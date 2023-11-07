Latest US Army Recruitment Video Lacking in Diversity

It's possible the soldier featured in this recruitment ad making his first jump is gay, but if he were, the U.S. Army would have let us know somehow … he'd have a rainbow parachute or something. This is a far cry from last year's Army recruiting videos, which used Disney-style animation to tell the story of how a woman's lesbian parents prepared her for the Army.

General Mark Milley has retired, so maybe he took some of his beloved wokeness with him.

You don't need us,



you got this!



I see the adversary fleeing already! pic.twitter.com/CWqQy5p1gA — Chris B (@ChrisCrbn) November 7, 2023

This was an Army ad 2 years ago, the story of a woman raised by lesbians:https://t.co/a7EcHV4TUA pic.twitter.com/knlHaaG4nJ — The Air Loom 🇫🇷 (@Styx_Boatman) November 7, 2023

BARK

ALL THAT YOU CAN

BARK pic.twitter.com/EPN7xMELfz — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) November 7, 2023

There are no women in this advertisement.



Why is that, @USArmy ? — ib (@Indian_Bronson) November 7, 2023

White dudes back in the ads.



Things are getting serious. — Retrovium (@openplains12) November 7, 2023

Only time you have white men is when its war time. — CW (@C_Westling) November 7, 2023

What happened to the diversity? — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 7, 2023

No time for diversity now that it's wartime, huh guys? — Pete D’Abrosca (@pdabrosca) November 7, 2023

Noticing an unusual lack of forced diversity here. What are you plotting? 🤔 — Jack Montgomery (@JackBMontgomery) November 7, 2023

White men in an army commercial instead of obese they/thems telling their story how the army helps them live their life as a poly cat family? You must be looking for bullet catchers to fight another BS sand war. Too late, pass. — 9mmSMG (@9mm_smg) November 7, 2023

Not this generation, Moshe, you're not getting my sons like you got my father and I before. Have fun with the Diversity Squad. — Harry Reams (@harryreams187) November 7, 2023

It's too late for this marketing campaign to work. — Jenny Logan (@chisholmfinance) November 7, 2023

Uh oh. An army ad that features white men doing actual army stuff. Guess we're going to war in the Middle East soon. — FedUpMajority (@FedUpMajority) November 7, 2023

Need the diversity brigade to go first — Dan (@DanTalks1) November 7, 2023

Sorry, this doesn’t look very diverse, I have been reliably informed that diversity is our strength, I want no part of joining a non diverse army like the one shown. — Frog of W@r (@14froger14) November 7, 2023

You guys are the worst. Keep your woke pro trans agenda. No one should join the army anymore. — G.I. Jose (@cuppooffjjooee) November 7, 2023

Imagine completely disrespecting an entire race and their culture then wanting them to fight wars for you. — Evidence (@WAZDKD) November 7, 2023

This really is quite the turnaround from a couple of years ago when the Army was trying to recruit female college graduates who'd been raised by lesbians. It's almost like the Army is serious about getting people to sign up.

