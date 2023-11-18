'Breaking': Investigation Shows Israeli Helicopters Killed Israelis at Music Festival

Hamas' invasion of Israel began with Hamas paragliders landing at an open-air music festival and opening fire on innocent civilians. We've already heard from terrorist apologists that most of those kids were killed in the crossfire between Hamas terrorists and IDF soldiers, so Israel probably killed most of them in its lust to kill Palestinians.

Now we're getting a "breaking" report that an investigation suggests that many of the concert-goers were killed by Israeli helicopters.

BREAKING: Israeli police investigation reveals that Israeli military helicopters may have been responsible for killing Israelis at the music rave.



Also, Israeli intelligence assesses that Hamas did not know in advance about the Nova festival https://t.co/IGVwSMWYHU… — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) November 18, 2023

Really.

I'm not sure I understand the point. We're supposed to somehow feel better that Hamas just stumbled upon the rave and decided to slaughter young people and rape women? https://t.co/pwQSMPGBS3 — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 18, 2023





This is objectively NOT what this piece says.



Our expectations for you were low but my God… — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) November 18, 2023

Shame on you! Why are you lying? This is NOT what is written in the report you attached. You really think everyone is that stupid? — Yair Navot - יאיר נבות (@Navot_Yair) November 18, 2023

it's not true the article doesn't say that of course. if it was true it would be major news in every newspaper and news channel in USA — Tipping Odds Podcast. Mitch 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TippingOddsLV) November 18, 2023

Nothing of what you are saying is not written in this article. It says HAMAS identified the festival from the air and then targeted the innocent civilians who were in it. — Peaceful Israel (@peacefulisrael) November 18, 2023

@CommunityNotes anyone? He is absolutely mistranslating and misrepresenting the article — Michael Elgort 🇺🇦✡️ (@just_whatever) November 18, 2023

That is not what the article says and I hope someone who actually understands Hebrew community notes the hell out of it.



Promoting this conspiracy theory is sick and cruel, but what do you expect much from someone who lobbied for the Iranian regime. https://t.co/e4v24o03zj — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) November 18, 2023

Parsi knows that exactly what he’s doing. — Star (@j__star2) November 18, 2023

Sadly, this lie will now go around the world. People who fancy themselves intellectuals and peace activists will tell others that Israel "admitted" to killing their own citizens. Every Osama Bin Laden-loving college student will be screaming this from bullhorns at rallies. — Joseph E. McKay (@JosephEMcKay) November 18, 2023

What do you expect from a lobbyist for the Islamic terrorist regime based in Washington? — Corduene (@Corduene7) November 18, 2023

Well, in fairness, the English language version does say that according to a source they might have accidentally hit some civilians https://t.co/F7CGbmqykk pic.twitter.com/MPBcbiAKhd — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) November 18, 2023

Ah, according to a "source." Also in fairness, Israel would actually admit this if it were true. How many of the 364 people murdered at the festival were killed by Hamas terrorists, who then moved into residential areas and killed 1,400 Israelis?

It's possible that an Israeli was struck by accident, but we've seen video posted by the Hamas terrorists themselves who stormed the festival and drove off with unconscious hostages. Trita Parsi is posting this only to fuel the conspiracy theories that IDF soldiers actually killed all the festival-goers while aiming at Hamas "freedom fighters."

