Adam Kinzinger Calls Trump 'Weak Weak Weak Weak Small Weak Tiny Weak Meager Weak'

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on February 17, 2024
AP/Jim Lo Scalzo

There's a new campaign ad out for President Joe Biden that goes deep into the history of NATO. President Trump, during his term, did his best to get the other NATO countries to pay their fair share. The Biden administration has said that Trump has given Russia the green light to invade our NATO allies because he expects them to pony up their dues for their own defense.

The ad hit Adam Kinzinger hard. Kinzinger, who was part of a committee formed to convict Trump of insurrection, didn't just call him weak.

Kinzinger doesn't exactly project strength, and neither does Joe Biden, who's more concerned about Ukraine's border than our own.

We're glad to see Kinzinger still has the Ukrainian flag in his handle. That helps a lot.

Isn't this guy a senior political commentator for CNN? Great commentary.

***

