Team DeSantis Shows Team Ramaswamy How to Deal With Climate Protestors

The loons of the Sunrise Movement are now crashing the town halls of the Republican candidates. The Sunrise Movement claimed victory for shutting down climate criminal Vivek Ramaswamy's town hall.

TONIGHT we shut down Vivek's town hall and called him out for what he is: a Climate Criminal who has invested $50 million in fossil fuels.



He told us he's proud to be making money off the fossil fuel companies that are burning our planet. pic.twitter.com/bZmHMnNxAM — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) January 13, 2024

That global warming is really demonstrated in Iowa, huh? pic.twitter.com/UW7wtBukrA — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) January 13, 2024

Yeah, it's below-freezing in Iowa as they approach the caucuses.

This didn't quite land how you thought it might, did it? — Clifton Duncan (@cliftonaduncan) January 13, 2024

Guess what! You didn’t shut it down. There is a better way to protest and your way is not the way.



It’s going to be cold in Iowa this weekend. You can thank those fossil fuels for keeping you warm. — Tina Shelton MSN RN (@SheltonMSN) January 13, 2024

Lowest IQ group of people I’ve ever seen — Gavin Elwes (@GavinElwes) January 13, 2024

Please tell me these fanatics didn’t get to that event in a gas-powered vehicle. — Chris Carapezza (@Chris_Carapezza) January 13, 2024

He gave you a chance, but instead of taking the opportunity to change minds, you chose to go full 🤡 and squandered it. Climate has been changing for billions of years and will continue to do so. In the battle between earth and human civilization, I'm rooting for earth... — The One and Only (@Jury_of_One) January 13, 2024

Ramaswamy even got a campaign video out of it:

A group of climate change fanatics disrupted our event again tonight. Here’s what happened. pic.twitter.com/22yeWZc9wn — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) January 13, 2024

It’s clear both @VivekGRamaswamy and his security team saw these climate protestors as just loud agitators, not a physical threat. Vivek’s response was extremely patient and demonstrated his commitment to free speech. — News Nomad 🗞 (@The_Nomad_News) January 13, 2024

Yeah, we'll Gov. Ron DeSantis and his security team made it clear earlier this week that climate change protesters were not welcome up on the stage.

Now that's how it's done.

Well done boys. — Jack Lynx (@LuvFuzzyBunnies) January 12, 2024

Solid takedown. — Sylvan Rodriguez (@sylvanrodriguez) January 13, 2024

So, who handled it better, Team Ramaswamy or Team DeSantis? We're leaning with DeSantis on this one.

