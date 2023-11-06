Penn Student Wants You to Remember Those Joyful Pictures From Glorious October 7

We've asked why young people seem so enamored with Hamas. Where does this antisemitism come from? Is it indoctrination by the universities? College students across the country are holding pro-Hamas marches and terrorizing Jewish students.

Advertisement

Canary Mission has identified this University of Pennsylvania student, but we're even more concerned by the crowd that was cheering her on as she talked about the joyful images of Palestinian "freedom fighters" and how happy it made her.

NEW Canary Mission profile. Tara Tarawneh, a student at @Penn & writer for Penn's student newspaper, glorified the massacre of Jews at a pro-Hamas rally: “I remember feeling so empowered and happy...I want all of you to hold that feeling in your hearts." https://t.co/38Lj7qBtQ5 pic.twitter.com/MxDrYMLGWx — Canary Mission (@canarymission) November 5, 2023

Would it be wrong to put her on a "Do not hire" list?

This was a terrorist attack that killed 31 Americans. Other Americans are still being held hostage by the terrorist group. And here you have someone openly celebrating it on American streets.



These words should haunt her for the rest of her life. https://t.co/W2nfL395eR — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 5, 2023

Foreign citizens coming to the United States and studying here is a privilege, not a right. It’s one that should absolutely be predicated on the beneficiary not supporting terrorism against Americans. That’s a rule that should be strictly enforced by any sane society. — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 5, 2023

She’s quite pleased and will easily find a career as a DEI director at any number of Fortune 500 companies. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 5, 2023

She should be held accountable for her words. Anyone who employees that awful hateful terrorist lover should be held accountable. — SweetLemon (@MaryVicars7535) November 5, 2023

Expel her, do not hire. And as a one proud and now disgusted Penn alum, Amy Magill needs to go. Now. — Mark Weber (@MarkWeber1) November 5, 2023

In my 50+ years on this earth, there have been countless times where someone is confronted with something horrible they said. Every single time I sit there hoping they will “see the error of their ways”. Overwhelmingly, they find a way to excuse it because it’s what they think. — Ace (@AceRockol) November 5, 2023

I am scared about the future.

I am very scared what comes next after this — Caffeinated Opinion (@TUGFansMatter) November 5, 2023

We're pretty uneasy seeing the size of the pro-Hamas protests in cities like Washington, D.C., where they called for "war criminal" Joe Biden to come out and face the mob.

Advertisement

Well her future will be greatly impacted by these horrible words and thoughts. — Caroline Pufalt (@CPufalt) November 6, 2023

We can only hope so. But it's scary to think that all of these college terrorist cheerleaders had this hate in their hearts lying latent, and it took the slaughter of over a thousand Israelis to bring it to the surface.

***