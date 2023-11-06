Pro-Hamas Mob Burns Israeli Flags Along With Picture of Joe Biden

David French Concludes That Speaker Mike Johnson Is Doing Christianity Wrong
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on November 06, 2023
AP Photo/Marco Ugarte

Superstar reporter Julio Rosas was at the pro-Hamas march in Washington, D.C. this weekend, and the terrorist supporters are not happy with President Joe Biden standing firm with Israel and planning to send $14.3 billion in aid to help fortify Israel's defenses. Here's a protester calling out war criminal Biden:

Nice crowd.

This is a worldwide phenomenon, and this video is said to be from Spain, where Hamas supporters burned the Israeli flag along with photos of Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Benjamin Netanyahu. Even in Spain, they're burning Biden in effigy:


We'd almost forgotten Kamala Harris' video denouncing Islamophobia along with Biden's proclamation.

Europe has become very diverse with its lax immigration laws.

Fiery but mostly peaceful.

***

