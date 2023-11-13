Seattle Cops Watch Over Antifa 'Bike Brigade' Blocking Traffic
Pollster Nate Silver Predicts Biden's Chances In 2024 Are Tenuous And Democrats Are...
Students Triggered by Truck Displaying 'Columbia's Biggest Antisemites'
DHS Secretary Mayorkas Escapes Impeachment Thanks To The 'Placate 8' In The House...
Politico: Biden Lacks Capacity for Another Term
UN Lackey Shoots Down 'False & Insidious Claims' That Palestinian Schools Teach Hatred...
Dana Loesch Answers A Fictional Place Question With an Unexpected Answer and We...
The Useless UN Has Not Condemned Hamas, Called for Release of Hostages But...
AOC Says That a Ceasefire Is 'Spiritual'
'Journalist': Look at These 'Innocent Israeli Civilians' Strapped With Rifles
CEO of 'Public Square' Shares He's 'Not Going Back to Cali' After Chinese...
Bye: Migrants Tell NY They Don’t Like The Accommodations
Gad Saad Notes That 'Texas Has Changed a Lot' After Seeing Pro-Hamas March
Photo: Israeli Soldiers Take Key Hamas Building

Stephen L. Miller Roasts The Atlantic for Its Support of Antisemite Greta Thunberg

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on November 13, 2023
Twitter

As Twitchy recently reported, Greta Thunberg posted to Instagram a photo of herself and some colleagues holding "Stand With Gaza" and "Climate Justice" signs.

Advertisement

Hey, Hamas are the ones hoarding all those fossil fuels in their tunnels so they can shoot more rockets at Israel.

Thunberg tried to explain that the stuffed octopus conspicuously placed right next to her wasn't at all a symbol of antisemitism … it was "a tool often used by autistic people as a way to communicate feelings." Yeah, right.

Thunberg didn't need a stuffed octopus to communicate her feelings on Israel, though.

Expert Tom Nichols wondered if anyone saw this coming:

Recommended

Seattle Cops Watch Over Antifa 'Bike Brigade' Blocking Traffic
Brett T.
Advertisement

Maybe he should talk to his friends at The Atlantic about their veneration of Thunberg:

Being autistic is no excuse for this.

Advertisement

And The Atlantic tried to explain to us "Why Greta Makes Adults Uncomfortable." Because she's a terrorist supporter as well as a climate alarmist who's been wrong about everything?

The "far-right" was right to keep their distance from this "teen."

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: ANTISEMITISM HAMAS GRETA THUNBERG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Seattle Cops Watch Over Antifa 'Bike Brigade' Blocking Traffic
Brett T.
Dana Loesch Answers A Fictional Place Question With an Unexpected Answer and We Can Not Stop Laughing
ArtistAngie
Pollster Nate Silver Predicts Biden's Chances In 2024 Are Tenuous And Democrats Are Not Happy
justmindy
DHS Secretary Mayorkas Escapes Impeachment Thanks To The 'Placate 8' In The House GOP Caucus
justmindy
Students Triggered by Truck Displaying 'Columbia's Biggest Antisemites'
Brett T.
OMG, This is REAL! Prankster Calls Harvard Admissions About Admitting Her Hamas TERRORIST Son (Listen)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Seattle Cops Watch Over Antifa 'Bike Brigade' Blocking Traffic Brett T.
Advertisement