Things Get Awkward for Rabbis Holding a Ceasefire Rally With Rashida Tlaib

As Twitchy has reported, the media is focusing on a transgender "rabbi" calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Around 290,000 people joined the March for Israel in Washington, D.C., and it didn't even make the front page of the hometown paper, the Washington Post.

Advertisement

Here's a video of over 40 rabbis who were holding a ceasefire rally featuring Rep. Rashida Tlaib. Things got awkward when one of the rabbis started reading from the Torah.

You can't make this stuff up!

Token anti-Israel Jews were holding a Torah reading before a rally with Rashida Talib. Watch her drop her voice to a whisper TWICE when she awkwardly gets to the text, "to you and to your descendants will I give all these lands (Israel)..." pic.twitter.com/vc1obYgLpC — Lazer Cohen (@Lazer_Cohen) November 19, 2023

I don’t think there’s a better 30-second demonstration of the inherent contradiction between being Jewish and Anti-Zionist. — Lazer Cohen (@Lazer_Cohen) November 19, 2023

I’m dead, you could tell none of them understand the Hebrew. — Eristocracy (@EristocracyTV) November 19, 2023

She can say it however she wants, but the words remain the same: "to you and to your descendants." Others tried to change it—Romans, Greeks, Queen Isabella, Nazis. But look where they are now, and look where we are now. — Guy Uoliel (@jewuner) November 19, 2023

The masks are a giveaway, these are fringe SJW’s — Roy Ben-Tzvi (@Roy_Bntz) November 19, 2023

almost makes you look past the ridiculous outdoor masking — The (former) King of Queens (@Geeeeemen) November 20, 2023

Pathetic. — Rafael Ilishayev (@Rafaelilishayev) November 20, 2023

Wow, that woman is a shanda to her people to lower her voice when reciting that. Same with If Not Now. — Victoria, Queen of Impropriety (@_HRH_Victoria_) November 19, 2023

I’m shocked that they knew what it translated to. — Max (@MaxNordau) November 19, 2023

Haw haw haw! “Colonizers!” — Jeremy Kareken (@karekenj) November 20, 2023

It’s amazing how these small fringe groups of “Jews” receive more coverage than the 300,000 folks that marched the other week — Jeffthejuice🇮🇱 (@underp8d) November 19, 2023

Wait until they find out that the entire Torah is all about Jews living in the land of Israel.



LOL — LOL (@Mr__X4) November 19, 2023

I can't say I'm much surprised. I grew up around reforms as a young kid and could never understand their mentality. I guess they just always seemed weak and ashamed of their religion, always attempting to water down or plain ignore that which didn't sit well with them. — Epaminondas (@e_plutarchos) November 19, 2023

Advertisement

This is so weird and not the good kind of weird. I can’t find the right word. — Cam ✡️ (@CamYahel) November 19, 2023

I've been following them for years. It's time for the Jewish community to wake up and face them head on. Thanks for this. — Tirza Shorr (@ShorrTirza) November 20, 2023

We don't have the full video … did Tlaib tell the lie about Israel bombing a hospital again?

***