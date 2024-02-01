Biden Administration Telegraphs Retaliatory Strikes Against Iran
Documentary Reveals How January 6 Committee Envisioned Hearings as a 'Miniseries'

Brett T.  |  4:45 PM on February 01, 2024
Twitter

As Twitchy reported back in June 2022, the January 6 select committee was getting ready for its first big prime-time hearing, but it wasn't sure how to tell a story with all of the footage it had. That's when they brought in James Goldston, the former president of ABC News who ran “Good Morning America” and “Nightline.” Goldston’s job was “to hone a mountain of explosive material into a captivating multimedia presentation.”

PBS has done a documentary on the January 6 committee and interviewed Goldston, who says the committee looked at the hearings as a sort of "miniseries." It turns out the committee's big prime-time special was a ratings bomb, bringing in millions fewer viewers than the broadcast networks normally. They kept trying, though.

In a remarkable PBS documentary, the January 6th committee admits the entire thing was a publicity stunt / fabricated TV production meant to manipulate the audience. Which is why they brought in the former president of ABC News [James Goldston]

"It was Goldston who envisioned this as a miniseries" 

"We knew how high the stakes were. We were either going to make people realize that this was important or once you've lost them you've lost them for good."

Well you failed and you lost most of the American public for good 🤣 Nice try though

The committee had a compelling story to tell — and ended up broadcasting only a fraction of it. Funny how they left out all the footage of Capitol Police holding the doors open for the "rioters" and the "QAnon Shaman" being escorted into the building.

Yes, we'd be very interested to learn how much the committee paid Goldston to turn their hearing into a blockbuster TV event.

We imagine losers like Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney were star-struck by the idea that they were going to be TV stars. And just as with all journalism, they had the story already written. They just needed some help to make it "pop."

***

