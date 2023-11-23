Rep. Cori Bush Appalled by 'Blatant Misogynoir' Against Kamala Harris

You might want to sit down for this, but Rep. Cori Bush is pulling the race card again. She's also pulling the misogyny card, conflating the two into something called "misogynoir" — and it's blatant.

The piece that triggered Bush was a piece in The Atlantic about Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Dean Phillips, who is challenging Joe Biden for the nomination. He doesn't stand a chance — they're not even letting Biden debate — but The Atlantic wanted to get inside the head of the man who thinks he can dethrone Biden.

Asked if Vice President Kamala Harris is prepared to step in should something happen to Biden, Phillips said, "I think Americans have made the decision that she's not." Her approval ratings are even lower than Biden's, and she's best known for utterly failing at finding the "root causes" of the unchecked migration at the southern border (that and her maniacal cackle).

Black women are told all the time that we aren’t qualified to hold positions of power.



This isn’t about policy differences. This is blatant misogynoir. pic.twitter.com/RNCDdV4XbA — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 22, 2023

Bush isn't qualified to hold a position of power either, and it's not "misogynoir" to blame.

Where does the black and the vagina come into play here? — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) November 23, 2023

Lots of competent black women. Kamala just isn’t one of them. — Arlin (@Arlin4US) November 23, 2023

He’s talking about one specific woman‘s competency for one specific position of power. And she’s 50% asian-american — Outage across (@itsaninvitation) November 22, 2023

You’ve been told that your whole life.



Just because something thinks you’re not qualified doesn’t mean they think you’re not qualified because you are black. Or a woman. — Shepherd of Truth (@TruthShepherrd) November 22, 2023

Kamala Harris is a diversity hire who is unqualified to work at McDonalds let alone lead the US.



She’s been a complete failure as border Czar letting in over 10 million illegals.



No one says Kamala is unqualified because of her identity — she’s just unqualified. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 23, 2023

Can anyone name any of Harris' achievements? She's been placed in charge of the border, Space Force, and artificial intelligence, among other things.

Being a black woman doesn’t qualify you the same way actual qualifications do. Being unable to recognize that is one of many reasons you’re not qualified. — Nunya (@imtweetn) November 23, 2023

Specifically, who says that? — iu70us (@iu70us) November 23, 2023

Your whole campaign and political career is about race. It’s all you talk about. You’re racist af, you are the very thing you claim to campaign against. — Ignis Fatuus (@alpine_serac) November 23, 2023

"It's pretty clear that she's not somebody people have faith in," Phillips added. He's right — we remember Democrats talking about swapping out Harris for Pete Buttigieg back in 2021. Biden's 81 years old and we're all rooting for him to stay alive to keep Harris out of office because that would be an utter disaster.

