Reporter Measures 'No Weapons Allowed' Sign After Mass Shooting, Finds It's Too Small

It didn't make the national news, but there was a mass shooting at a shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri last week. No one died; six people were injured. Witnesses said there was a "verbal disagreement" between two groups of young men before the shooting.

There shouldn't have been a shooting at all, because the mall has a "no weapons" policy. However, the shooters might have missed that because the sign prohibiting weapons was a couple of inches smaller than required. Watch as a local news reporter breaks out a tape measure and measures the gun-free zone sign.

"NO WEAPONS ALLOWED"



Reporter *bewildered* that a shooting could possibly happen when the sign clearly states no guns.



"What?! How could it be? Sign was wrong size, probably"#missouri #ccw #dgu #2A pic.twitter.com/5OnCoVX1AY — 🩺 Dr. Napervillain Bunny🐰 (@Type07Safety) January 22, 2024

So the mall is at fault?

Because if the “NO GUNS ALLOWED” sign was just bigger, maybe in flashing neon letters, a mentally ill and suicidal person won’t ever attempt to commit a mass shooting ever again!



Leftists are trolling us at this point 😂 https://t.co/1ojo7hrZl4 — Helena Handbasket 🇮🇱 (@BumpstockBarbie) January 22, 2024

This has to be satire. I refuse to believe this is real. — Yanny (@yanikmtandere) January 22, 2024

It should've said no murder or other violence.



You've got to be really specific if you want people to not break specific laws... — Tim 🏴‍☠️🏴Decentralize and nullify 🏴🏴‍☠️ (@Tim_The_Sandman) January 22, 2024

I think she’s on to something. If the signs are big enough criminals might finally get the hint to stop breaking the law. — Future Reeducation Camp Survivor (@Sinsaint2022) January 22, 2024

Obviously it's because it wasn't big enough. What criminals are going to respect the rules when the rules don't even respect the rules? — Dan 𝙏𝙖𝙭𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙄𝙨 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙛𝙩 Behrman 🍍 (@DanForTexas) January 22, 2024

By her logic an extra 2 inches of sign would have prevented it 😂😂😂 — 🦝DAMNITJEREMY🦝 (@G0DDAMNITJEREMY) January 22, 2024

Astounding. I don't know how a gun was able to be carried past a sign with no power to stop anyone. — Bents (@BanditBents) January 22, 2024

The sign just wasn’t big enough. That is why the criminal was able to enter the place. — John Hyde (@The_DrJ3ckyll) January 22, 2024

Well there you have it - if only they had the proper size sign this tragedy would have been prevented. — Dave Crance (@DaveCrance) January 22, 2024

If the sign falls short of the measurement, then it is not legally binding. — Ezekiel the Elder of Vespers (@RougeOne1791) January 22, 2024

It should have been placed higher, instead of at ground level, for greater visibility. And it should have been available in braille for the visually impaired. — Tom Moy (@TomMoy8) January 22, 2024

Classic gang violence. Pistol caliber firearm, multiple wounded but no fatalities, escalation of "disagreement between groups". Gun prohibition signs aren't going to stop that behavior. — LucianLafayette (@LafayetteLucian) January 22, 2024

I live near Kansas City and watching the news the morning after this happened I was just shaking my head at how they downplayed this mass shooting. It didn't fit the narrative of either MAGA or white supremacist, so it wasn't something they could use to push their propaganda. — TTL Inc (@TTL_inc) January 22, 2024

Is she this stupid? do these people think these signs are magic and make it impossible for someone to go in there with a gun? — nanaki prolife (@nanaki_prolife) January 22, 2024

This is a hot scoop. If the sign had been regulation size, the gang bangers would have put their illegal guns back in their cars before entering.

