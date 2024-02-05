Biden Calls Netanyahu a ‘Bad F***king Guy’, but Press Secretary Denies Allegations
President Joe Biden Calls for Fee-Free Family Seating on All Airlines

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on February 05, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

So, what issue is President Joe Biden tackling today now that the border crisis is solved? Last year, he promised to use his immense power to remove "junk fees" from concert tickets and encouraged the passage of the Junk Fee Prevention Act. Don't forget, this is the same guy who as a candidate promised to cure cancer, Alzheimer's, and diabetes during his term.

These junk fees are a big priority with the president, and just a couple of weeks ago he announced a new proposal that would drop bank overdraft fees to $3. That's Bidenomics and relief for working families.

On Monday, as his preferred border control bill was being shredded, Biden tweeted about getting rid of junk fees.

Finally.

Biden, of course, doesn't have to worry. His son Hunter gets to fly on Marine One in "secret."

This reminds us of when the Biden administration bragged about saving us $0.16 on our Fourth of July cookout.

This is also the same guy who blamed the "Putin Price Hike" for sky-high gas prices and then told gas stations to stop gouging customers.

How about making groceries affordable again?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

