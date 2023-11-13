Stephen L. Miller Roasts The Atlantic for Its Support of Antisemite Greta Thunberg

As Twitchy recently reported, Greta Thunberg posted to Instagram a photo of herself and some colleagues holding "Stand With Gaza" and "Climate Justice" signs.

Greta Thunberg posted this on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/vgPM5KVkUu — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 20, 2023

Hey, Hamas are the ones hoarding all those fossil fuels in their tunnels so they can shoot more rockets at Israel.

Thunberg tried to explain that the stuffed octopus conspicuously placed right next to her wasn't at all a symbol of antisemitism … it was "a tool often used by autistic people as a way to communicate feelings." Yeah, right.

Thunberg didn't need a stuffed octopus to communicate her feelings on Israel, though.

Yesterday, Greta Thunberg shared the stage with Sara Rachdan. My quick Instagram research shows: Rachdan celebrates Hamas' attacks against Israeli civilians, admires terrorists and trivializes the Holocaust. Apparently, non of that is a problem for Greta. THREAD pic.twitter.com/j9dIM7j7KS — Filipp Piatov (@fpiatov) November 13, 2023

That little octopus support plushy in her Instagram post may not have been as innocent as she claimed it was. pic.twitter.com/Ez5zdrz4di — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 12, 2023

Expert Tom Nichols wondered if anyone saw this coming:

Huh. I wonder if anyone saw this coming https://t.co/ppd5t4DPMp — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 12, 2023

Maybe he should talk to his friends at The Atlantic about their veneration of Thunberg:

Tom, until you draft "Greta is a fraud" at The Atlantic, and then you refuse to cower and object from your editors & Lauren Jobs, who will refuse to publish that, and who still pay you, kindly shut the fuck up. pic.twitter.com/1pPT1suITR — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 13, 2023

Write *that* piece, lose your job, lose your MSNBC hits over if or just go roll off a pier.



You won't. And everyone who knows you professionally, knows why. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 13, 2023

Tough but fair. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 13, 2023

She doesn’t look like the timid little autist in this video, quite the opposite — J (@j913tn) November 13, 2023

Being autistic is no excuse for this.

She needs to be sent to the war front — the2nd🥀 (@_georgethe2nd) November 12, 2023

I dislike her so much, and you know I mean more than dislike 💔 — the2nd🥀 (@_georgethe2nd) November 12, 2023

Is there anything more boring than a western girl living comfortably and safely in Europe while screaming buzzwords she found on TikTok about a topic she knows nothing about?#HamasisISIS#gretassupportsISIS — Mor Hogeg (@SHMSBS7) November 12, 2023

And The Atlantic tried to explain to us "Why Greta Makes Adults Uncomfortable." Because she's a terrorist supporter as well as a climate alarmist who's been wrong about everything?

The "far-right" was right to keep their distance from this "teen."

