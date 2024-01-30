Florida State Representative Calls Accurate IDs 'Attack on Trans People', Gets ZERO Sympat...
Follow Up: Gisele Fetterman Deletes Additional Social Media Accounts and is Rumored to...
Jennifer Rubin Wants the Feds to Get a Contempt Order Against Gov. Greg...
Nailed It: John Hayward's Thread on Democrats and America Is Straight Fire Truth
Ilhan Omar Proudly (and Disturbingly) Reveals the Pet Names She Shares With the...
WaPo: Republicans Have Suggested It's OK to Ignore Supreme Court Rulings
Sheldon Whitehouse Faceplants in Touting Bidenomics by Citing Economic Expert ... Stephen...
Dem Rep Claims MAGA Border Policy Is to Bomb Mexico, Shoot Migrants in...
'It's J-over!' Joe Biden's 'Old Man Shoes' Elicit Some Great Spoofs on Twitter
The Left Hates Anything That Brings Joy: Board Games Now 'Uphold Colonial Narratives'
Biden Says ‘I’ve Done All I Can Do’ About the Border With His...
E. Jean Carroll's Shopping Spree, Joe Rogan's Red-Pill Moment, and RFK Jr.'s Truth...
Viral Pic of Taylor Swift Whispering to Travis Kelce Becomes HILARIOUS Meme and...
DOZENS of US Gov Workers to Go on Hunger Strike for Gaza FOR...

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Asks Why President Trump Didn't Secure the Border

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on January 30, 2024
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

Gov. Jared Polis ought to be looking out for his own state. Denver just announced that it will limit the time illegal immigrants can stay in shelters before they're evicted. NBC News reported:

Advertisement

Denver Health, the city’s “safety net” hospital, is asking for more money from both the state and federal government to help cover $10 million in unpaid medical bills from migrants.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston estimates the city will need $100 million over 2024 to pay for housing, schooling, health care and other services as a result of the unexpected influx of migrants.

Denver's hospital said 8,000 of its last 20,000 patients were illegal immigrants. And Denver schools are asking for help in dealing with the influx of illegal immigrant students; they just don't have the space or resources.

And that's just Denver dealing with 40,000 illegals. You'd think Polis would want President Biden to do something about the invasion, but Biden's plan is to let in another 150,000 a month.

We seem to recall the construction of a border fence and a "Remain in Mexico" policy, both of which Biden nixed.

In 2017, Trump let in 300,000 illegals. In December 2023, Biden let in more than 300,000 illegals in a single month.

Recommended

Follow Up: Gisele Fetterman Deletes Additional Social Media Accounts and is Rumored to be Single
justmindy
Advertisement

Date: January 20, 2021.

Advertisement

Relatively speaking, Trump did secure the border during his four years in office, despite the Democrats fighting him every step of the way. We hear Trump's running again … it sure would be nice to have his border policies back in place.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: BORDER COLORADO DONALD TRUMP JARED POLIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Follow Up: Gisele Fetterman Deletes Additional Social Media Accounts and is Rumored to be Single
justmindy
Florida State Representative Calls Accurate IDs 'Attack on Trans People', Gets ZERO Sympathy
Amy Curtis
Nailed It: John Hayward's Thread on Democrats and America Is Straight Fire Truth
Amy Curtis
Sheldon Whitehouse Faceplants in Touting Bidenomics by Citing Economic Expert ... Stephen Colbert?
Grateful Calvin
Jennifer Rubin Wants the Feds to Get a Contempt Order Against Gov. Greg Abbott
Brett T.
'It's J-over!' Joe Biden's 'Old Man Shoes' Elicit Some Great Spoofs on Twitter
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Follow Up: Gisele Fetterman Deletes Additional Social Media Accounts and is Rumored to be Single justmindy
Advertisement