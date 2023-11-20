CDC Director Talks About Ways to Keep Your Family Safe From COVID This Holiday Season

CNN Reporter Explains What America's 'Shoplifting Panic' Reveals
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on November 20, 2023
AP Photo/Steven Senne

We're checking the date on the tweet, and yes, it's from today — November 20, 2023. Nobody paid attention, but the director of the CDC got together with some other tools and stood next to each other without wearing masks to tell you to wear a mask to keep your family safe this holiday season. Vaccines are another great way to keep your family safe, even though they won't stop you from getting COVID-19 or spreading it to your family members.

The CDC has less credibility than the mainstream media, and that's saying something.

The only thing masks are good for is hiding your face at pro-Hamas protests.

Not even 81-year-old Joe Biden is wearing a mask anymore, and there was a time he was wearing two at once at the recommendation of the CDC.

