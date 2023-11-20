CDC Director Talks About Ways to Keep Your Family Safe From COVID This Holiday Season

We're checking the date on the tweet, and yes, it's from today — November 20, 2023. Nobody paid attention, but the director of the CDC got together with some other tools and stood next to each other without wearing masks to tell you to wear a mask to keep your family safe this holiday season. Vaccines are another great way to keep your family safe, even though they won't stop you from getting COVID-19 or spreading it to your family members.

Advertisement

Joined @RepJasmine @JudgeClayJ, and @DrPhilHuangDFW at @DCHHS on Friday to talk about ways to keep you and your family safe this holiday season - vaccines, masks, testing & treatment are just a few of the tools you can use! pic.twitter.com/5loeSW1MxQ — Mandy K. Cohen, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) November 20, 2023

The CDC has less credibility than the mainstream media, and that's saying something.

The head of the CDC is still telling the public that to protect their family they should wear masks, which don’t work, and to get vaccinated, which does nothing to protect others



How do they ever regain trust when they continue to spread easily disproved inaccuracies like this? https://t.co/mlz4p93bIS — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) November 20, 2023

Liar. You know masks and shots are useless and that testing is pointless. — Joe Sanders (@joesanders33) November 20, 2023

The only thing masks are good for is hiding your face at pro-Hamas protests.

Total cringe — BLINDSIGHT_IS_2020 (@GabrielleJBauer) November 20, 2023

I suppose one way to be a historical figure is to destroy trust in science for a generation or more. — David P Deavel (@davidpdeavel) November 20, 2023

This is a meme right? — The Angry Bear (@Thepathiamon) November 20, 2023

Are you really a MD? — Gerjan Willems (@mismietercom) November 20, 2023

Keep your family safe by disregarding everything this compromised charlatan says — John Buckley 🇺🇸 (@JPBuckley4241) November 20, 2023

Not even 81-year-old Joe Biden is wearing a mask anymore, and there was a time he was wearing two at once at the recommendation of the CDC.

***