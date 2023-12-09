'Journalist' Shows Leaked Image of Shani Louk Being Used as a Human Shield for an IDF Tank

"Syrian Girl" describes herself as a "journalist" and "think-tank analyst." She thinks she's stumbled onto something big here: Shani Louk, who attended the NOVA music festival in Israel that was attacked, seems to be being used by Israel as a human shield against an IDF tank.

Advertisement

BREAKING🚨 leaked image shows Shani Louk was being used as a human Shield by an IDF tank before she was hit! She was wearing the same black bikini outfit seen in the video where she was picked up by Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/PVdoLvHjZJ — Syrian Girl 🇸🇾🎗 (@Partisangirl) December 8, 2023

"Picked up" by Palestinians.

Syrian Girl got hit with some Community Notes:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know Shani Louk was murdered on Oct 7th, during the Re'im Music Festival massacre. There is no evidence that she was used as a human shield by the IDF and this image does not support, or disprove that claim.

Why would Israeli soldiers in a tank need human shields?

“Being used as a human shield by an IDF tank” 🤡 pic.twitter.com/sbk5sRHvM7 — Alexander (@SAzrayev) December 8, 2023

This is a video that shows people trying to find shelter near the tank. From the other side, terrorists shoot at them and the tank protects them.

Maybe you upload the rest of the video instead of lying. — Hen365 (@Hi_ci_yo) December 8, 2023

Louk in a bikini as a human shield for a tank?😲 no doubt you’ve leveled up. — Oren Barsky 🎗️ (@orenbarsky) December 8, 2023

How can a human technicaly shield a tank?



You abuse the memory of a young, innocent woman who was brutally murdered to make a claim that makes zero sense



Typical Hamas propaganda. pic.twitter.com/A8j64DA2h0 — Tamir Magen 💔 תמיר מגן (@tmgn66) December 8, 2023

It’s improbable that tanks would require human shields. It seems more plausible that she sought refuge behind the tank as a means of protection from Hamas. — Sandeep Neel (@SanUvacha) December 8, 2023

Aren't you Hamas apologists tired of getting fact-checked yet.



Have some bloody self-respect, or at least some shame for such blatant lies.



Disgusting. — Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) December 8, 2023

That makes so much sense.. so she was used as a human shield, and Hamas just happened to scoop the bullet riddled body, break her legs to make her fit in a truck and somehow sit on her while parading her body through Gaza.



Great context there 🙄 — Ilan Potato (@IlanPotato) December 8, 2023

Where this masterstroke theory breaks down is that there is no reason to believe that any citizens, Israeli or Palestinian, standing in front of an IDF tank, would make any Hamas terrorist hesitate for even a second before firing at the tank. — Kieran Eleison (@KieranEleison) December 8, 2023

✍️✍️✍️ — The List (@ListComesForAll) December 8, 2023

Keep posting, you're doing great. 🤣 — Jim Mason (@livefreejim) December 8, 2023

This is really low … using a photo of an innocent girl who was murdered by Hamas to spread Hamas propaganda. Tell us more about how she was "picked up" by Palestinians.

Advertisement

You’re trash for this. Post the whole video and be an honest human being. What is wrong with you? — Randy (@scruffy_rb) December 8, 2023

May Allah bless you with precisely the same care that Shani Louk received from Hamas. — LockeUpLiberty (@Vingancia) December 8, 2023

***