Penn Student Wants You to Remember Those Joyful Pictures From Glorious October 7

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on November 06, 2023
AP Photo/Armin Durgut

We've asked why young people seem so enamored with Hamas. Where does this antisemitism come from? Is it indoctrination by the universities? College students across the country are holding pro-Hamas marches and terrorizing Jewish students.

Canary Mission has identified this University of Pennsylvania student, but we're even more concerned by the crowd that was cheering her on as she talked about the joyful images of Palestinian "freedom fighters" and how happy it made her.

Would it be wrong to put her on a "Do not hire" list? 

We're pretty uneasy seeing the size of the pro-Hamas protests in cities like Washington, D.C., where they called for "war criminal" Joe Biden to come out and face the mob.

We can only hope so. But it's scary to think that all of these college terrorist cheerleaders had this hate in their hearts lying latent, and it took the slaughter of over a thousand Israelis to bring it to the surface.

Tags: COLLEGE HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINE

