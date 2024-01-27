Elon Musk Informs President Biden He Doesn't Need a Bill to Enforce the Border

A Twitchy reported earlier Saturday, President Joe Biden has said he'd get to work immediately securing the border if Congress would just pass a bill giving him the emergency authorization.

For everyone who is demanding tougher border control, this is the way to do it.



Here's my full statement on border security negotiations: pic.twitter.com/sm2IXV99Lx — President Biden (@POTUS) January 27, 2024

"If given that authority, I would use it the day I sign the bill into law." Yeah, but the bipartisan bill he's talking about is a dumpster fire that would allow 1.8 immigrants to enter legally every year, forever.

If my math is correct, the new Senate plan for the border will allow 150,000 illegals into the country every month.



5000 a day.



Every day. — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) January 27, 2024

This border bill is not designed to fix the problem. It normalizes 5,000 people a day coming in—that's over 1.8 million a year. That's called an invasion.



This has 0 chance of passing the House.

https://t.co/jal7RIWDcl — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 25, 2024

It will never pass the House, and then plenty will blame the GOP for scuttling Biden's plan to get control of the border. It's terrible legislation, and as many, many people have tried to point to Biden, he doesn't need a bill to close the border. It's his job.

Elon Musk weighed in:

No laws need to be passed. All that is needed is an executive order to require proof before granting an asylum hearing. That is how it used to be. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2024

Mexico is a safe country. All refugees are required to apply for asylum in the first safe country they reach.



Crossing from Mexico to request asylum is invalid for 100% of them. — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) January 27, 2024

Imagine a border bill being so bad that Joe Biden is ready to sign it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 27, 2024

Enforce the laws on the books, not what we're currently doing. — Jeremy Ryan Slate (@JeremyRyanSlate) January 27, 2024

Joe Biden is completely 100% responsible for the crisis at the border.

He’s now offering sideways solutions to the chaos he created? In an election year?

No. We have reached an impasse. — Rochellemaryn 🌹🕊️ (@RochelleAz) January 27, 2024

This is all ridiculous. If there were criminals in your home you wouldn’t keep letting people in.



You’d get rid of all the criminals first and clean up the mess they made.



Same should be with the US.



DEPORT all illegals and close the border.



Once they’re gone then we tinker. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 27, 2024

The unsustainable amount of illegal bordercrossers makes it impossible for the small minority of people who truly have genuine asylum claims — Cheryl MAGA Trump2024 🧡🇺🇸 (@cheryleliz) January 27, 2024

Breaking: WH fails to protect the border by failing to follow the law. — protector (@uniqueuseri) January 27, 2024

That's how current law is written also. It's not hard. — Elle (@L4Logic) January 27, 2024

Let the Nigerian Christians in. No one else. No more economic migrants from the south. — Grim (@grimlikereaper) January 27, 2024

Biden's current plan is to let everybody claim asylum, give them court dates in 2035, and then fly them wherever they want to go.

Wall Street Silver is right: We have an agreement that you file your asylum claim in the first safe country you reach. Every single one of these people is ignoring that because they're country shopping. They fly from all over the world to Mexico, ditch their passports and IDs, and then cross into the United States claiming asylum.

***