'An Unspeakable Crime': Video Shows That 'Northern Gaza Is No More'

A couple of weeks ago, this editor did a VIP post on a video purportedly showing Gaza. There was nothing left standing … just piles of rubble. "Unforgivable," tweeted the man who posted it.

Now we have a new video of Northern Gaza. We're not sure who shot the video, but the poster calls it "an unspeakable crime."

Starting a war with Israel is looking more and more like a bad decision every day.

Northern Gaza is no more. An unspeakable crimepic.twitter.com/PAyabfjzf3 — Bruno Maçães (@MacaesBruno) December 27, 2023

He's blocked replies, so let's check on the quote-tweets.

Maybe blame the baby killing rapist mass murdering despicable monsters in Hamas. Everything that has happened is on them . You don’t brutally slaughter over a thousand people and get to live https://t.co/lzjPKAjnWX — Tim Tribbett DVM (@tntDVM) December 28, 2023

Hamas chose to center its military infrastructure in a civilian population center. And launch an attack from. And then retreat back into, that same population center.



They could have put their facilities out in the desert.



But they didn’t. https://t.co/YafRMgxiAt — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) December 28, 2023

Try not putting babies in ovens next time.



Try that. https://t.co/yixDN4dEgb — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) December 28, 2023

That’s where we’re building the new Trump Hotel and Golf Course. Get over it. https://t.co/1zfSzxUHsr — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) December 28, 2023

Was October 7 an unspeakable crime? https://t.co/e7vHAXI60D — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) December 28, 2023

Build Back Better https://t.co/JEuxL7GtWF — 🟦 Nil נילי (@NiliSaar72) December 27, 2023

There’s still a little too much standing. Drop some more bombs https://t.co/PodkySMRPi — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) December 28, 2023

Yes. Hamas should have considered this likelihood before committing their unspeakable crimes. And frankly, I believe they DID consider it. Counted on it, even. https://t.co/733PEKNwd9 — Lisa🩷Liberty2 (@LisasFineLines) December 28, 2023

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes https://t.co/0zTcQNCvq4 — Corey Inganamort (@TheBirdWords) December 28, 2023

Arabs find out the hard way that when you murder Jews en mass and on a genocidical scale, they fight back. I would think this would be a hard lesson learned but with 400 years of civilizational and cultural decline, I doubt they’ll put two and two together. https://t.co/w0nGsIwgVb — ClassicalLibMOT🇮🇱 (@CygnusA81) December 28, 2023

Still think the murder of more Jews in a single day since the Holocaust was a good idea? 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/ZM7ZqMvqZL — Ian Chant 🇦🇺🇨🇦 (@chant_ian) December 27, 2023

Seriously … what was Hamas' plan for October 8? At least Israel gave civilians time to evacuate before starting its ground war against Hamas.

We know we're supposed to be horrified by videos like this, but they're actually very satisfying to watch. Gaza didn't look that much different before the war, despite international government aid flowing into Palestine. Maybe Hamas should have invested in infrastructure rather than building rockets and tunnels.

***

