State Rep. Says Rightward Shift in Gen Z Men Is Sexism

Are there even any "men" in Gen Z?

The Washington Post has published a piece saying Gen Z women are bearing left, while Gen Z men are turning to the right. Can American marriage be saved? Marriage? Gen Z is putting off relationships until their 30s.

Gen Z women are turning left, while men are veering right, the Editorial Board writes. Can American marriage be saved? https://t.co/5HFQMGbcD0 — Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) November 26, 2023

Just to give you an idea where this is headed, WaPo's URL for the piece reads "…marriage-polarization-dating-trump/." Of course Trump.

The Washington Post editorial board writes:

Ideological polarization is now a mainstay of American politics. Millions of young Americans will go home this Thanksgiving and find themselves in uncomfortable situations with relatives — especially uncles, apparently — who love former president Donald Trump, hate vaccination or think the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection had very fine people on both sides. … This ideology gap is particularly pronounced among Gen Z White people. According to a major new American Enterprise Institute survey, 46 percent of White Gen Z women are liberal, compared to only 28 percent of White Gen Z men, more of whom (36 percent) now identify as conservative. Norms around sexuality and gender are diverging, too. Whereas 61 percent of Gen Z women see themselves as feminist, only 43 percent of Gen Z men do. It is little surprise that the “manfluencers” — particularly those such as British American kickboxer Andrew Tate who promote outright misogyny — have their biggest following among boys and young men. … Gen Z is still relatively young, and the Trump-era divisions between single men and women might yet reverse themselves. But there’s a good chance they won’t, particularly if Mr. Trump manages to inject the body politic with his distinct brand of existential dread during and after the 2024 elections. It is worth thinking both ahead of and beyond Mr. Trump. A cultural shift might be necessary — one that views politics as a part of people’s identity but far from the most important part. Americans’ ability to live together, quite literally, might depend on it.

The Washington Post, which writes about uncles "who love former president Donald Trump, hate vaccination or think the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection had very fine people on both sides" (the very fine people hoax) is hoping that politics becomes far from the most important part of identity. The Washington Post that endorsed the candidate who put Americans in "baskets of deplorables."

Texas State Rep. Erin Zwiener has the deal:

Here’s the deal. A fair amount of the rightward shift in men is sexism, pure and simple. A fair amount of the leftward shift for women is a belief in equality.



A partner who doesn’t believe in your full equality as a human is worse than no partner. https://t.co/ughVCHhiv6 — Erin Zwiener (@ErinForYall) November 28, 2023

So maybe spend a little more handwringing over the Christian Nationalists and the Men’s Rights Activists trying to convince men that women need to be subservient to them instead of worrying about whether people will “bridge the political divide” or whatever. — Erin Zwiener (@ErinForYall) November 28, 2023

Maybe men are just tired of being vilified by gaggles of screeching leftist harpies for the crime of being born men.

Just a guess. https://t.co/RcrQePWefs — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) November 28, 2023

Gen Z men are turning right because the left treats them as inferior, then shames them if they don't lie and say it's equality — Jason the Argonaut (@TheBangerZone) November 28, 2023

Unmarried women vote for the party of free stuff. They always have & they always will. For all of their demanding independence they choose to remain a dependent when the opportunity is available. They want other people to pay for their choices. It has nothing to do with equality — Karenanner03 (@karenanner03) November 28, 2023

Explain the rightward shift of minorities next. It's easy to vastly oversimplify something this complex but it's almost never accurately portrayed.



These shifts are VERY often responding to economic pressures and life changes. It's a stimulus response, not some "awakening". — Gravy_Enthusiast (@AlohaDawg) November 28, 2023

The rightward shift in men is a reaction to the poison of feminism. — Dr. Chaffs (@DrChaffs) November 28, 2023

The white women are back at it — Jack (@arity1010) November 28, 2023

So Feminism isn't a form of sexism or sourced from Marxism... according to you.



Feminism has sought the destruction of the family.



Wherever or whoever it infects it divides.



As does all forms of victim mentality. — דניאל אות (@WellBorn95_407) November 28, 2023

No man wants to date a crazy leftist.



That’s a fact — concerned (@concerned80) November 28, 2023

That’s not it at all. But keep it up, you’re doing great. pic.twitter.com/Z1ZkwbSboV — Da5iD (@Veeger420) November 28, 2023

The right believes that people should just live their lives in peace. The left wants to force their lifestyle down your throat and make you accept it. — PomPom (@PomPom74092279) November 28, 2023

Here’s the real deal. The left thinks that if you disagree politically with a leftist female you’re a misogynist and bigot, if you believe in god, have guns and disagree with the gay lifestyle you’re an extremist. The left puts people in categories and groups with segregation. — PomPom (@PomPom74092279) November 28, 2023

Tweets like this are why sexism exists. — Give War a Chance 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@ThomasHoufek) November 28, 2023

Feminism as it now exists looks at any man as ultra-MAGA. No man can live up to their expectations, and the ones that can aren't marriage material.

What a stupid opinion piece.

