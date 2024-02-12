The Daily Beast Says Those Two Rescued Hostages Were 'Allegedly' Taken by Hamas

Canadian News Network Bemoans Migrant Rapists in Italy 'Provid(ing) Fodder for an Ascendan...
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on February 12, 2024
Twitter

As we've reported, two hostages were rescued by the IDF Sunday night and are now safely back in Israel with their families. How did they come to become hostages, anyway? The Daily Beast reported that they were "allegedly" taken by Hamas militants on October 7. They've since stealth-edited the tweet, but there are screenshots.

Hamas has been posting videos of the hostages they "allegedly" kidnapped on October 7, so that's a pretty clear indication that they were involved.

***

