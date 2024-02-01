Documentary Reveals How January 6 Committee Envisioned Hearings as a 'Miniseries'

As Twitchy reported back in June 2022, the January 6 select committee was getting ready for its first big prime-time hearing, but it wasn't sure how to tell a story with all of the footage it had. That's when they brought in James Goldston, the former president of ABC News who ran “Good Morning America” and “Nightline.” Goldston’s job was “to hone a mountain of explosive material into a captivating multimedia presentation.”

PBS has done a documentary on the January 6 committee and interviewed Goldston, who says the committee looked at the hearings as a sort of "miniseries." It turns out the committee's big prime-time special was a ratings bomb, bringing in millions fewer viewers than the broadcast networks normally. They kept trying, though.

In a remarkable PBS documentary, the January 6th committee admits the entire thing was a publicity stunt / fabricated TV production meant to manipulate the audience. Which is why they brought in the former president of ABC News [James Goldston]

In a remarkable PBS documentary, the January 6th committee admits the entire thing was a publicity stunt / fabricated TV production meant to manipulate the audience. Which is why they brought in the former president of ABC News [James Goldston] "It was Goldston who envisioned this as a miniseries" "We knew how high the stakes were. We were either going to make people realize that this was important or once you've lost them you've lost them for good." Well you failed and you lost most of the American public for good 🤣 Nice try though

If I watch the PBS documentary will it just piss me off or will it actually say the J6 committee LIED?!?! — KJF_Kim🇺🇸Trump is MY President (@Kim_KJF) February 1, 2024

99.9% Pravda

This was the quiet part out loud moment — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) February 1, 2024

The committee had a compelling story to tell — and ended up broadcasting only a fraction of it. Funny how they left out all the footage of Capitol Police holding the doors open for the "rioters" and the "QAnon Shaman" being escorted into the building.

They are telling us how they make the propaganda 😮 — Jordan B. Goldstein | Sport Philosopher (@JB_Goldstein) February 1, 2024

When a party's political survival seems to be based purely on manipulating opinion by creating wildly inaccurate narratives and spin based on the flimsiest, or outright untrue, 'evidence' it makes me wonder what would result if they ever played it straight. — Star Lasswell (@StarLasswell1) January 31, 2024

Adam Kinzinger is pathetic. — Ashley (@ashleykaycromer) February 1, 2024

Revelations like this are going to put the Biden administration as one of the most corrupt and manipulative presidencies of modern time. And the worst thing is it's not due to Biden himself, but from people pulling the strings on a feeble old man that became president. — Rey Leija (@rey_leija) February 1, 2024

Literally a show trial. We were duped. — kphawaii🐭 (@kaimihawaii) February 1, 2024

How much did he get paid? — TruthBomb (@Annieschuschu) January 31, 2024

Yes, we'd be very interested to learn how much the committee paid Goldston to turn their hearing into a blockbuster TV event.

Not often do you get to see behind the scenes of political propaganda. — Brice Gramm (@bricegramm) February 1, 2024

The video reminds me of Time magazines “election fortification” article where they just drop the mask and admit all the conspiracies are right, in a blithe spirit of self-congratulation. — PadrePlyo (@PadrePlyo) February 1, 2024

Crazy how this was produced to show it in the best light/perspective for their case and yet they still come off as lying grifters...



"Was this going to work or not" — ANONguy2023 (@IMmrANONYMOUShi) February 1, 2024

Hilarious they openly admit what a sham it all was — Nichole (@UdaBaker) February 1, 2024

Of course it was a show trial: nothing more than Get Trump theater. — Marc Rudov (@MarcRudov) February 1, 2024

We imagine losers like Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney were star-struck by the idea that they were going to be TV stars. And just as with all journalism, they had the story already written. They just needed some help to make it "pop."

