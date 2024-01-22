Nikki Haley Recalls ‘Being Teased Every Day’ Because She Was Brown

We're not sure what Nikki Haley was going for in this MSNBC exclusive interview, but she should probably know that claiming she was teased every day in school for being "brown" isn't going to resonate with Republicans, who reject identity politics. Some pundit declared after Haley came in third in Iowa that the GOP was never going to elect a "brown girl," despite the fact that she was elected twice as governor of South Carolina by Republicans.

Advertisement

Haley has told this story before, but she also maintains that America is not a racist country. The real racists appear to be on the Left, as they're the ones continually criticizing Haley for not using her "real name," Nimarata, to appeal to the whites who teased her in school. Nikki is her real name, and it's the name her parents used raising her — she never changed names.

This is MSNBC, though, and we guess she was going for sympathy:

"I was teased every day for being brown"



Nikki Hayley complains about growing up in the America south. pic.twitter.com/Tm5owe5zFx — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 21, 2024

Almost every GOP politician exists entirely in the frame of the left



The status hierarchy they seek to climb is defined entirely by progressives and the only thing that differentiates their worldview is a tax cut and a pro-life bumper sticker https://t.co/6mzdjX3Wqx — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) January 22, 2024

Also, this bootlicking isn't going to give her cred with the race-baiters or the voters who embrace this ideology. — Ryan Lencl (Len-sil) (@RyanLencL) January 22, 2024

Exactly: No Democrat is going to vote for the brown girl when an 81-year-old white man is running against her.

Oh for goodness sake. @NikkiHaley was not teased every day. Her dad was a college professor, he mom owned her own business and they had a very nice life. She was voted in a governor twice. Wow, just WOW!!! — jojomarks81🇺🇲 (@JoJoMarks4) January 21, 2024

During an MSNBC Republican Presidential candidate Nikki Haley claimed during her school years “I was teased everyday for being brown.”



But photos of her school class, show her class was extremely diverse and many kids in her class had a darker skin tone to her. pic.twitter.com/zFsYhdLXl5 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) January 22, 2024

Absolute nonsense. — JWF (@JammieWF) January 22, 2024

Nikki Haley is playing both the race and gender cards.



Americans are sick of this identity politics nonsense.



Haley is down by over 50 points and this won’t help. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 21, 2024

I know it's cliche but... of all the things that didn't happen, this didn't happen the most. — Mr Reagan 🇺🇸 (@MrReaganUSA) January 21, 2024

She’s appealing to moderates and suburban white women. That’s still not going to win her this primary. It’s over. — (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) January 21, 2024

Getting Elizabeth Warren vibes. — CAMELCAST OFFICIAL (@CAMELCASTOff) January 21, 2024

Only Democrats use these type of talking points. — Tiredofalltheshit (@Tiredofyinz) January 21, 2024

It was so hard they made her governor… — son of liberty (@noob08050) January 22, 2024

Maybe she thinks the story shows her political triumph despite racism. Maybe she thinks it will attract Democrats and moderates — as if the Democrats would let the GOP have the first female president.

Advertisement

This editor honestly never thought of Haley as brown or white … she was just Nikki Haley. Now if you want to talk policy …

***