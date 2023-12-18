'Young Idealists' Thought John Fetterman Wouldn't Be More of the Same Thing

'VICTORY!!!': Brandon Straka Announces He's Won the J6 Civil Case Against Him
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on December 18, 2023
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Oh no, not the young idealists!

We've been pleasantly surprised with Sen. John Fetterman lately. He's plastered his office with posters of kidnapped Israelis. He's draped himself in Israel's flag. He's said he's open to reasonable border security talks with Republicans. We guess those young idealists thought Fetterman was all for Hamas and open borders, but they were had, according to Will Bunch.

Bunch writes in the Philadelphia Inquirer:

… Now having achieved his dream of election to the U.S. Senate, and after becoming a leading national figure in the Democratic Party, Fetterman flatly declared in an NBC News interview: “I am not a progressive.”

And the man who once anointed himself leader of the Keystone State’s left-wing movement he now rejects has been busy gathering the receipts to back up that statement. In the same interview. Fetterman — who burst onto the state political scene in 2016 with bold pro-immigration statements, backed by the story of his wife Gisele’s coming to America as a young undocumented migrant from Brazil — said he now supports restrictions on the flow of migrants.

Some progressive voters who might be turned off by Fetterman’s new take on immigration were already furious with the senator over the ongoing war in Gaza. That conflict has seen the first-term Democrat not only join most people in condemning the Oct. 7 terrorist attack by Hamas but also become one of Israel’s most zealous defenders, refusing to discuss Palestinian civilian casualties and brushing off hundreds of calls to his office and noisy protests begging him to call for a cease-fire. In fact, he has seemed to mock protesters, waving an Israeli flag at one gathering.

He did mock protesters, waving a small Israeli flag while they were being rounded up by Capitol Police.

Note how "young progressives" and "young idealists" are the same thing to Bunch.

Notice how there's no "far-left," just progressives and idealists.

We're really sorry that Fetterman chose to side with our ally Israel against genocidal terrorists.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: ISRAEL BORDER CONTROL JOHN FETTERMAN

