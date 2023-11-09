Florida Man Tells Pro-Israel Protesters He'd Fight in Gaza If It Meant He Could Kill Them

Is there anywhere you can go in America where pro-Hamas protesters aren't holding a march or something? Superstar reporter Julio Rosas was in Boca Raton, Florida, covering dueling rallies, one pro-Israel, and one pro-Hamas. One brave protester on the side of the terrorists claimed he'd go fight in Gaza right now if it meant he'd be able to kill Jews.'

Advertisement

At dueling rallies in Boca Raton, FL, a masked man tells Jewish and pro-Israel protesters he would go fight in Gaza if it meant he would be able to kill them right now. pic.twitter.com/pNbUqaATKi — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 9, 2023

Pro-tip: The side wearing masks is almost always on the wrong side of the issue.

Tensions continue to be high and another fight almost breaks out as people cross the road. Boca Raton police are constantly stepping in to prevent fights. pic.twitter.com/demtPFKzAH — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 9, 2023

Is something stopping these people from hopping a plane and joining the fight against Israel?

Is he looking for a GoFundMe?



I'm sure we could set that up for him to travel there. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) November 9, 2023

What's actually scary is that these people live among us with this level of hatred in their hearts, brought out by Hamas' invasion of Israel and the slaughter of 1,400 innocent civilians. Israel defending itself was all it took for them to put on masks and take to the streets.

It's so comforting to know that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris last week announced the first National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia. It's going great.

Did anyone offer him a one way ticket to Gaza? — Mommar (@MisterCommodity) November 9, 2023

The pro-Israel people aren’t afraid to show their faces, unlike those jihadi cowards. — Harold ☘️ (@Nikk1066) November 9, 2023

I’m on my way. I have a mask to rip off. — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) November 9, 2023

It sucks for him that this is America and he can't just kill Jews on a whim.

Have a tough time believing that soy Hamas man would back up all that talk — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) November 9, 2023

Arrest. Take his mask off. Put him on the terrorist watch list. If he is not a citizen deport him, and whoever else he has with him. Repeat as necessary. — Haynes Eslinger (@HansSling63) November 9, 2023

He's doing a wonderful job proving why Palestinians are not the good guys in this. — Alexander R (@_Alexander_R__) November 9, 2023

100% a University of South Florida professor — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) November 9, 2023

Lovely people. I truly wonder why there’s not more support. — SinNombre (@SinNomb54107159) November 9, 2023

“I would go right now!” Then why is he still standing there? What a joke. He’ll go back to his comfortable home, have some Taco Bell and watch The View. All in a day of hard work of virtue signaling. 🤣 — Lucy Race (@LucyRace42) November 9, 2023

Advertisement

Paging Ron DeSantis, you have a cleanup of terrorist lovers on aisle Boca.... — Slim Wiggy🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) November 9, 2023

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew Americans in Israel home to relative safety; maybe he could do the reverse and arrange flights to Gaza for all of these wannabe Hamas terrorists.

***