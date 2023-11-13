CEO of 'Public Square' Shares He's 'Not Going Back to Cali' After Chinese...
Gad Saad Notes That 'Texas Has Changed a Lot' After Seeing Pro-Hamas March

Brett T.  |  7:20 PM on November 13, 2023
gadsaad.com

There's Texas and then there's Austin. Austin's long been a liberal enclave, not to mention that a lot of Californians are fleeing their state for Texas, and apparently they're bringing with them all of the policies that made California unlivable. We have to admit, we were heartbroken to see this video from Austin:

At the very least, leave the horses out of this embarrassment.

Gad Saad's Canadian, but even he knows this isn't the real Texas.

Just a thought … Amazon must be making a killing off of Palestinian flags.

All of these pro-Hamas marches make us angry, but this one breaks our hearts a little bit. We'd always considered Texas the last line of defense against exactly this sort of thing.

***

