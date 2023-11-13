Gad Saad Notes That 'Texas Has Changed a Lot' After Seeing Pro-Hamas March

There's Texas and then there's Austin. Austin's long been a liberal enclave, not to mention that a lot of Californians are fleeing their state for Texas, and apparently they're bringing with them all of the policies that made California unlivable. We have to admit, we were heartbroken to see this video from Austin:

Advertisement

Palestinian protesters set off smoke as they shut down the streets of Austin, TX calling for a “ceasefire” from Israel. pic.twitter.com/SYRd0Ywf70 — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) November 12, 2023

Didn't think this would happen in Texas — Restitutor Orbis (@Restitutor_) November 12, 2023

At the very least, leave the horses out of this embarrassment.

Gad Saad's Canadian, but even he knows this isn't the real Texas.

Texas has changed a lot. https://t.co/KYGcGZ2Oj8 — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) November 13, 2023

Many Americans still have no idea how much immigration has changed this country — and how many of their neighbors would be total strangers to them. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) November 13, 2023

I didn’t expect Texans to stand by and allow this to happen. — Jamie Dawson (@ItsJamieDawson) November 13, 2023

Well, this is Austin. It's about as progressive as it gets. — Steven Crosley/ Retired Warrior 🇺🇸 (@woundedtroop) November 13, 2023

Austin is the San Francisco of Texas, always has been. — Bob Sanford (@BobSanford13) November 13, 2023

It’s almost like the majority of illegal border crossers were actually from the Middle East pretending to be Mexican/South American. 🤔

No way Texas turns this quick without it being a direct result of the un-vetted/un-monitored open border. 😖 — EverFaithful (@sheydayi_p) November 13, 2023

I didn't realize Austin, Texas was in the Middle East... — Jimmy Simmons (@ArticulateTHGHT) November 13, 2023

Just a thought … Amazon must be making a killing off of Palestinian flags.

Boy they're begging for it in Texas — Dea Riley (@DeaRileyKY) November 13, 2023

"Keep Austin Weird" really meant "Keep Austin Marxist" and everyone paying attention knew this. I feel bad for any Jewish people living there. — 🖤Lincoln's 👻🖤 (@TheGhostofLinc1) November 13, 2023

ISIS flags on American soil. Fantastic. — Sharon Solomon 📈 (@MrSharonSolomon) November 13, 2023

Pro-Hamas cowboys?! — Cindy Calland (@cindycalland) November 13, 2023

When they did this in NYC all the comment s were “let’s see them try this in Texas”



Well… — JR (@Jr_666_Jr) November 13, 2023

Import California, and you become California. — Andrath (@Andrath1975) November 13, 2023

All of these pro-Hamas marches make us angry, but this one breaks our hearts a little bit. We'd always considered Texas the last line of defense against exactly this sort of thing.

***