'Worst Show Ever': Activists Reenact What's Happening in Gaza in Front of the...
THERE It Is! Biden DOJ Threatens to Sue Texas for Securing the Border...
Media Has a Fresh Bombshell Trump Allegation to Pursue (This One Involves 'Home...
Robin DiAngelo Whitesplains What Black People Think in Response to Centrist Black Academic
Ex FBI Agent Peter Strzok's Warning About Trump and Insurrection Melts Projection Detector...
John Stossel Shows What Really Happens When Lefty Politicians Raise Taxes to 'Help'...
Texas Says Hello: Mayors of Three Large Cities Say They're at Capacity With...
Seattle Bulldozed Its Communist BLM Garden. Liberals Are Reacting Exactly How You'd Expect...
Watching Blinken & Mayorkas Whitewash Biden's Border Disaster Is Infuriating
Attention True Crimers: Everything Is Coming up Roses for Gypsy Rose Blanchard
Woman's Greatest Fear Is the Risk of Suicide for Her Two Transgender Children
Calendar of Conservative Women Not About Conservative Values, Just Sex Appeal
We Regret to Inform You the Depopulation Folks Are at It Again
'Nobody's Senator but Yours': Former U.S. Senator Herb Kohl Dead at 88

Aaron Rupar Defends President Biden Against Claim That He's Already a Dictator

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on December 28, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

We first heard about activist Bree Newsome when she scaled the flagpole on the grounds of the South Carolina state house and tore down the Confederate flag … which then-Gov. Nikki Haley had already announced was going to be taken down and put in a museum.

Advertisement

Newsome has been a reliable progressive activist, but she's let down serial fabulist Aaron Rupar by tweeting that President Joe Biden is "already a dictator." That's nuts, says Rupar.

This is the first thing she's said that isn't nuts.

Recommended

'Worst Show Ever': Activists Reenact What's Happening in Gaza in Front of the White House
Brett T.
Advertisement

The only praise Rupar has given Biden is that he's not Donald Trump. The guy allegedly got 81 million votes and yet has an approval rating in the low 30s. And isn't it "misogynoir" for white man Rupar to be calling a black woman "nuts"?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: DICTATOR FASCIST JOE BIDEN AARON RUPAR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Worst Show Ever': Activists Reenact What's Happening in Gaza in Front of the White House
Brett T.
THERE It Is! Biden DOJ Threatens to Sue Texas for Securing the Border & Deporting Illegals
Doug P.
Robin DiAngelo Whitesplains What Black People Think in Response to Centrist Black Academic
Coucy
John Stossel Shows What Really Happens When Lefty Politicians Raise Taxes to 'Help' People
Doug P.
Media Has a Fresh Bombshell Trump Allegation to Pursue (This One Involves 'Home Alone 2')
Doug P.
Attention True Crimers: Everything Is Coming up Roses for Gypsy Rose Blanchard
Laura W.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Worst Show Ever': Activists Reenact What's Happening in Gaza in Front of the White House Brett T.
Advertisement