Man Reportedly Yells 'Allahu Akbar' Before Deadly Stabbing in Paris

France should have established a National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia like the United States did. Imagine the backlash after a man killed one and injured two others in a stabbing attack near the Eiffel Tower.

BREAKING:



Islamist terror attack near the Eiffel Tower (1 killed, 2 wounded)



The attacker Armand Rajabpour-Miyandoab was jailed in 2016 for planning to stab people & released in 2020



Tonight, he told the police he did it because:



“He can’t stand watching Arabs being killed” pic.twitter.com/tsQIhKw3Hf — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 2, 2023

The BBC reports:

A man has died and two others have been injured in an attack on a street in central Paris. France's Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said an attacker had targeted tourists around the Quai de Grenelle, which is close to the Eiffel Tower. He added that the assailant had been arrested and the injured were being treated by emergency services. Citing a police source, AFP news agency said the man who died was stabbed. Mr. Darmanin said the alleged attacker had shouted "Allahu Akbar", Arabic for "God is greatest", and told police he was upset about the situation in Gaza. He said the suspect was on the French security services watchlist and had been convicted in 2016 for planning another attack.

The French security services watchlist is about as effective as the FBI's. The suspect was "on their radar."

Same mistake like Israel.

You can’t rehabilitate jihadists in prisons with tax payers money.



EXPELL them. — ‏יוניקורן כחול לבן (@kyrixermis) December 2, 2023

The religion of peace at work again 💔 — Mr blues 💙 👑🇬🇧 (@BRMS_X) December 2, 2023

Possessing that sort of hate image will soon get you arrested in Ireland, which recently suffered its own stabbing attack.

Nowhere is safe again😭 — Celestine Elijah (@Celeshow55) December 2, 2023

Acts of violence are deeply concerning, French government needs to address the root causes to prevent further harm. — AKINBUNMI AKINSOLA A FCA (@AKINBUNMIA) December 2, 2023

Then go to the hot zone and fight not attacking innocent civilians. Isn’t that the right thing to do? — Wako Clips (@WakoClips) December 2, 2023

This is a failure of the legal system. This person wasn't vetted. #terrorism just walks the street unsupervised... — AlliGee (@AlliGee8TV) December 2, 2023

Jailed for planning an attack. Released. Does attack. Who is dealing with these vile people? Seriously! — Alt1976.eth (@Alt1976NFT) December 2, 2023

I bet we’ll never know the motive — J (@j913tn) December 2, 2023

It's a mystery.

***

