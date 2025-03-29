CNN Panelists Downplay Cable Net's OWN POLL About Trump Approval to Push 'Signal-Gate' BS

Democrats and the media are hoping the latest Trump-related "scandal" will be the one that finally brings some accountability to an administration.

You have to admire the stamina of so many of those in the media afflicted with TDS for their ability to repeatedly be Charlie Brown trying to kick the football after Lucy has pulled it away so many times over the last several years.

"Signal-Gate" has provided the latest opportunity for the anti-Trump media to set themselves up for a letdown, but some of the panelists didn't take kindly to a colleague citing CNN's own poll to torpedo claims that the latest lib outrage is making people regret the way they voted in November:

LOL: CNN is still trying to bury their OWN POLL that shows Trump’s soaring approval rating.



Embarrassing! pic.twitter.com/KkvU3qSeyU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 29, 2025

A few CNN panelists getting the vapors when somebody cited the cable net's own poll speaks hilarious volumes.

Democrats can't handle the fact that President Trump's numbers are soaring.



S.E. Cupp: "We know from Maggie Haberman's reporting that Trump really doesn't want to fire anyone because he doesn't want the media to win. And let me tell you, the media is winning. The media because… pic.twitter.com/SeCiOwISsW — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) March 29, 2025

All the Left's flipping out about "Signal-Gate" won't work and before too long they'll latch onto a new thing to try and panic everybody about.

CNN is upset that their manufactured "scandal" isn't gaining traction.



They hate Trump and struggle to understand why others don't share their "TDS" and why his poll numbers are great. A form of cognitive dissonance: When new information contradicts an existing belief. — CatDog99 (@dog99_cat) March 29, 2025

"The media is winning" is a bizarre take when no classified info was disclosed, no war plans discussed, and everyone kept their job despite the hysterics from the DC bubble.



🤡🤡 https://t.co/YVnL61sdvL — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) March 29, 2025

"The media is winning" is exactly something we'd expect something working in a media that's losing to say.

The legacy/corporate media is flatlining in general.

