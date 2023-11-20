Things Get Awkward for Rabbis Holding a Ceasefire Rally With Rashida Tlaib

CNN Reporter Explains What America's 'Shoplifting Panic' Reveals
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on November 20, 2023
Meme/Twitchy

As Twitchy has reported, the media is focusing on a transgender "rabbi" calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Around 290,000 people joined the March for Israel in Washington, D.C., and it didn't even make the front page of the hometown paper, the Washington Post.

Here's a video of over 40 rabbis who were holding a ceasefire rally featuring Rep. Rashida Tlaib. Things got awkward when one of the rabbis started reading from the Torah.

We don't have the full video … did Tlaib tell the lie about Israel bombing a hospital again?

***

