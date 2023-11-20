Things Get Awkward for Rabbis Holding a Ceasefire Rally With Rashida Tlaib

As Twitchy has reported, the media is focusing on a transgender "rabbi" calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Around 290,000 people joined the March for Israel in Washington, D.C., and it didn't even make the front page of the hometown paper, the Washington Post.
Here's a video of over 40 rabbis who were holding a ceasefire rally featuring Rep. Rashida Tlaib. Things got awkward when one of the rabbis started reading from the Torah.
You can't make this stuff up!— Lazer Cohen (@Lazer_Cohen) November 19, 2023
Token anti-Israel Jews were holding a Torah reading before a rally with Rashida Talib. Watch her drop her voice to a whisper TWICE when she awkwardly gets to the text, "to you and to your descendants will I give all these lands (Israel)..." pic.twitter.com/vc1obYgLpC
I don’t think there’s a better 30-second demonstration of the inherent contradiction between being Jewish and Anti-Zionist.— Lazer Cohen (@Lazer_Cohen) November 19, 2023
I’m dead, you could tell none of them understand the Hebrew.— Eristocracy (@EristocracyTV) November 19, 2023
She can say it however she wants, but the words remain the same: "to you and to your descendants." Others tried to change it—Romans, Greeks, Queen Isabella, Nazis. But look where they are now, and look where we are now.— Guy Uoliel (@jewuner) November 19, 2023
The masks are a giveaway, these are fringe SJW’s— Roy Ben-Tzvi (@Roy_Bntz) November 19, 2023
almost makes you look past the ridiculous outdoor masking— The (former) King of Queens (@Geeeeemen) November 20, 2023
Pathetic.— Rafael Ilishayev (@Rafaelilishayev) November 20, 2023
Wow, that woman is a shanda to her people to lower her voice when reciting that. Same with If Not Now.— Victoria, Queen of Impropriety (@_HRH_Victoria_) November 19, 2023
I’m shocked that they knew what it translated to.— Max (@MaxNordau) November 19, 2023
Haw haw haw! “Colonizers!”— Jeremy Kareken (@karekenj) November 20, 2023
It’s amazing how these small fringe groups of “Jews” receive more coverage than the 300,000 folks that marched the other week— Jeffthejuice🇮🇱 (@underp8d) November 19, 2023
Wait until they find out that the entire Torah is all about Jews living in the land of Israel.— LOL (@Mr__X4) November 19, 2023
LOL
I can't say I'm much surprised. I grew up around reforms as a young kid and could never understand their mentality. I guess they just always seemed weak and ashamed of their religion, always attempting to water down or plain ignore that which didn't sit well with them.— Epaminondas (@e_plutarchos) November 19, 2023
This is so weird and not the good kind of weird. I can’t find the right word.— Cam ✡️ (@CamYahel) November 19, 2023
I've been following them for years. It's time for the Jewish community to wake up and face them head on. Thanks for this.— Tirza Shorr (@ShorrTirza) November 20, 2023
We don't have the full video … did Tlaib tell the lie about Israel bombing a hospital again?
