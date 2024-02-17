Adam Kinzinger Calls Trump 'Weak Weak Weak Weak Small Weak Tiny Weak Meager Weak'

There's a new campaign ad out for President Joe Biden that goes deep into the history of NATO. President Trump, during his term, did his best to get the other NATO countries to pay their fair share. The Biden administration has said that Trump has given Russia the green light to invade our NATO allies because he expects them to pony up their dues for their own defense.

The ad hit Adam Kinzinger hard. Kinzinger, who was part of a committee formed to convict Trump of insurrection, didn't just call him weak.

Trump is weak weak weak weak small weak tiny weak meager weak sad weak and weak https://t.co/TzQ7j43zbF — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) February 17, 2024

I think you misspelled Biden. — Scarlettred0918 (@scarlettred0918) February 17, 2024

Get out of that mirror pole smoker — Patriot of PA ™ (@ThePatriotofPA) February 17, 2024

Projecting again are we?🫵🏼get a mirror — Pope Leodis the 14th (@ChrisBarberi) February 17, 2024

It is said that immaturity is the incapacity to use one's intelligence without the guidance of another.



However that assumes one having some level of intelligence in the first place.



So where does that place you? — Alastair Janko (@AlastairJanko) February 17, 2024

I can't help but notice, you never call him a crybaby. — J. Deene (@j_deene) February 17, 2024

NATO is a hollow alliance. U.S. foots the bill, Europe lives in luxury.



No thank you.



Stop the propaganda. NATO=US Welfare state. — Patricius (@PrhPhD) February 17, 2024

Dude, counseling. — Mr Bubbies Mcbiggles (@34davidparsons) February 17, 2024

The cope is strong with this one — Nick (@quitterbug2) February 17, 2024

Sir, this is twitter, not your bathroom mirror. — Ruf. Omn. Rex (@Ruf_Omn_Rex) February 17, 2024

This post is brought to you by Kleenex. — Me (@joannadsellsRE) February 17, 2024

Kinzinger doesn't exactly project strength, and neither does Joe Biden, who's more concerned about Ukraine's border than our own.

We're glad to see Kinzinger still has the Ukrainian flag in his handle. That helps a lot.

Isn't this guy a senior political commentator for CNN? Great commentary.

***