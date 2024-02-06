Daily Beast Columnist Says James Lankford Is in a 'Lose-Lose' Proposition Over 'Restrictive' Bill

As we've been pointing out all day yesterday and all day today, liberal media outlets and Democrats have suddenly discovered there's a crisis at the border, three years after President Joe Biden undid all of Donald Trump's executive orders to keep the border secure. What does it say about a "bipartisan" border control bill that Democrats and the media are all suddenly hot to close down the border? We thought immigration was a good thing. We need those people to pick our vegetables, clean our hotel rooms, and beat up our cops. Why the abrupt support for this particular bill (which is really a Ukrainian funding bill)?

Advertisement

We've heard hot takes from Vox to Rep. Eric Swalwell, who suddenly wants the border closed. Weird.

Matt Lewis, a columnist for The Daily Beast, says that Sen. James Lankford, who authored this terrible bill with Sen. Chuck Schumer, has learned that negotiating an immigration bill is a thankless "lose-lose" position for a Republican, no matter "how conservative or restrictionist" the bill is. This bill is neither conservative nor restrictionist. Conservatives passed border control legislation in the House more than 260 days ago, but Schumer won't bring it before the Senate.

Sen. James Lankford has now learned that negotiating an immigration bill—no matter how conservative or restrictionist—is a thankless “lose-lose” proposition for a Republican. Even if it’s a great bill, critics will manufacture a poison pill to kill it—and destroy your reputation.… — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) February 6, 2024

Yet you don't address any of the specifics given by the critics of the bill.



Because you are an ideologue, deceitful, and preaching to suckers or those equally as bad. — Malcolm Jayne (@aimtomisb3hav3) February 6, 2024

Do Republicans think it is a "great bill"? If not, why? (Basic journalism alert!) — A minority of one (@sslight9) February 6, 2024

Republicans want the bill to

Close the border

Build the wall

Send the illegal aliens home

Use everify for hiring

Establish a guest worker program

The bill did none of those things — Peter Bartow (@pfbartow) February 6, 2024

The bill is neither conservative nor restrictionist. It is not a great bill and it doesn’t stop illegal migration, it facilitates more of it. — Jack in the East (@talkradio200) February 6, 2024

It wasn’t restrictionist. That was the problem.



The funding was mostly geared towards accommodating high rates of immigration, not reducing it.



I wish policymakers would just level with us why they’re so unwilling to make it hard to come here illegally. — SanchoPanzy (@SanchoPanzy) February 6, 2024

Let me put it this way, Matt.



If the bill had actually been restrictionist, we’d have been hearing gripes from the left, not from the right.



I didn’t hear too many gripes from the left. A couple, but not many. — SanchoPanzy (@SanchoPanzy) February 6, 2024

Great point. Democrats, including President Biden, love the "bipartisan" bill. It's not too conservative for them?

Its also a possibility that its a bad bill. Crafted by a group of pols notorious for years of bad legislation, hence our current problem.



But it’s bipartisan and they are “doing something” and those two talking points are the most important to some. — Tim Davis (@davisforcouncil) February 6, 2024

Advertisement

Do you consider this bill to be conservative or (sic) restrictionist? — Thunderchud (@baruchlawrence) February 6, 2024

It’s an America last bill. He got schooled by Schumer & he will pay the price — GBrown09 (@gmbusa9) February 6, 2024

Can you please share the "restrictionist" part

As far as i can tell, the bill was a rubberstamped democrat wish list ... i have not really seen any "conservative" gains in that bill :/ — raw_truth (@twistedmimo) February 6, 2024

The bill gave total discretion to Secy of Homeland Security and POTUS to define the terms in the bill, and it moved all judicial challenges away from AZ and TX to the absurdly liberal DC Court. It is an immigration bill, not a border security bill; the GOP is right to reject it. — Cheryl B (@Cheryl707) February 6, 2024

Maybe he should not have accepted a bill that would still allow millions to cross the border every year.



Did you consider that? — TimJameson (@TimJamesonUS) February 6, 2024

It's a bad bill and Lankford is a bad negotiator. "Even if it's a great bill" … yeah, show us a great bill and maybe Republicans will consider it. Lankford's reputation is destroyed by him participating in this farce.

***

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



