Former HRW Director Says There Was Just a 'Modest' Presence of Hamas Under al-Shifa Hospital

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on December 07, 2023
AP Photo/Adel Hana

We've written about Kenneth Roth, former executive director for Human Rights Watch, a few times now. He's quite the Hamas apologist:

Hey Mr. Human Rights Watch … what happened ON October 7 that might have started all of this?

He's back again, and he's citing a piece from The National to argue that considering the "modest" presence of Hamas under al-Shifa hospital, why did Israel take it over?

Israeli soldiers delivered medical aid to the hospital.

So Hamas hid among hospitals using doctors and patients as human shields, but it was just a "modest presence." It's OK to operate your military headquarters out of a hospital as long as the presence is modest.

***

