Are You Kitten Me? Get This Pawty Started! My Tucker and Catturd Interview...
CBS 'Face the Nation' Airs Fake Voter Panel and Hides Participant's Ties to...
British Boogie Woogie Pianist Confronted by CCP Amidst Livestream: X Has Thoughts (and...
Here's Hillary Clinton's Trump Allegation (Don't Get Sucked Into the MASSIVE Black Hole...
President Joe Biden Does a Vigorous Micro-Hop While Ignoring Reporters
Sen. Marco Rubio Shoots Straight Fire After Being Asked If He Supports a...
New Hampshire Voters Report Fake Joe Biden Robo-Call Telling Voters to Stay Home...
Biden Brags About Spending $82 Million to Connect 16,000 Homes to High-Speed Internet
Shocker! The AP Finally Admits Ex Harvard President Claudine Gay Had a Plagiarism...
Time to Throw Out America's Hat: Canadian Federal Court Issues New Ridiculous Woke...
Oof! Fast Food Giant 'In-N-Out' Announces Closure of First Store Ever in Gavin...
New York Times Reports 'America Is Under Attack' by Anti-DEI Crusade
Brit Hume Nails the Moment That Donald Trump Clinched the Nomination
Report: January 6 Select Committee Deleted 117 Encrypted Files Before GOP Took Over

Reporter Measures 'No Weapons Allowed' Sign After Mass Shooting, Finds It's Too Small

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on January 22, 2024
Twitter

It didn't make the national news, but there was a mass shooting at a shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri last week. No one died; six people were injured. Witnesses said there was a "verbal disagreement" between two groups of young men before the shooting.

Advertisement

There shouldn't have been a shooting at all, because the mall has a "no weapons" policy. However, the shooters might have missed that because the sign prohibiting weapons was a couple of inches smaller than required. Watch as a local news reporter breaks out a tape measure and measures the gun-free zone sign.

So the mall is at fault?

Recommended

British Boogie Woogie Pianist Confronted by CCP Amidst Livestream: X Has Thoughts (and Encouragement)
Tertullianus
Advertisement
Advertisement

This is a hot scoop. If the sign had been regulation size, the gang bangers would have put their illegal guns back in their cars before entering.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: KANSAS CITY MASS SHOOTING SIGN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

British Boogie Woogie Pianist Confronted by CCP Amidst Livestream: X Has Thoughts (and Encouragement)
Tertullianus
CBS 'Face the Nation' Airs Fake Voter Panel and Hides Participant's Ties to Group Praising Hamas
justmindy
Time to Throw Out America's Hat: Canadian Federal Court Issues New Ridiculous Woke Guidelines
Grateful Calvin
President Joe Biden Does a Vigorous Micro-Hop While Ignoring Reporters
Brett T.
Here's Hillary Clinton's Trump Allegation (Don't Get Sucked Into the MASSIVE Black Hole of Irony)
Doug P.
Brit Hume Nails the Moment That Donald Trump Clinched the Nomination
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
British Boogie Woogie Pianist Confronted by CCP Amidst Livestream: X Has Thoughts (and Encouragement) Tertullianus
Advertisement