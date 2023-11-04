Rep. Ted Lieu Is Outraged by President Trump's 'Muslim Ban on Steroids'

Michigan Democrats Have Had Enough of Rashida Tlaib and Her Anti-Semitism and Are...
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on November 04, 2023
House Television via AP

Democrats were calling for Donald Trump's impeachment before he was even inaugurated — that's how much of a honeymoon period he got. If memory serves, before "Russian collusion" completely took over the narrative, one of Trump's first "scandals" as president was his "Muslim travel ban." Actually, it was a ban from travel from countries that were known terrorist hot spots — and designated as such by the Obama administration. Plenty of Muslim countries weren't on the list but never mind that fact.

Rep. Ted Lieu has read a disturbing report in The Daily Beast about a bill to prevent Palestinians from entering the United States. Lieu would probably prefer the U.S. take in refugees from Gaza.

Is Lieu at all concerned with the crisis at the southern border? He seems perfectly happy with unvetted migrants from all over the world just walking in and asking for asylum.

***

