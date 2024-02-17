Admiral Rachel Levine Reminds Us That Climate Change Is Racist

Remember when Javier Milei listed all of the ministries that would be eliminated under his presidency? Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Rachel Levine just let us know of two more American bureaucracies that need to go: the Office of Climate Change and Health Equity and the Office of Environmental Justice. We didn't even know those existed until today, but we'd better elect a president who'll dissolve both of those.

Levine is here in celebration of Black History Month to remind us that 65 percent of blacks are — have been made — anxious about climate change, and that climate change disproportionately affects black communities.

Back in 2021, part of the Democrat’s spending bill put $3 billion toward “tree equity,” as white folks in the suburbs have a lot of trees to shade them from climate change, whereas blacks living in the cities do not, and thus suffer higher temperatures. Vice President Kamala Harris even asked NASA if it could "measure trees" by race as part of "environmental justice." Levine, one of USA Today's Women of the Year in 2022, made a video to promote Health and Human Services' special Black History Month site.

By the way, this is a man.

Admiral "Rachel" Levine: "Climate change is having a disproportionate effect on black communities."



I wish this was satire. It's real. pic.twitter.com/Y9rNhnIcdP — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 16, 2024

Man dressed as woman says weather is racist. https://t.co/lPZulvXG3R — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) February 16, 2024

2024 off to a good start — Alex Bascom (@BascomA) February 16, 2024

America has become an embarrassment, seriously. — Robert Sepehr (@robertsepehr) February 16, 2024

He's right. Walk into the black ghetto of any American Democrat run city and ask the people who live there what their major problem is, and ten out of ten people living there will say, "Climate change." — Rob Rholiman (@RRholiman) February 16, 2024

This guy talking about mental health is hilarious — Responce DeLeon (@BerryhillRl) February 16, 2024

How many intersectional ideas can you fit into one minute — Gypsy (@GypsyD24) February 16, 2024

Everything that’s wrong with America in one video. How convenient — vagabro (@manifest412) February 16, 2024

Update: A confused man pretending to be a woman says that weather hurts black people more than their white next door neighbor. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) February 16, 2024

Black Americans are more worried about putting food on their table like everyone else in America. I doubt they even give climate change a second thought. — Towncrier70 (@towncrier70) February 17, 2024

Is this real? — al0g (@alogg89) February 16, 2024

Zero chance they take actual science serious if this is a spokesperson for it — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) February 17, 2024

That dude needs to be dishonorably discharged. Yeah, I said dude. — Patient_APE (@Patient_APE1) February 16, 2024

Can I get an example of a "climate related health issue?" Then, explain how someone's skin color makes it worse for them. 🤔 — lasermama (@lasermama1) February 17, 2024

Defund this department now. — unv🪓able (@dexridge) February 17, 2024

This is an outrage. The effects of climate change should be proportional! — Chris Haworth (@HaworthChris) February 17, 2024

This man lecturing anyone on mental health is just hard to wrap my head around. — Anthony Raines 🇺🇸 (@amraines79) February 16, 2024

It's Black History Month, so the White House sends out a white trans woman to reassure the black community that the government is going to control the climate for them.

Seriously, who approved the creation of these offices? "Environmental justice."

What's most sad is not that the world is laughing at us … it's that most of the leaders of the world governments are nodding along and taking this seriously. Levine could give this speech to the UN and be lauded for it.

