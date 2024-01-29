Nikki Haley Says the Jury Got it Right Ordering Donald Trump to Pay E. Jean Carroll $83 Million

We saw how quickly the #BelieveAllWomen movement crumbled when President Joe Biden was accused of sexual assault. Heck, there are millions of pro-Palestinian protesters out there who still defend Hamas against charges of sexual violence on October 7.

As you probably heard, Donald Trump was ordered by a jury last week to by E. Jean Carroll $83 million in a civil defamation lawsuit.

This woman:

BREAKING: A jury in Manhattan just ruled that Donald Trump must pay $83 million to the “rape is sexy” lady.



Her accusation also is the exact plot line of a Law and Order SVU episode.

pic.twitter.com/8fTgMaI7Aj — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 26, 2024

Are we saying Carroll is lying? Well, yeah, pretty much.

@RaheemKassam 's article shows that Trump was the 7th man E Jean Carroll has accused of rape.

The woman is twisted and obsessed pic.twitter.com/ubquzAhChI — Bama_Jeans (@bamajayt) January 29, 2024





This might shock you, but Carroll went to the media to let them know she'll do everything she can to help Joe Biden's reelection campaign.

E. Jean Carroll says she will do everything she can to help Joe Biden’s campaign to beat Donald Trump in 2024



pic.twitter.com/TSOB7jqcEo — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) January 29, 2024

Wait until after the appeal, Jean Carroll will be singing the blues because in the appeals court Trump will be allowed to present his evidence unlike this last kangaroo court. — Kathy Brock NP (@KathyBrockDavis) January 29, 2024

Yeah, she's not getting $83 million.

All she did was galvanize his support even futher and turned off those centrist who didn't care for Trump, but want judicial integrity and won't be part of the corrupt weaponization of our courts. — Arnie (@ArnulfoCarden17) January 29, 2024

That’s a news flash right? — Debbie Brownlee 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Debbie032356) January 29, 2024

I hope she speaks, and speaks often. 🤣🤣🤣 Trump will get another boost in the polls. — Anne the Queen (@spartan0157) January 29, 2024

The quiet part out loud. — Rose (@AmericanAFRose) January 29, 2024

First truth out of her gross mouth. — lookingglasself (@lookingglass401) January 29, 2024

15 minutes of fake fame. — Rod Pike (@RoderickPike) January 29, 2024

That was the whole plan anyway — Karen (@KarenYodi) January 29, 2024

Standard rape victim behavior to make rape jokes on the TV circuit and to get involved in politics, right? — Apologize For What? (@unashamedusa) January 29, 2024

Please do E. Jean. Taint his campaign with your awful persona. — Mrs. Candi 🇺🇲 🍑 (@Candilox) January 29, 2024

Of course, she's going to campaign against her rapist.

In related news, Trump's toughest competition for the 2024 nomination, Nikky Haley, opined that "American juries still get it right."

Nikki Haley on the $83 million penalty imposed on Trump in the E. Jean Carroll case: “American juries still get it right. They listen to the evidence. They make the decision based on the evidence … I trust that they’re making the right decision.” pic.twitter.com/pswIbdmkAF — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 29, 2024

Now I understand why 45 gave her the nickname he did.

Defense was not permitted to present evidence. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) January 29, 2024

There was literally no evidence. It's all hearsay. — Brently𝕏 (@kopopoulous) January 29, 2024

They weren’t allowed to present their evidence or witness. You should be in the Democrat primary. — Lady (@lovingit111) January 29, 2024

Poor @NikkiHaley She’ll say anything to try to gain a vote. She clearly has no idea that there actually was little to no evidence that this *alleged* rape ever happened. She needs to go away — Todd Headlee (@ToddHeadleeAZ) January 29, 2024

They never ask the relevant questions, Why was Trump not allowed to present evidence? — Texan Forever (@skool57) January 29, 2024

Too bad no one was allowed to see any "evidence".



Since it never happened. — RBMAGA2024 (@RBMiceli) January 29, 2024

Someone should tell Haley that Carroll isn't going to vote for her even if she did miraculously win the nomination.

***