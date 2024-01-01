Permissive Parenting: Outsourcing the Role of Parent to Children - This Won't End...
NBC News: Republicans Threaten to Impeach Biden 'Despite the Lack of an Impeachable Offense'

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on January 01, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

NBC News is proving on New Year's Day that it's going to continue its downward slide into unseriousness. There are plenty, like the Washington Post's Philip Bump, who are desperately clinging to the "no direct evidence" line when it comes to President Joe Biden profiting from his son's influence peddling. NBC News appears to be among them, saying that Congress is entering the new year facing a slew of big fights, including "threats to impeach President Biden despite the lack of an impeachable offense."

Republicans should have already impeached Biden over his refusal to do his job and secure the border. 

Sahil Kapur reports:

House Republicans closed out 2023 by voting unanimously to formalize their impeachment inquiry into Biden, giving them power to enforce their subpoenas. In 2024, they’ll have to decide whether to actually impeach him or back off.

But it continues to be an inquiry in search of an impeachable offense, as many Republicans admit they still don’t have direct evidence that connects transgressions by Hunter Biden to his father. The White House and Democrats have torched the inquiry as a partisan stunt by a GOP majority that has nothing meaningful to offer voters and is seeking retribution on behalf of Donald Trump.

Just because NBC News doesn't report on the evidence revealed by the House Oversight Republicans doesn't mean it doesn't exist. "Many Republicans admit they still don't have direct evidence." How many is many? Did Kapur ask?

Democrats can't even defend Biden's claim that he never talked business with his son — now they have to tell themselves Hunter got dad on the speakerphone during overseas business meetings to talk about the weather, and that Biden called in because he loves his son — an actual claim from the White House's Ian Sims.

Truth.

NBC News could have committed journalism and left "despite the lack of an impeachable offense" out of its tweet, but they couldn't help themselves. NBC News was really a dumpster fire in 2023 and it looks like 2024 will be more of the same.

***

