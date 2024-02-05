President Joe Biden Calls for Fee-Free Family Seating on All Airlines

So, what issue is President Joe Biden tackling today now that the border crisis is solved? Last year, he promised to use his immense power to remove "junk fees" from concert tickets and encouraged the passage of the Junk Fee Prevention Act. Don't forget, this is the same guy who as a candidate promised to cure cancer, Alzheimer's, and diabetes during his term.

These junk fees are a big priority with the president, and just a couple of weeks ago he announced a new proposal that would drop bank overdraft fees to $3. That's Bidenomics and relief for working families.

On Monday, as his preferred border control bill was being shredded, Biden tweeted about getting rid of junk fees.

You ought to be able to fly with your child – and sit next to them – without paying an additional fee.



It's time all airlines offered fee free family seating. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 5, 2024

Finally.

Even by normal election year vote-pandering standards this is pretty bad. — i/o (@eyeslasho) February 5, 2024

Just stop with the piddling fees already when *everything* costs double BECAUSE OF YOU. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 5, 2024

Glad to see that President Biden is resigning to take a board position at Delta https://t.co/11S2ZLUATe — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 5, 2024

Glad he’s focusing on what really matters. — Calisthenic Kyle (@CalisthenicKyle) February 5, 2024

Always focusing on the right stuff. Shame — Gustavo Sandoval (@Elgoosenator) February 5, 2024

Biden, of course, doesn't have to worry. His son Hunter gets to fly on Marine One in "secret."

The REAL reason they do this is because of the 7.5% tax on domestic airline tickets. If it’s an “extra” not in the base cost or the ticket, the tax doesn’t get charged. — Harlan Zeerip (@harlanzeerip) February 5, 2024

I’ve got an idea, why don’t you let airlines run their businesses and you run yours. Secure the border. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) February 5, 2024

I can't find room for them because those seats are already taken by the migrants you're letting in. — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) February 5, 2024

Start an airline and show everyone how it's done, champ. — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) February 5, 2024

At least this is better than giving fat people a free extra seat. — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) February 5, 2024

Shouldn’t you be able to fly with your kid knowing that there are no unvetted illegal immigrants too? — Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) February 5, 2024

Are you high? — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) February 5, 2024

I’ve never had to pay extra for our family to sit together.



Book travel early, and call the airline for seat assignment. I’ve never had one say “no” or charge us extra.



Why not focus on actual problems instead of made up ones? — Ben Dempsey (@BenDempsey18) February 5, 2024

Tackling the most pressing issues of the day, I see. — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) February 5, 2024

Congratulations on your plan to increase the cost for all seat tickets so the airlines can offset the costs of some being free. Victory! — Razor (@hale_razor) February 5, 2024

What? How is this a priority when folks are having trouble affording their groceries? — MoSmith (@MoSmithHMC) February 5, 2024

This should be the official campaign slogan. — dan barker (@danbarker) February 5, 2024

This reminds us of when the Biden administration bragged about saving us $0.16 on our Fourth of July cookout.

This is also the same guy who blamed the "Putin Price Hike" for sky-high gas prices and then told gas stations to stop gouging customers.

How about making groceries affordable again?

