Florida Man Tells Pro-Israel Protesters He'd Fight in Gaza If It Meant He Could Kill Them

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on November 09, 2023
Is there anywhere you can go in America where pro-Hamas protesters aren't holding a march or something? Superstar reporter Julio Rosas was in Boca Raton, Florida, covering dueling rallies, one pro-Israel, and one pro-Hamas. One brave protester on the side of the terrorists claimed he'd go fight in Gaza right now if it meant he'd be able to kill Jews.'

Pro-tip: The side wearing masks is almost always on the wrong side of the issue.

Is something stopping these people from hopping a plane and joining the fight against Israel?

What's actually scary is that these people live among us with this level of hatred in their hearts, brought out by Hamas' invasion of Israel and the slaughter of 1,400 innocent civilians. Israel defending itself was all it took for them to put on masks and take to the streets.

It's so comforting to know that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris last week announced the first National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia. It's going great.

It sucks for him that this is America and he can't just kill Jews on a whim.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew Americans in Israel home to relative safety; maybe he could do the reverse and arrange flights to Gaza for all of these wannabe Hamas terrorists.

***

