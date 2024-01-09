Washington Post Keeps Us Up-to-Date on Rep. Mayra Flores and 'Grubgate'

Melania Trump Announces the News of Her Mother's Death
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on January 09, 2024
Twitter

Let's take you back to Thanksgiving 2017. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was the White House press secretary and the White House press corps wasn't happy about it. Sanders posted a picture of a pie on Twitter: "I don't cook much these days, but managed this Chocolate Pecan Pie for Thanksgiving at the family farm!"

Then followed the accusations that the pie was a stock photo. White House correspondent April Ryan demanded, "Show it to us on a table." Sanders did even better — she baked a pie and brought it with her to the White House briefing room. Ryan declined to have a slice but seemed satisfied.

The Washington Post ran an opinion piece on #piegate, it was of such magnitude. Our opinion was that the whole drama showed just how petty the White House correspondents are.

Flash forward to 2024, and the Washington Post is back at it, reporting on "Grubgate" — the accusation that former Rep. Mayra Flores is stealing photos of food and posting them online.

We're really doing this again?

Why is WaPo publicizing this attack on the first Mexican-born woman in Congress? Sounds racist to us. And sexist. If she were black it would be "misogynoir."

Last week, our sister-site RedState reported that not only is the Post losing $100 million a year, but it lost over half of its online engagement by the end of 2023. What a shock.

***

