Team DeSantis Shows Team Ramaswamy How to Deal With Climate Protestors

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on January 13, 2024
Twitter

The loons of the Sunrise Movement are now crashing the town halls of the Republican candidates. The Sunrise Movement claimed victory for shutting down climate criminal Vivek Ramaswamy's town hall.

Yeah, it's below-freezing in Iowa as they approach the caucuses.

Ramaswamy even got a campaign video out of it:

Yeah, we'll Gov. Ron DeSantis and his security team made it clear earlier this week that climate change protesters were not welcome up on the stage.

Now that's how it's done.

So, who handled it better, Team Ramaswamy or Team DeSantis? We're leaning with DeSantis on this one.

***

