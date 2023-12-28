911 Call Demonstrates Why You Should Buy a Gun and Ammo

The saying goes that, "When seconds count, police are just minutes away." We know that progressives like Stephen King wish that all guns would just disappear and we'd go back to knifing each other like they do in the U.K. This 911 call demonstrates why everyone should buy a gun and ammunition. A maniac is trying to break into your house but there aren't any police to send out.

Apparently this happened back in 2013 but it's even more relevant today.

"You don't need a gun. The police will protect you!"



The police:

pic.twitter.com/wj2GTpIeHC — Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) December 27, 2023

For those wondering how this ended:https://t.co/38gp9TNUGr — Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) December 27, 2023

The Daily Mail reports that this happened in Josephine County, Oregon.

A terrified woman from Josephine County, Oregon, dialed 911 to report that her violent ex-boyfriend is trying to break into her home, but in response she was told that there are no officers on duty to help her. The cash-strapped sheriff’s department in the county had been forced to lay off 23 of its 29 deputies after losing millions in federal aid. The remaining six officers had their shifts slashed to eight hours Monday through Friday. Unfortunately for the woman faced with an out-of-control jilted lover, her 911 call came on a Saturday. Eventually, the crazed man forced his way into the house, choked his former girlfriend and raped her without no one there to stop him. The suspect, Michael Bellah, was later arrested and pleaded guilty to kidnapping, assault and sex abuse.

***