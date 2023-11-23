The Left in Tears Over Native American Tribe in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade...
Rep. Cori Bush Appalled by 'Blatant Misogynoir' Against Kamala Harris

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on November 23, 2023
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File

You might want to sit down for this, but Rep. Cori Bush is pulling the race card again. She's also pulling the misogyny card, conflating the two into something called "misogynoir" — and it's blatant.

The piece that triggered Bush was a piece in The Atlantic about Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Dean Phillips, who is challenging Joe Biden for the nomination. He doesn't stand a chance — they're not even letting Biden debate — but The Atlantic wanted to get inside the head of the man who thinks he can dethrone Biden.

Asked if Vice President Kamala Harris is prepared to step in should something happen to Biden, Phillips said, "I think Americans have made the decision that she's not." Her approval ratings are even lower than Biden's, and she's best known for utterly failing at finding the "root causes" of the unchecked migration at the southern border (that and her maniacal cackle).

Bush isn't qualified to hold a position of power either, and it's not "misogynoir" to blame.

Can anyone name any of Harris' achievements? She's been placed in charge of the border, Space Force, and artificial intelligence, among other things.

"It's pretty clear that she's not somebody people have faith in," Phillips added. He's right — we remember Democrats talking about swapping out Harris for Pete Buttigieg back in 2021. Biden's 81 years old and we're all rooting for him to stay alive to keep Harris out of office because that would be an utter disaster.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
