Pro-Hamas Mob Burns Israeli Flags Along With Picture of Joe Biden

Superstar reporter Julio Rosas was at the pro-Hamas march in Washington, D.C. this weekend, and the terrorist supporters are not happy with President Joe Biden standing firm with Israel and planning to send $14.3 billion in aid to help fortify Israel's defenses. Here's a protester calling out war criminal Biden:
Outside the White House, a man screams at Secret Service to bring out Joe Biden: Bring out that war criminal! Bring out that mfer! pic.twitter.com/el1wYSug9m— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 4, 2023
Nice crowd.
This is a worldwide phenomenon, and this video is said to be from Spain, where Hamas supporters burned the Israeli flag along with photos of Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Benjamin Netanyahu. Even in Spain, they're burning Biden in effigy:
Muslim immigrants in Spain burn Israeli flags and photos of Ursula von der Leyen and Joe Biden. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/aMWpjJyt8O— RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) November 5, 2023
Wrapping up the first week of the White House’s Islamaphobia awareness campaign with Palestinians burning Israeli flags and pictures of Joe Biden.— Jason Curtis Anderson (@JCAndersonNYC) November 5, 2023
pic.twitter.com/ZofFiQCxbp
We'd almost forgotten Kamala Harris' video denouncing Islamophobia along with Biden's proclamation.
It’s almost too perfect 😂— Zach Hanover (@zhanover) November 5, 2023
It’s a perfect example of what the administration says versus what we see with our own eyes.— Jason Curtis Anderson (@JCAndersonNYC) November 5, 2023
I can't wait to hear Joe Biden comment on this.— Sheldon Yakiwchuk (@YakkStack) November 6, 2023
It won't be coherent.
Nobody will understand what he's talking about.
But I still want to hear it.
Such a peaceful people— Dean Steinbeck (@Crypto_Counsel) November 6, 2023
Just think, this blatant antisemitism will incite even more Islamophobia. Kamala is pearl clutching in anguish at the thought of the retaliation these poor Muslims will face— Boxer Brown (@blixb1) November 5, 2023
Some really fine people on both sides.— Adam Epstein (@aepstein_) November 6, 2023
Diversity and multiculturalism is working out great!— Libs Hate Us (@LibsHateUs) November 6, 2023
Europe has become very diverse with its lax immigration laws.
As an Iranian who have seen these scenes times and times in his homeland, I can guarantee that if Europeans don’t detain and deport all illegals, extremist Muslims and possible terrorists, then they are going to have a dark future.— Secular (@IranianSecular) November 5, 2023
Wake up people.
Fiery but mostly peaceful.
***
