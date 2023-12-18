'Young Idealists' Thought John Fetterman Wouldn't Be More of the Same Thing

Oh no, not the young idealists!

We've been pleasantly surprised with Sen. John Fetterman lately. He's plastered his office with posters of kidnapped Israelis. He's draped himself in Israel's flag. He's said he's open to reasonable border security talks with Republicans. We guess those young idealists thought Fetterman was all for Hamas and open borders, but they were had, according to Will Bunch.

"Young idealists thought [John] Fetterman might actually be different before he turned out to be more of the same, just with funnier tweets," writes @Will_Bunch.https://t.co/fUBISVNfLR — The Philadelphia Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) December 17, 2023

Bunch writes in the Philadelphia Inquirer:

… Now having achieved his dream of election to the U.S. Senate, and after becoming a leading national figure in the Democratic Party, Fetterman flatly declared in an NBC News interview: “I am not a progressive.” And the man who once anointed himself leader of the Keystone State’s left-wing movement he now rejects has been busy gathering the receipts to back up that statement. In the same interview. Fetterman — who burst onto the state political scene in 2016 with bold pro-immigration statements, backed by the story of his wife Gisele’s coming to America as a young undocumented migrant from Brazil — said he now supports restrictions on the flow of migrants. … Some progressive voters who might be turned off by Fetterman’s new take on immigration were already furious with the senator over the ongoing war in Gaza. That conflict has seen the first-term Democrat not only join most people in condemning the Oct. 7 terrorist attack by Hamas but also become one of Israel’s most zealous defenders, refusing to discuss Palestinian civilian casualties and brushing off hundreds of calls to his office and noisy protests begging him to call for a cease-fire. In fact, he has seemed to mock protesters, waving an Israeli flag at one gathering.

He did mock protesters, waving a small Israeli flag while they were being rounded up by Capitol Police.

Note how "young progressives" and "young idealists" are the same thing to Bunch.

You adult babies should really consider growing up and spare yourselves public humiliation. — JWF (@JammieWF) December 18, 2023

Will he be called an extrimist now like anyone who doesn't completely fall in line with the progressive wing of the D party? — AlexisP, irrelevant stakeholder (@luce_lexi) December 18, 2023

He IS different. He's not a commie. — Amy2112 (@Amy21123) December 18, 2023

.@SenFettermanPA is a lot of things, but "more of the same" couldn't be less accurate



I guess it impossible for Will to imagine anyone breaking from Far Left orthodoxy, even if it's to support a strong US ally who's civilians were barbarically attacked and kidnapped — Over Salted Pretzel (@OverSaltPretzel) December 18, 2023

Must be awful to endorse someone and then they turn out not to be pro-Hamas. — KevinCorbettDoesNotCare (@TooMader) December 18, 2023

Will defends the depressed, nose-ringed, tattooed vegans out there. His empathy for the cretins who marched through Philly this weekend screaming out bigoted garbage, his love of slackers who don't pay their bills and his boy crush on socialists hasn't changed in 20 years. — Christine Flowers (@flowerlady61) December 18, 2023

Good lord when John Fetterman isn’t left enough for you, that should tell you something about how fringe your views are — Imri Jonas Merritt (@ImriJonas) December 18, 2023

He’s more like a classic New Deal democrat than you’ll ever be. — David McRae (@Gort2024) December 18, 2023

Is it progressive to support a fundamentalist Islamic-fascist terrorist organization that preaches genocide against Jews, oppresses women and gays, and slaughters and rapes innocents? Do progressives oppose any efforts to control our border? Are these the new litmus tests? — Moderate Guerrilla (@ACGuerrilla) December 18, 2023

The mob hates people who don’t comply. — William Remo (@WilliamRemo24) December 17, 2023

Notice how there's no "far-left," just progressives and idealists.

We're really sorry that Fetterman chose to side with our ally Israel against genocidal terrorists.

