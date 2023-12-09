'Journalist' Shows Leaked Image of Shani Louk Being Used as a Human Shield for an IDF Tank

College Professors Sure Do Have a Problem With Whiteness
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on December 09, 2023
Twitchy

"Syrian Girl" describes herself as a "journalist" and "think-tank analyst." She thinks she's stumbled onto something big here: Shani Louk, who attended the NOVA music festival in Israel that was attacked, seems to be being used by Israel as a human shield against an IDF tank.

"Picked up" by Palestinians.

Syrian Girl got hit with some Community Notes:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know

Shani Louk was murdered on Oct 7th, during the Re'im Music Festival massacre. 

There is no evidence that she was used as a human shield by the IDF and this image does not support, or disprove that claim.

Why would Israeli soldiers in a tank need human shields?

This is really low … using a photo of an innocent girl who was murdered by Hamas to spread Hamas propaganda. Tell us more about how she was "picked up" by Palestinians.

***

Tags: HAMAS IDF ISRAEL

