" T-shirts.

Word is out that if you cross over from Mexico to the United States, you're in. That's why you have well-dressed refugees from Africa and China flying to Mexico and then dragging their luggage across the border.

Fox News' Griff Jenkins reports that along with an influx of Chinese, they encountered three men from Syria — a state sponsor of terror — hiking through Jacumba, California.

A lot of people noticed that. 5.11 Tactical "is an American apparel brand of outdoor clothing, footwear, uniforms and tactical equipment, primarily targeting the market of military, law enforcement and public safety personnel," reads Wikipedia.

A lot of people are saying the jacket is a knockoff, but why is there any reason to believe that? It takes money to fly from Syria to Mexico so you can walk across the border in California.

"Additional screening" doesn't make us any more comfortable about single military-aged men wearing tactical gear seeking asylum in the United States.

***

