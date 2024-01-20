Reagan National Airport Warns of Delays Because of Vehicles 'Exercising First Amendment Rights'

Are they serious with this tweet? Once again, a bunch of Hamas sympathizers are blocking the entrance to an airport because that will somehow pressure President Biden into forcing Israel into a ceasefire. It's nice that the Ronald Reagan National Airport put out a tweet warning of the delays — which are due to "a group in vehicles exercising first amendment rights in roadway."

Advertisement

🔺TRAFFIC ALERT: Expect delays around the airport due to a group in vehicles exercising first amendment rights in roadway. Use caution and expect slow moving vehicles. Recommend @Wmata to access airport. — Reagan Airport (@Reagan_Airport) January 20, 2024

The first amendment does not apply to protestors blocking roads. stop spreading misinformation, @Reagan_Airport — Northern Virginia Doge (@VirginiaDoge) January 20, 2024

🙄 they are breaking the law. Blocking traffic has nothing to do with the first amendment you absolute morons. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) January 20, 2024

People who sympathize with criminals disrupting key infrastructure should not be employed by Reagan Airport. Who runs this account? — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) January 20, 2024

Just drove through this. Plenty of hand gestures from many vehicles given to these “demonstrators”. — Henry C. (@FireRunner) January 20, 2024

I miss the good old days when laws were enforced and citizens weren’t asked to accommodate the law breakers. — Scarlett 🍸 (@fledtothesouth) January 20, 2024

There is no First Amendment right to block traffic. — Freedom & Flourishing Project (@FandF_Project) January 20, 2024

Yea. Blocking traffic isn’t a right. It’s a crime. Those are criminals committing a crime. — D (@dschorrnyc) January 20, 2024

Move them. — Max (@MaxNordau) January 20, 2024

Fire your social media team. — Dakota Higgins (@dakota_higgins1) January 20, 2024

"vehicles exercising first amendment rights in roadway."



This is the full time job of the person tweeting this — End the Simpsons (@EndTheSimpsons) January 20, 2024

The airport recommends that you let the protesters continue to block traffic and take the Metro instead.

This is just ridiculous.

***