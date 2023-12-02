Man Reportedly Yells 'Allahu Akbar' Before Deadly Stabbing in Paris

Politico: Gov. Gavin Newsom's Camp Says Sean Hannity, Ron DeSantis Cheated in Debate
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on December 02, 2023
AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

France should have established a National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia like the United States did. Imagine the backlash after a man killed one and injured two others in a stabbing attack near the Eiffel Tower.

Advertisement

The BBC reports:

A man has died and two others have been injured in an attack on a street in central Paris.

France's Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said an attacker had targeted tourists around the Quai de Grenelle, which is close to the Eiffel Tower.

He added that the assailant had been arrested and the injured were being treated by emergency services.

Citing a police source, AFP news agency said the man who died was stabbed.

Mr. Darmanin said the alleged attacker had shouted "Allahu Akbar", Arabic for "God is greatest", and told police he was upset about the situation in Gaza.

He said the suspect was on the French security services watchlist and had been convicted in 2016 for planning another attack.

The French security services watchlist is about as effective as the FBI's. The suspect was "on their radar."

Possessing that sort of hate image will soon get you arrested in Ireland, which recently suffered its own stabbing attack.

It's a mystery.

***

