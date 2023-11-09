Washington Post Reportedly Pressured to Remove 'Racist' Cartoon About Hamas

'I Can't Believe This Is Real': WHO Graphic Portrays Gaza As Land of...
Brett T.  |  6:20 PM on November 09, 2023
Twitter

We've been seeing this political cartoon posted to a lot of feeds on X. It depicts Hamas using women and children as human shields, which is pretty spot-on — we're kind of surprised there was a political cartoonist based enough to criticize Hamas.

The Free Beacon's Drew Holden reports that the Washington Post was pressured by staffers to remove the cartoon because it was "racist."

Holden reports:

[Executive Editor Sally] Buzbee forwarded an email that [Post Opinions editor David] Shipley had sent opinions staff in which he said he had personally "taken down" the cartoon. Shipley included the full text of an editor's note in which he publicly expressed "regret" that he had "missed something profound, and divisive" in publishing the image.

"A cartoon published by Michael Ramirez on the war in Gaza, a cartoon whose publication I approved, was seen by many readers as racist. This was not my intent. I saw the drawing as a caricature of a specific individual, the Hamas spokesperson, who celebrated the attacks on unarmed civilians in Israel," Shipley wrote.

Racist? Since when is Hamas a race?

Glenn Beck Has Hilarious Video Proof That 'Biden IS the Modern-Day Forrest Gump'
Doug P.
It's absolutely accurate. Washington Post staffers and readers are upset that a terrorist organization is being lampooned.

How absolutely gutless.

Along with Shipley's editor's note, the Post published letters to the editor that variously called the cartoon "deeply malicious," "deeply racist," and "full of bias and prejudice."

The Post also reported on Wednesday evening about its removal of the cartoon by Ramirez, who twice won the Pulitzer Prize at the Las Vegas Review-Journal before joining the Post in May. The report said "the drawing was criticized as racist and dehumanizing toward Palestinians" and described the Hamas caricature as having a "large nose and snarling mouth."

Ah, the cartoon made the terrorists look bad. That "dehumanizing Palestinians" crap is exactly what came out of Rep. Rashida Tlaib's mouth when she was asked to denounce the October 7 massacre.

***

