Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Asks Why President Trump Didn't Secure the Border

Gov. Jared Polis ought to be looking out for his own state. Denver just announced that it will limit the time illegal immigrants can stay in shelters before they're evicted. NBC News reported:

Denver Health, the city’s “safety net” hospital, is asking for more money from both the state and federal government to help cover $10 million in unpaid medical bills from migrants. Denver Mayor Mike Johnston estimates the city will need $100 million over 2024 to pay for housing, schooling, health care and other services as a result of the unexpected influx of migrants.

Denver's hospital said 8,000 of its last 20,000 patients were illegal immigrants. And Denver schools are asking for help in dealing with the influx of illegal immigrant students; they just don't have the space or resources.

And that's just Denver dealing with 40,000 illegals. You'd think Polis would want President Biden to do something about the invasion, but Biden's plan is to let in another 150,000 a month.

I have a simple question for those who think a President alone can secure the border without an act of Congress including border security funding and changes to asylum law expanding quick deportations: Why didn’t President Trump secure the border during his four years in office? — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) January 29, 2024

We seem to recall the construction of a border fence and a "Remain in Mexico" policy, both of which Biden nixed.

In 2017, Trump let in 300,000 illegals. In December 2023, Biden let in more than 300,000 illegals in a single month.

You obviously are just a shill, posting lies for your ignorant followers.



Do a little research on the numbers. — Me (@Keefer1958) January 29, 2024

Date: January 20, 2021.

Nice gaslighting governor. As if the “Remain in Mexico” policy didn’t happen. — John K. Michaels (@Pecker2002) January 29, 2024

Always a deflection from Biden’s fault, huh? pic.twitter.com/2vOJmIlpQg — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) January 29, 2024

Why don't you join the other 25 states and help Texas preserve their sovereignty? Why are we a sanctuary state? — BasedJas (@Based_Jas) January 29, 2024

Trump had border crossings to a recent, historic low. Why obfuscate? — tony lion (@rpxwmf) January 29, 2024

No administration has a perfect record on border security. But previous administrations made a good faith effort. pic.twitter.com/vQN6orUrXD — Kim “filterless” Wexler MA JD (@KimWexlerMAJD) January 30, 2024

Biden, who signed 94 executive actions in his first 100 days to decimate border security, says he'd "shut down the border right now" if only Congress passed his wish list. — Jcvolt⚡👷 (@jcvolt) January 29, 2024

You Democrats kicked, screamed, dragged your feet and opposed him every step of the way — T-Dog (@MrNOVApolitico) January 29, 2024

He was sabotaged at every turn, that's why.

And guess what, sanctuary states like yours didn't help.

No amnesty, no asylum for illegal aliens.

You are the problem. — JaimeWho? (@MuskOx1953) January 29, 2024

Were you living under a rock during his presidency? He implemented quite a few policies that were challenged over and over by the Left. — Floridian 🇺🇸 FA/FO (@RandomFLDude) January 30, 2024

Trump's worst year saw only one sixth the number of border crashers as Biden's best year. — Karl Wright (@DaddyWri) January 30, 2024

The simple answer is that Trump's border was impenetrable relative to Biden's. — Parker Evans, CFA, CFP (@HParkerEvans) January 30, 2024

It’s way too late, Jared. Everybody, that is everybody, knows Biden broke our border security beginning 3 years ago, with every year getting worse. And he’s still preventing the border from being more secure. — JeanTargetter🧫🧬 (@Kingkiko61) January 30, 2024

Wow, you are bad at this. — Bub pickin sports (@LegionOfDoomCTG) January 29, 2024

Relatively speaking, Trump did secure the border during his four years in office, despite the Democrats fighting him every step of the way. We hear Trump's running again … it sure would be nice to have his border policies back in place.

