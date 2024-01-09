Washington Post Keeps Us Up-to-Date on Rep. Mayra Flores and 'Grubgate'

Let's take you back to Thanksgiving 2017. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was the White House press secretary and the White House press corps wasn't happy about it. Sanders posted a picture of a pie on Twitter: "I don't cook much these days, but managed this Chocolate Pecan Pie for Thanksgiving at the family farm!"

Then followed the accusations that the pie was a stock photo. White House correspondent April Ryan demanded, "Show it to us on a table." Sanders did even better — she baked a pie and brought it with her to the White House briefing room. Ryan declined to have a slice but seemed satisfied.

The Washington Post ran an opinion piece on #piegate, it was of such magnitude. Our opinion was that the whole drama showed just how petty the White House correspondents are.

Flash forward to 2024, and the Washington Post is back at it, reporting on "Grubgate" — the accusation that former Rep. Mayra Flores is stealing photos of food and posting them online.

Former Rep. Mayra Flores (R-Tex.), the first Mexican-born woman in Congress who is running to win back her seat, is now facing “Grubgate” after allegedly posting photos of food online that users say originated on other sites and presenting it as her own. https://t.co/tLzVSiAflY — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 9, 2024

We're really doing this again?

You have posted more about this this week than you have about Bob Menendez’ corruption and bribery investigation. You are literally regime propaganda. — The Realest Realist (@ProGunMemes) January 9, 2024

I see a Pulitzer in your future for this. Really hard-hitting journalism. What would we ever do without you firefighters? — Calamity Jen (@realjenx) January 9, 2024

Good to see you're keeping your eye on the ball, WaPo. Never change. — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) January 9, 2024

Were there any survivors? — Amphibious Rodent (@inthecitylimits) January 9, 2024

Oh no. The poor children. — It hello (@1sq4va) January 9, 2024

Oh no! Not pictures of food! — Joseph Morgan (@1776JosephAZ) January 9, 2024

You’re diving into this but don’t have interest in figuring out what happened with our Secretary of Defense going MIA? — Enrico Palazzo (@Daddy69Dog) January 9, 2024

We should call up the secretary of defense and see what he has to say since you refuse to question him on any other matters. — John Buffington III (@RaoulDukeHST) January 9, 2024

Why is WaPo publicizing this attack on the first Mexican-born woman in Congress? Sounds racist to us. And sexist. If she were black it would be "misogynoir."

Last week, our sister-site RedState reported that not only is the Post losing $100 million a year, but it lost over half of its online engagement by the end of 2023. What a shock.

