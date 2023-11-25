'Constitution Says No.' The Left is FURIOUS Conservatives Are Suing to Stop Racial...
Hamas Sympathizers Win Hearts and Minds of Black Friday Shoppers

Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on November 25, 2023
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

As Twitchy reported on Thanksgiving, protesters tried to disrupt the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade by gluing themselves to the parade route, although apparently, the glue didn't have time to set as they were removed promptly. What were they protesting? Everything — mostly Israel defending itself, but they also lay in the road with white jumpsuits spray-painted with words like "capitalism" and "racism" while the designated protester ran across the street dumping fake blood on them.

We don't know what Macy's did, exactly, to the people of Gaza, but pro-Hamas sympathizers gathered in front of the store on Black Friday to harass shoppers. Julio Rosas was on the ground:

"There will be no shopping while bombs are dropping!"

Yep … it all comes back to Marxism. They can't decide what to protest except the "current thing."

"No Jews, no news."

We'd be curious to know the ratio of Palestinian immigrants to middle-class white chicks.

We've remarked before about how someone on Amazon.com is making a mint off of Palestinian flags and keffiyehs. It was just a week ago that the streets of San Francisco were lined with flags from communist China.

These clowns failed at stopping the parade and they'll fail at stopping Black Friday. But most of all, they'll fail to win any converts to their cause — just the opposite.

***

