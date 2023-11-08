Vivek Ramaswamy Says Joe Rogan and Elon Musk Should Be Hosting the Debate

All of the GOP candidates had strong openings in Wednesday night's debate, but Vivek Ramaswamy switched things up by going after the moderators and NBC News, the host of the debate.

.@VivekGRamaswamy goes scorched earth on RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and the NBC moderators. pic.twitter.com/heFclqEz9T — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 9, 2023

.@VivekGRamaswamy turns the tables on the moderators, obliterating the leftist media for their interference in the 2020 election



The Trump Russia Collusion Hoax that you pushed for years was that real or was that Hillary Clinton Made up disinformation? Answer the question Go! pic.twitter.com/N1OLCg0i1J — Media Research Center (@theMRC) November 9, 2023

🚨 BREAKING: Vivek Ramaswamy destroys Ronna Romney McDaniel, demand she come on stage and RESIGN, says Joe Rogan and Elon Musk should be hosting the debate instead of hacks like Kristen Welker who pushed the Russian Collusion Hoax 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hxcBxGrdPN — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 9, 2023

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: “Think about who's moderating this debate. This should be Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan and Elon Musk. We'd have ten times the viewership.”



pic.twitter.com/hxcBxGrdPN — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 9, 2023





This post isn't an endorsement of Ramaswamy, but we respect him calling out the NBC moderators. That was … Trumpian.

