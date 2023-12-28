'An Unspeakable Crime': Video Shows That 'Northern Gaza Is No More'

'Guns, Jimmy': Stephen King Explains to Rep. Jim Jordan Why Philadelphia Has Had...
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on December 28, 2023
AP Photo/Doaa AlBaz

A couple of weeks ago, this editor did a VIP post on a video purportedly showing Gaza. There was nothing left standing … just piles of rubble. "Unforgivable," tweeted the man who posted it.

Now we have a new video of Northern Gaza. We're not sure who shot the video, but the poster calls it "an unspeakable crime."

Starting a war with Israel is looking more and more like a bad decision every day.

He's blocked replies, so let's check on the quote-tweets.

Seriously … what was Hamas' plan for October 8? At least Israel gave civilians time to evacuate before starting its ground war against Hamas.

We know we're supposed to be horrified by videos like this, but they're actually very satisfying to watch. Gaza didn't look that much different before the war, despite international government aid flowing into Palestine. Maybe Hamas should have invested in infrastructure rather than building rockets and tunnels.

***

