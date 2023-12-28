Aaron Rupar Defends President Biden Against Claim That He's Already a Dictator

We first heard about activist Bree Newsome when she scaled the flagpole on the grounds of the South Carolina state house and tore down the Confederate flag … which then-Gov. Nikki Haley had already announced was going to be taken down and put in a museum.

Newsome has been a reliable progressive activist, but she's let down serial fabulist Aaron Rupar by tweeting that President Joe Biden is "already a dictator." That's nuts, says Rupar.

I hadn’t checked in on Bree for a bit but holy crap this is nuts pic.twitter.com/plfZZphJUw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 27, 2023

This is the first thing she's said that isn't nuts.

The QTs of this 👆 are absolutely demented and illustrate why we'll get a 2nd Trump presidency if it happens. We better hope twitter really isn't real life because a disturbing number of folks on here have deluded themselves into believing that Joe Biden is a fascist dictator 🥴 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 28, 2023

But she’s right — Melvin (@MarsmanMelvin) December 28, 2023

She's right spoogie. Name me a wrong statement. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) December 28, 2023

She is right — Apollo Wasp (@ApolloWasp) December 28, 2023

That's a based tweet, actually. She's got her finger on the pulse far better than you have. — Jonathan Kadmon (@JonathanKadmon) December 28, 2023

No lies detected. — Bailey (@realsnoopbailey) December 28, 2023

What would a fascist dictator do differently from what Biden has done & is doing? — VERNANDO (@VERNANDOINVEGAS) December 28, 2023

She’s right.



Shut up and listen. — My weight class is Karen 🇵🇸 (@InsightTweeting) December 28, 2023

Exactly why did you think this was a responsible way to use your platform as a journalist? Quickly — number one vakabon (@tontonbichababe) December 28, 2023

SHE IS ABSOLUTELY CORRECT — Surfer Girl (@surferdude1706) December 28, 2023

Seems pretty lucid to me. — WereOnOurOwn (@letsblamerussia) December 28, 2023

Nothing about that comment is false. — CleverMonster ✊🏿🇭🇹 (@CleverMonsterCT) December 28, 2023

Do you honestly think calling her “nuts” and being so condescending is the best way to engage, Aaron? It comes across like you’re unequipped to articulate why she’s wrong and instead have resorted to an ad hominem attack. Why not make a case as to why Biden isn’t a fascist? — Nick Rosen (@DJsixseven) December 28, 2023

if you need somebody to explain to you why Biden isn't a fascist dictator, then sadly you are beyond help. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 28, 2023

The only praise Rupar has given Biden is that he's not Donald Trump. The guy allegedly got 81 million votes and yet has an approval rating in the low 30s. And isn't it "misogynoir" for white man Rupar to be calling a black woman "nuts"?

