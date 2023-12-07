Former HRW Director Says There Was Just a 'Modest' Presence of Hamas Under al-Shifa Hospital

We've written about Kenneth Roth, former executive director for Human Rights Watch, a few times now. He's quite the Hamas apologist:

The headline in @TheEconomist reads: "Antisemitism surges in France after the Hamas attacks on Israel." Well, yes, but what else has happened since October 7 that might have contributed to a surge in antisemitism?https://t.co/dfGCiT7Y0h — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) November 13, 2023

Hey Mr. Human Rights Watch … what happened ON October 7 that might have started all of this?

He's back again, and he's citing a piece from The National to argue that considering the "modest" presence of Hamas under al-Shifa hospital, why did Israel take it over?

Given the modest Hamas presence under al-Shifa hospital -- and the lack of active fighting from it -- why did Israel take over this vital health facility? The broader goals seems to be the forced transfer of the Palestinian civilian population of Gaza. https://t.co/tKriJwwOhv — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) December 7, 2023

“Modest Hamas presence”? Glad you’re conforming their presence. In that case wasn’t Hamas voilating international law? Or was the violation modest too? — Kamil (@KamilGrka3) December 7, 2023

How much terrorist intertwining with a hospital is an acceptable limit for you? — Gord Shank (@GordShank) December 7, 2023

This picture is NOT AL Shifa and is very misleading — Abro (@RichardABRO) December 7, 2023

Only a Hamas apologist would claim that the use of a hospital to facilitate the hostage taking of 200+ Israelis is a "modest" Hamas presence. No need for Israel to act here, it's only a some hostages. Not to mention a 170 meter deep tunnel with an air conditioned control room. — Aizenberg (@Aizenberg55) December 7, 2023

Modest presence meaning they ran away. I don't blame them but thanks for admitting (finally) they were there. — Luckydogguy (@luckydogguy) December 7, 2023

And modest is not a word that needs to be in this sentence. Any Hamas presence should and will lead to the IDF explaining the principles of f* around/find out. The Palestinians made the rules. The Israelis are just better at the game. — Heavy Breathing Egg (@bluebullkev) December 7, 2023

Good to see that we moved from there’s no Hamas in hospitals to there’s some presence. We’re making progress. — Oren Hod (@OrenHod) December 7, 2023

Israel respected the rule of law and therefor gave ample notification before they entered the hospital. Acting in full accordance with international law, also meant Hamas had time to abandon the area. — Blauw Petje (@Blauw_Petje) December 7, 2023

Israeli soldiers delivered medical aid to the hospital.

Al Shifa Hospital is in the middle of town. One might think a "journalist" for the region might have some sense of geography. pic.twitter.com/7yHoUWQ4pp — gingersnap (@gingers88193081) December 7, 2023

What level of Hamas presence is unacceptable for underneath hospital? — Regs (@r3gulations) December 7, 2023

Glad you’re admitting there was a Hamas presence at the hospital although there is no such thing a modest presence of terrorists. Either they are there or they are not. — Dana Litman (@DanaLitman) December 7, 2023

So Hamas hid among hospitals using doctors and patients as human shields, but it was just a "modest presence." It's OK to operate your military headquarters out of a hospital as long as the presence is modest.

