City's 'Blueprint for a Safer Philadelphia' Recommends Hiring More Black Teachers, DEI Training

Philadelphia city leaders recently unveiled to applause their "Blueprint for a Safer Philadelphia," presented by council member Curtis Jones, Jr. Flipping through the report, we find that one of the building blocks for a safer Philadelphia is "Combating Institutional White Racism." The problem: The school-to-prison pipeline. "Teachers in low-income districts are not equipped with the proper diversity, equity, or inclusion training to break the institutional racism."

We were assured by President Joe Biden that poor kids are just as bright and talented as white kids.

The solution: "More teachers of color need to be hired to work in schools and administrative positions. All educational employees should attend anti-racism training, focusing on unconscious bias and racism."

So the solution to the school-to-prison pipeline is to hire more black teachers and make them attend anti-racism training. It's the racist white teachers' fault the schools are failing. DEI solves all!

Philadelphia city leaders unveiled a new policy framework: Blueprint For A Safer Philadelphia



An entire section is dedicated to fighting Institutional White Racism



According to the plan, the crime rate will go down when there are less White teachers in Philly and every teacher… pic.twitter.com/6RIBy9NgFO — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 24, 2024

"According to the plan, the crime rate will go down when there are less White teachers in Philly and every teacher takes DEI training."

That's really their plan for a safer Philadelphia: more DEI hires and fewer white teachers in the schools.

Philadelphia's new "safer" blueprint sounds more like a social experiment than a safety plan.



Last time I checked, crime doesn't care about your diversity training. — Hank (@GCapital_LLC) January 24, 2024

Or they could just prosecute actual criminals — One Bad Dude (@Dorf73256527) January 24, 2024

Philadelphia had an astounding 400 mųrders in 2023.



The vast majority of these were committed by black people and the majority of victims were black as well.



White people committed a disproportionately small amount of crime.



Targeting white people to address this is insanity. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 24, 2024

This is *exactly* what Baltimore did right before literally *every* child failed the literacy & arithmetic proficiency tests.



Unfortunately, the public school activists will never be stopped. They look at your kids as their future ‘soldiers of change’.



Homeschool, use co-ops. pic.twitter.com/xiRiouaEvp — RobbyBaron (@RobbyBaronUp) January 24, 2024

When I’m at the ATM in Philly, I’m looking over my shoulder for Institutional White Racism. — AltAzn (@Alt_Azn) January 24, 2024

They aren’t even serious people. — Right is Still Right 🇺🇸 (@fedupMol17) January 24, 2024

This is what happens when liberals are allowed to make decisions. — RG|Charles ( Mehtro ) (@HeyItsMetro) January 24, 2024

Police and schools “should hire culturally competent individuals”? In 2024, one would expect “hire the most qualified individuals to provide top tier service to our constituency”? Nah. — Ankush sharma (@Aku_700) January 24, 2024

Doing this will literally make the crime worse. That's convenient for politicians that are also crime bosses. — Chris Custer (@ChrisCuster18) January 24, 2024

Combat racism with racism. Shockingly removed from reality. — James Lasher (@TheJamesLasher) January 24, 2024

I can almost guarantee that white flight is not healthy for any city. — Dr. American Jesus Ph.D, DDS, Pharm.D, FACS, Esq. (@DrAmericanJesus) January 24, 2024

Just let them do it so they can see it makes everything worse — Emmy (@Emmmyalluu) January 24, 2024

Let them move forward with it.



It’s their own undoing. — Town Square (@XTownSquareX) January 24, 2024

So…the plan in Philadelphia (a city run ENTIRELY by Democrats) to stop black people from killing black people is to have a blueprint that blames the problem on white racism. Somehow that will produce magic pixie dust that will prevent murders and robberies and carjacking. Sure. pic.twitter.com/QPojFehyLt — Onlytheyoung7526 (@Onlytheyoung751) January 24, 2024

This is nothing more than gasoline and matches. Spark and accelerant. This is sabotage of the quality of life and absolutely forcing the division and hatred of human beings. In a city already under siege. — V. M. Nasti Actual (@vincenzo412) January 24, 2024

Let's bookmark this and check back in 20 years — Matt Millar (@MMward9) January 24, 2024

Let's check back in one year and see if actively discriminating against whites and Asians in hiring reduces Philadelphia's crime problem. The problem is obviously the "unconscious bias and racism" of the white teachers.

Democrat problems call for Democrat solutions.

