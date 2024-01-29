Extreme Hakeem is at it Again! Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Blames EXTREME MAGA Republicans...
Nikki Haley Says the Jury Got it Right Ordering Donald Trump to Pay E. Jean Carroll $83 Million

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on January 29, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

We saw how quickly the #BelieveAllWomen movement crumbled when President Joe Biden was accused of sexual assault. Heck, there are millions of pro-Palestinian protesters out there who still defend Hamas against charges of sexual violence on October 7.

As you probably heard, Donald Trump was ordered by a jury last week to by E. Jean Carroll $83 million in a civil defamation lawsuit.

This woman:

Are we saying Carroll is lying? Well, yeah, pretty much.


This might shock you, but Carroll went to the media to let them know she'll do everything she can to help Joe Biden's reelection campaign.

Yeah, she's not getting $83 million.

Of course, she's going to campaign against her rapist.

In related news, Trump's toughest competition for the 2024 nomination, Nikky Haley, opined that "American juries still get it right."

Someone should tell Haley that Carroll isn't going to vote for her even if she did miraculously win the nomination.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP NIKKI HALEY E. JEAN CARROLL

