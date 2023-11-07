Latest US Army Recruitment Video Lacking in Diversity

It's possible the soldier featured in this recruitment ad making his first jump is gay, but if he were, the U.S. Army would have let us know somehow … he'd have a rainbow parachute or something. This is a far cry from last year's Army recruiting videos, which used Disney-style animation to tell the story of how a woman's lesbian parents prepared her for the Army.
General Mark Milley has retired, so maybe he took some of his beloved wokeness with him.
💪 Together, we can take on any challenge.— U.S. Army (@USArmy) November 6, 2023
🪂 Jump into the unlimited #ArmyPossibilities to #BeAllYouCanBe at https://t.co/H2pnYPLqaQ #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/N5kUAuyJ3O
You don't need us,— Chris B (@ChrisCrbn) November 7, 2023
you got this!
I see the adversary fleeing already! pic.twitter.com/CWqQy5p1gA
This was an Army ad 2 years ago, the story of a woman raised by lesbians:https://t.co/a7EcHV4TUA pic.twitter.com/knlHaaG4nJ— The Air Loom 🇫🇷 (@Styx_Boatman) November 7, 2023
BARK— Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) November 7, 2023
ALL THAT YOU CAN
BARK pic.twitter.com/EPN7xMELfz
There are no women in this advertisement.— ib (@Indian_Bronson) November 7, 2023
Why is that, @USArmy ?
White dudes back in the ads.— Retrovium (@openplains12) November 7, 2023
Things are getting serious.
Only time you have white men is when its war time.— CW (@C_Westling) November 7, 2023
What happened to the diversity?— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 7, 2023
No time for diversity now that it's wartime, huh guys?— Pete D’Abrosca (@pdabrosca) November 7, 2023
Noticing an unusual lack of forced diversity here. What are you plotting? 🤔— Jack Montgomery (@JackBMontgomery) November 7, 2023
White men in an army commercial instead of obese they/thems telling their story how the army helps them live their life as a poly cat family? You must be looking for bullet catchers to fight another BS sand war. Too late, pass.— 9mmSMG (@9mm_smg) November 7, 2023
Not this generation, Moshe, you're not getting my sons like you got my father and I before. Have fun with the Diversity Squad.— Harry Reams (@harryreams187) November 7, 2023
It's too late for this marketing campaign to work.— Jenny Logan (@chisholmfinance) November 7, 2023
Uh oh. An army ad that features white men doing actual army stuff. Guess we're going to war in the Middle East soon.— FedUpMajority (@FedUpMajority) November 7, 2023
Need the diversity brigade to go first— Dan (@DanTalks1) November 7, 2023
Sorry, this doesn’t look very diverse, I have been reliably informed that diversity is our strength, I want no part of joining a non diverse army like the one shown.— Frog of W@r (@14froger14) November 7, 2023
You guys are the worst. Keep your woke pro trans agenda. No one should join the army anymore.— G.I. Jose (@cuppooffjjooee) November 7, 2023
Imagine completely disrespecting an entire race and their culture then wanting them to fight wars for you.— Evidence (@WAZDKD) November 7, 2023
This really is quite the turnaround from a couple of years ago when the Army was trying to recruit female college graduates who'd been raised by lesbians. It's almost like the Army is serious about getting people to sign up.
***
