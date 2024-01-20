SHOCKER: Aliens Found in Peru in September 2023 Proven Not Real
Spicy Chris Sununu Gives MAJOR Snark When Asked About Tim Scott
Hot Take: Most Reporters Were Sick to Death of Covering Donald Trump and...
'Ruby to the Rescue!' Officer Rescues Man From Frozen Lake With Help From...
Photo Shows American 'War Crime' Committed Against Fleeing 'Civilians'
Woman Wonders Who the Taylor Swift Equivalent is for Men and Twitter Digs...
Los Angeles Times Management Locks Employees Out of Slack
Chris Hayes Is Suddenly OK Mocking Physical Appearance As He Claims DeSantis Is...
The Two Georgia Senators (Who Are Infuriatingly Democrats) Posted the Most Unhinged Pictur...
The Hill Looks at How Joe Biden Balances His Catholicism With Hot-Button Issues
Flashback Video Shows DA Fani Willis Prohibiting Inappropriate Contact With Employees
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Says That Four Cops Are Dead Because of Donald Trump's...
Terrifying or Comical? Seriously Weird Witch Doctor Performance at WEF Davos Shocks Twitte...
Greg Gutfeld's Chat With Mystery Guy Who Walked in During Dick Morris' Zoom...

Reagan National Airport Warns of Delays Because of Vehicles 'Exercising First Amendment Rights'

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on January 20, 2024
Meme screenshot

Are they serious with this tweet? Once again, a bunch of Hamas sympathizers are blocking the entrance to an airport because that will somehow pressure President Biden into forcing Israel into a ceasefire. It's nice that the Ronald Reagan National Airport put out a tweet warning of the delays — which are due to "a group in vehicles exercising first amendment rights in roadway."

Advertisement

Recommended

Photo Shows American 'War Crime' Committed Against Fleeing 'Civilians'
Brett T.
Advertisement

The airport recommends that you let the protesters continue to block traffic and take the Metro instead.

This is just ridiculous.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: AIRPORT FIRST AMENDMENT HAMAS PALESTINE PROTEST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Photo Shows American 'War Crime' Committed Against Fleeing 'Civilians'
Brett T.
That's Gonna Leave a Mark: Tiffany Justice Demolishes Joy Reid on Her Own Show (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
'Ruby to the Rescue!' Officer Rescues Man From Frozen Lake With Help From the Victim's Dog
ArtistAngie
Michael Shellenberger: 'January 6 House of Cards Is About to Fall' (Pipe Bomb Mystery Update)
Doug P.
Greg Gutfeld's Chat With Mystery Guy Who Walked in During Dick Morris' Zoom Interview Is HILARIOUS
Doug P.
Woman Wonders Who the Taylor Swift Equivalent is for Men and Twitter Digs Deep for Answers
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Photo Shows American 'War Crime' Committed Against Fleeing 'Civilians' Brett T.
Advertisement