City's 'Blueprint for a Safer Philadelphia' Recommends Hiring More Black Teachers, DEI Training

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on January 24, 2024
Twitter

Philadelphia city leaders recently unveiled to applause their "Blueprint for a Safer Philadelphia," presented by council member Curtis Jones, Jr. Flipping through the report, we find that one of the building blocks for a safer Philadelphia is "Combating Institutional White Racism." The problem: The school-to-prison pipeline. "Teachers in low-income districts are not equipped with the proper diversity, equity, or inclusion training to break the institutional racism."

We were assured by President Joe Biden that poor kids are just as bright and talented as white kids.

The solution: "More teachers of color need to be hired to work in schools and administrative positions. All educational employees should attend anti-racism training, focusing on unconscious bias and racism."

So the solution to the school-to-prison pipeline is to hire more black teachers and make them attend anti-racism training. It's the racist white teachers' fault the schools are failing. DEI solves all!

"According to the plan, the crime rate will go down when there are less White teachers in Philly and every teacher takes DEI training."

That's really their plan for a safer Philadelphia: more DEI hires and fewer white teachers in the schools.

Let's check back in one year and see if actively discriminating against whites and Asians in hiring reduces Philadelphia's crime problem. The problem is obviously the "unconscious bias and racism" of the white teachers.

Democrat problems call for Democrat solutions.

***

