State Rep. Says Rightward Shift in Gen Z Men Is Sexism

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on November 28, 2023
Twitter

Are there even any "men" in Gen Z?

The Washington Post has published a piece saying Gen Z women are bearing left, while Gen Z men are turning to the right. Can American marriage be saved? Marriage? Gen Z is putting off relationships until their 30s.

Just to give you an idea where this is headed, WaPo's URL for the piece reads "…marriage-polarization-dating-trump/." Of course Trump.

The Washington Post editorial board writes:

Ideological polarization is now a mainstay of American politics. Millions of young Americans will go home this Thanksgiving and find themselves in uncomfortable situations with relatives — especially uncles, apparently — who love former president Donald Trump, hate vaccination or think the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection had very fine people on both sides.

This ideology gap is particularly pronounced among Gen Z White people. According to a major new American Enterprise Institute survey, 46 percent of White Gen Z women are liberal, compared to only 28 percent of White Gen Z men, more of whom (36 percent) now identify as conservative. Norms around sexuality and gender are diverging, too. Whereas 61 percent of Gen Z women see themselves as feminist, only 43 percent of Gen Z men do. It is little surprise that the “manfluencers” — particularly those such as British American kickboxer Andrew Tate who promote outright misogyny — have their biggest following among boys and young men.

Gen Z is still relatively young, and the Trump-era divisions between single men and women might yet reverse themselves. But there’s a good chance they won’t, particularly if Mr. Trump manages to inject the body politic with his distinct brand of existential dread during and after the 2024 elections. It is worth thinking both ahead of and beyond Mr. Trump. A cultural shift might be necessary — one that views politics as a part of people’s identity but far from the most important part. Americans’ ability to live together, quite literally, might depend on it.

The Washington Post, which writes about uncles "who love former president Donald Trump, hate vaccination or think the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection had very fine people on both sides" (the very fine people hoax) is hoping that politics becomes far from the most important part of identity. The Washington Post that endorsed the candidate who put Americans in "baskets of deplorables."

Texas State Rep. Erin Zwiener has the deal:

Feminism as it now exists looks at any man as ultra-MAGA. No man can live up to their expectations, and the ones that can aren't marriage material.

What a stupid opinion piece.

***

