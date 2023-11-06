Pro-Hamas Mob Burns Israeli Flags Along With Picture of Joe Biden

Superstar reporter Julio Rosas was at the pro-Hamas march in Washington, D.C. this weekend, and the terrorist supporters are not happy with President Joe Biden standing firm with Israel and planning to send $14.3 billion in aid to help fortify Israel's defenses. Here's a protester calling out war criminal Biden:

Advertisement

Outside the White House, a man screams at Secret Service to bring out Joe Biden: Bring out that war criminal! Bring out that mfer! pic.twitter.com/el1wYSug9m — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 4, 2023

Nice crowd.

This is a worldwide phenomenon, and this video is said to be from Spain, where Hamas supporters burned the Israeli flag along with photos of Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Benjamin Netanyahu. Even in Spain, they're burning Biden in effigy:

Muslim immigrants in Spain burn Israeli flags and photos of Ursula von der Leyen and Joe Biden. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/aMWpjJyt8O — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) November 5, 2023





Wrapping up the first week of the White House’s Islamaphobia awareness campaign with Palestinians burning Israeli flags and pictures of Joe Biden.



pic.twitter.com/ZofFiQCxbp — Jason Curtis Anderson (@JCAndersonNYC) November 5, 2023

We'd almost forgotten Kamala Harris' video denouncing Islamophobia along with Biden's proclamation.

It’s almost too perfect 😂 — Zach Hanover (@zhanover) November 5, 2023

It’s a perfect example of what the administration says versus what we see with our own eyes. — Jason Curtis Anderson (@JCAndersonNYC) November 5, 2023

I can't wait to hear Joe Biden comment on this.



It won't be coherent.

Nobody will understand what he's talking about.



But I still want to hear it. — Sheldon Yakiwchuk (@YakkStack) November 6, 2023

Such a peaceful people — Dean Steinbeck (@Crypto_Counsel) November 6, 2023

Just think, this blatant antisemitism will incite even more Islamophobia. Kamala is pearl clutching in anguish at the thought of the retaliation these poor Muslims will face — Boxer Brown (@blixb1) November 5, 2023

Some really fine people on both sides. — Adam Epstein (@aepstein_) November 6, 2023

Diversity and multiculturalism is working out great! — Libs Hate Us (@LibsHateUs) November 6, 2023

Europe has become very diverse with its lax immigration laws.

As an Iranian who have seen these scenes times and times in his homeland, I can guarantee that if Europeans don’t detain and deport all illegals, extremist Muslims and possible terrorists, then they are going to have a dark future.

Wake up people. — Secular (@IranianSecular) November 5, 2023

Fiery but mostly peaceful.

***