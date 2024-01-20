Reagan National Airport Warns of Delays Because of Vehicles 'Exercising First Amendment Rights'

Are they serious with this tweet? Once again, a bunch of Hamas sympathizers are blocking the entrance to an airport because that will somehow pressure President Biden into forcing Israel into a ceasefire. It's nice that the Ronald Reagan National Airport put out a tweet warning of the delays — which are due to "a group in vehicles exercising first amendment rights in roadway."
🔺TRAFFIC ALERT: Expect delays around the airport due to a group in vehicles exercising first amendment rights in roadway. Use caution and expect slow moving vehicles. Recommend @Wmata to access airport.— Reagan Airport (@Reagan_Airport) January 20, 2024
The first amendment does not apply to protestors blocking roads. stop spreading misinformation, @Reagan_Airport— Northern Virginia Doge (@VirginiaDoge) January 20, 2024
🙄 they are breaking the law. Blocking traffic has nothing to do with the first amendment you absolute morons.— Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) January 20, 2024
People who sympathize with criminals disrupting key infrastructure should not be employed by Reagan Airport. Who runs this account?— Gregg Re (@gregg_re) January 20, 2024
Just drove through this. Plenty of hand gestures from many vehicles given to these “demonstrators”.— Henry C. (@FireRunner) January 20, 2024
January 20, 2024
I miss the good old days when laws were enforced and citizens weren’t asked to accommodate the law breakers.— Scarlett 🍸 (@fledtothesouth) January 20, 2024
There is no First Amendment right to block traffic.— Freedom & Flourishing Project (@FandF_Project) January 20, 2024
Yea. Blocking traffic isn’t a right. It’s a crime. Those are criminals committing a crime.— D (@dschorrnyc) January 20, 2024
Move them.— Max (@MaxNordau) January 20, 2024
Fire your social media team.— Dakota Higgins (@dakota_higgins1) January 20, 2024
"vehicles exercising first amendment rights in roadway."— End the Simpsons (@EndTheSimpsons) January 20, 2024
This is the full time job of the person tweeting this
The airport recommends that you let the protesters continue to block traffic and take the Metro instead.
This is just ridiculous.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member