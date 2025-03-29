CNN Panelists Downplay Cable Net's OWN POLL About Trump Approval to Push 'Signal-Gate' BS

Mike Lee Asks When the Democratic Party Became So Violent and X Users...
Doug P. | 3:40 PM on March 29, 2025
Twitchy

Democrats and the media are hoping the latest Trump-related "scandal" will be the one that finally brings some accountability to an administration. 

You have to admire the stamina of so many of those in the media afflicted with TDS for their ability to repeatedly be Charlie Brown trying to kick the football after Lucy has pulled it away so many times over the last several years. 

"Signal-Gate" has provided the latest opportunity for the anti-Trump media to set themselves up for a letdown, but some of the panelists didn't take kindly to a colleague citing CNN's own poll to torpedo claims that the latest lib outrage is making people regret the way they voted in November: 

A few CNN panelists getting the vapors when somebody cited the cable net's own poll speaks hilarious volumes. 

All the Left's flipping out about "Signal-Gate" won't work and before too long they'll latch onto a new thing to try and panic everybody about. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  

