Latest US Army Recruitment Video Lacking in Diversity

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on November 07, 2023
Twitchy

It's possible the soldier featured in this recruitment ad making his first jump is gay, but if he were, the U.S. Army would have let us know somehow … he'd have a rainbow parachute or something. This is a far cry from last year's Army recruiting videos, which used Disney-style animation to tell the story of how a woman's lesbian parents prepared her for the Army.

General Mark Milley has retired, so maybe he took some of his beloved wokeness with him.

This really is quite the turnaround from a couple of years ago when the Army was trying to recruit female college graduates who'd been raised by lesbians. It's almost like the Army is serious about getting people to sign up.

