Elon Musk Informs President Biden He Doesn't Need a Bill to Enforce the Border

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on January 27, 2024
A Twitchy reported earlier Saturday, President Joe Biden has said he'd get to work immediately securing the border if Congress would just pass a bill giving him the emergency authorization.

"If given that authority, I would use it the day I sign the bill into law." Yeah, but the bipartisan bill he's talking about is a dumpster fire that would allow 1.8 immigrants to enter legally every year, forever.

It will never pass the House, and then plenty will blame the GOP for scuttling Biden's plan to get control of the border. It's terrible legislation, and as many, many people have tried to point to Biden, he doesn't need a bill to close the border. It's his job.

Elon Musk weighed in:

Biden's current plan is to let everybody claim asylum, give them court dates in 2035, and then fly them wherever they want to go.

Wall Street Silver is right: We have an agreement that you file your asylum claim in the first safe country you reach. Every single one of these people is ignoring that because they're country shopping. They fly from all over the world to Mexico, ditch their passports and IDs, and then cross into the United States claiming asylum.

***

