WOW: Victor Davis Hanson Rattles Off List of Biden's Lies (Just in the...
ALL the Eye Rolls - Representative Lorena Garcia of Colorado has Thoughts About...
WTF: Biden Admin Sues Tennessee, Says Law Prohibiting Knowingly Spreading HIV Violates the...
Sen. Ted Cruz Gets Suggestions for Dealing With Loud Anti-Israel Mob in Front...
This'll End Well: Chicago's Mayor Wants 'Non Police Response' to Emergencies
NY Times Reports Secret Service Has an Additional Duty When It Comes to...
'No Irish Need Apply': Rolling Stone Suggests Bethany Mandel Has No Business Running...
WH Adviser Ian Sams Scolds NBC News for Reporting 'Surprising Finding' in Special...
'Pure Drama Club': Dem Senator Nearly Brought to Tears Defending Special Counsel Victim...
AP's Spin on Fani Willis Solidifies Their Status As Most Shameless and Awful...
Former Mexican Congressman Convicted of 'Gender-Based Violence' for Calling a Man a Man
Dana Loesch Has Reality Checks for (and About) Rich Celebs Who Lecture You...
Did Candace Owens REALLY Promote Prohibition or Was She Just Advocating for Sobriety
'Comedic Choir of Fellow Misfits': Susan Sarandon Leads a Chorus of 'Let Gaza...

Admiral Rachel Levine Reminds Us That Climate Change Is Racist

Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on February 17, 2024
Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP

Remember when Javier Milei listed all of the ministries that would be eliminated under his presidency? Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Rachel Levine just let us know of two more American bureaucracies that need to go: the Office of Climate Change and Health Equity and the Office of Environmental Justice. We didn't even know those existed until today, but we'd better elect a president who'll dissolve both of those.

Advertisement

Levine is here in celebration of Black History Month to remind us that 65 percent of blacks are — have been made — anxious about climate change, and that climate change disproportionately affects black communities. 

Back in 2021, part of the Democrat’s spending bill put $3 billion toward “tree equity,” as white folks in the suburbs have a lot of trees to shade them from climate change, whereas blacks living in the cities do not, and thus suffer higher temperatures. Vice President Kamala Harris even asked NASA if it could "measure trees" by race as part of "environmental justice." Levine, one of USA Today's Women of the Year in 2022, made a video to promote Health and Human Services' special Black History Month site.

By the way, this is a man.

Recommended

WOW: Victor Davis Hanson Rattles Off List of Biden's Lies (Just in the Past WEEK)
Doug P.
Advertisement
Advertisement

It's Black History Month, so the White House sends out a white trans woman to reassure the black community that the government is going to control the climate for them.

Seriously, who approved the creation of these offices? "Environmental justice."

What's most sad is not that the world is laughing at us … it's that most of the leaders of the world governments are nodding along and taking this seriously. Levine could give this speech to the UN and be lauded for it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: BLACK CLIMATE CHANGE RACIST RACHEL LEVINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WOW: Victor Davis Hanson Rattles Off List of Biden's Lies (Just in the Past WEEK)
Doug P.
ALL the Eye Rolls - Representative Lorena Garcia of Colorado has Thoughts About Concealed Carry
Laura W.
This'll End Well: Chicago's Mayor Wants 'Non Police Response' to Emergencies
Amy Curtis
NY Times Reports Secret Service Has an Additional Duty When It Comes to Protecting Biden
Doug P.
WTF: Biden Admin Sues Tennessee, Says Law Prohibiting Knowingly Spreading HIV Violates the ADA
Amy Curtis
Sen. Ted Cruz Gets Suggestions for Dealing With Loud Anti-Israel Mob in Front of His House
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WOW: Victor Davis Hanson Rattles Off List of Biden's Lies (Just in the Past WEEK) Doug P.
Advertisement