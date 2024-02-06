Trans TikTok Star Pleads Guilty to Child Abuse Offenses
New York Times Employees Have a Sad Over 'Transphobic' Piece the Paper Published
MSNBC's Al Sharpton Calls the Border Crisis an 'Invasion of Migrants'
Peak Vox: Check Out This Hot Take on the Border Bill From the...
Tucker Carlson Explains Why He Is Interviewing Vladimir Putin
CNN's Dana Bash Doesn't Know a More Conservative Member of Congress Than James...
Elon Musk Leaks Disney's Inclusion Standards
We're Sorry, WHAT?? British AI Firm To Suppress Speech They Deem 'Misinformation' Ahead...
Zero Students Pass Math Proficiency Test at 53 Illinois Public Schools
Kamala Harris Goes Full Roe-Bot Implying Biden Can Override SCOTUS
Vote to Impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Fails, 214-216
'Stop Trying to Control Everything, Fauxcahontas.' Elizabeth Warren Vows to Protect Snack...
He Sees Dead People: Ahead of State Primary, Biden Tells Vegas Crowd He...
The Amazon Files: Rep Jordan Exposes How Biden Admin Pressured Amazon to Censor...

Daily Beast Columnist Says James Lankford Is in a 'Lose-Lose' Proposition Over 'Restrictive' Bill

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on February 06, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As we've been pointing out all day yesterday and all day today, liberal media outlets and Democrats have suddenly discovered there's a crisis at the border, three years after President Joe Biden undid all of Donald Trump's executive orders to keep the border secure. What does it say about a "bipartisan" border control bill that Democrats and the media are all suddenly hot to close down the border? We thought immigration was a good thing. We need those people to pick our vegetables, clean our hotel rooms, and beat up our cops. Why the abrupt support for this particular bill (which is really a Ukrainian funding bill)?

Advertisement

We've heard hot takes from Vox to Rep. Eric Swalwell, who suddenly wants the border closed. Weird.

Matt Lewis, a columnist for The Daily Beast, says that Sen. James Lankford, who authored this terrible bill with Sen. Chuck Schumer, has learned that negotiating an immigration bill is a thankless "lose-lose" position for a Republican, no matter "how conservative or restrictionist" the bill is. This bill is neither conservative nor restrictionist. Conservatives passed border control legislation in the House more than 260 days ago, but Schumer won't bring it before the Senate.

Recommended

Trump Loses in D.C. Circuit, But Prof. Turley Explains Why He Might Have Already Won
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Great point. Democrats, including President Biden, love the "bipartisan" bill. It's not too conservative for them?

Advertisement

It's a bad bill and Lankford is a bad negotiator. "Even if it's a great bill" … yeah, show us a great bill and maybe Republicans will consider it. Lankford's reputation is destroyed by him participating in this farce.

***

Advertisement
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: CONSERVATIVE DAILY BEAST IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Loses in D.C. Circuit, But Prof. Turley Explains Why He Might Have Already Won
Aaron Walker
New York Times Employees Have a Sad Over 'Transphobic' Piece the Paper Published
Brett T.
Tucker Carlson Explains Why He Is Interviewing Vladimir Putin
Aaron Walker
Peak Vox: Check Out This Hot Take on the Border Bill From the Website We Love to Mock
Amy Curtis
Elon Musk Leaks Disney's Inclusion Standards
Brett T.
MSNBC's Al Sharpton Calls the Border Crisis an 'Invasion of Migrants'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Loses in D.C. Circuit, But Prof. Turley Explains Why He Might Have Already Won Aaron Walker
Advertisement