Hamas Sympathizers Win Hearts and Minds of Black Friday Shoppers

As Twitchy reported on Thanksgiving, protesters tried to disrupt the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade by gluing themselves to the parade route, although apparently, the glue didn't have time to set as they were removed promptly. What were they protesting? Everything — mostly Israel defending itself, but they also lay in the road with white jumpsuits spray-painted with words like "capitalism" and "racism" while the designated protester ran across the street dumping fake blood on them.

We don't know what Macy's did, exactly, to the people of Gaza, but pro-Hamas sympathizers gathered in front of the store on Black Friday to harass shoppers. Julio Rosas was on the ground:

"There will be no shopping while bombs are dropping!"

The “Shut It Down For Palestine” NYC crowd shout at shoppers outside Macy’s: “Why are you shopping? Bombs are dropping!”



There is currently a temporary ceasefire. pic.twitter.com/8opGVVN5YW — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 24, 2023

Some in the Palestinian crowd in NYC are now giving the middle finger to Black Friday shoppers: pic.twitter.com/D5VXbLl2WL — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 24, 2023

#FunFact: If you were to rip off the masks of these protesters you’d find they were communist agitators from Antifa before this. https://t.co/NeI0V42aW1 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 24, 2023

Yep … it all comes back to Marxism. They can't decide what to protest except the "current thing."

I am sure screaming at people while they are doing their holiday shopping is going to win tons of people over to the Palestinian cause. Yeh, sounds like a winning strategy. — Andrea Karshan | #JusticeforMalkiRoth (@karshanandrea) November 24, 2023

Guess they were all there for “the cause”. https://t.co/q6sYq04Onn — C. E. Panoff III 🇺🇸 (@cepanoff3) November 25, 2023

Another form of Jihad here — OpposingViews (@OpposingViews) November 24, 2023

To be fair, Hamas continued dropping bombs during the ceasefire, so they are not entirely wrong, just pointing at the wrong people. — Una O'Reilly (@AnomikaO) November 24, 2023

It’s so weird how no one cares about the Uyghurs, Syrians or Yemen Muslims being murdered. — Born free Taxed to ☠️ (@AckTeacher) November 24, 2023

"No Jews, no news."

Have any of those chanting anti-Semites been shopping while bombs have been dropping in Ukraine? Of course they have since that has nothing to do with Jews. Meanwhile, millions are displaced and tens of thousands die while they shop. — CoachJames Halm 🏀 (@CoachJamesHalm) November 24, 2023

Islamic radicals behaving like spoiled children throwing temper tantrums in public in western civilized countries. Go back to Gaza and throw your tantrum there. Stop trying to ruin Christmas in the USA. 🎅 — Aaron L Schulte (@AaronSc40727539) November 25, 2023

We'd be curious to know the ratio of Palestinian immigrants to middle-class white chicks.

C’mon man. These are BLM/Antifa thugs, dressed in Palestinian gear, which you can easily buy on Amazon. — joe miller (@joemill37087868) November 24, 2023

We've remarked before about how someone on Amazon.com is making a mint off of Palestinian flags and keffiyehs. It was just a week ago that the streets of San Francisco were lined with flags from communist China.

These clowns failed at stopping the parade and they'll fail at stopping Black Friday. But most of all, they'll fail to win any converts to their cause — just the opposite.

