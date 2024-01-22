Nikki Haley Recalls ‘Being Teased Every Day’ Because She Was Brown

Report: January 6 Select Committee Deleted 117 Encrypted Files Before GOP Took Over
Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on January 22, 2024
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

We're not sure what Nikki Haley was going for in this MSNBC exclusive interview, but she should probably know that claiming she was teased every day in school for being "brown" isn't going to resonate with Republicans, who reject identity politics. Some pundit declared after Haley came in third in Iowa that the GOP was never going to elect a "brown girl," despite the fact that she was elected twice as governor of South Carolina by Republicans.

Haley has told this story before, but she also maintains that America is not a racist country. The real racists appear to be on the Left, as they're the ones continually criticizing Haley for not using her "real name," Nimarata, to appeal to the whites who teased her in school. Nikki is her real name, and it's the name her parents used raising her — she never changed names.

This is MSNBC, though, and we guess she was going for sympathy:

Exactly: No Democrat is going to vote for the brown girl when an 81-year-old white man is running against her.

Maybe she thinks the story shows her political triumph despite racism. Maybe she thinks it will attract Democrats and moderates — as if the Democrats would let the GOP have the first female president.

This editor honestly never thought of Haley as brown or white … she was just Nikki Haley. Now if you want to talk policy …

***

