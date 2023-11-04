Rep. Ted Lieu Is Outraged by President Trump's 'Muslim Ban on Steroids'

Democrats were calling for Donald Trump's impeachment before he was even inaugurated — that's how much of a honeymoon period he got. If memory serves, before "Russian collusion" completely took over the narrative, one of Trump's first "scandals" as president was his "Muslim travel ban." Actually, it was a ban from travel from countries that were known terrorist hot spots — and designated as such by the Obama administration. Plenty of Muslim countries weren't on the list but never mind that fact.

Rep. Ted Lieu has read a disturbing report in The Daily Beast about a bill to prevent Palestinians from entering the United States. Lieu would probably prefer the U.S. take in refugees from Gaza.

This repugnant bill is Trump’s Muslim Ban on steroids. It wrongfully holds an entire class of people accountable for the actions of a foreign terrorist group. This unAmerican thinking led to the tragic internment of people of Japanese ancestry. We shouldn’t make the same mistake. https://t.co/RsAXWoRgUN — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 4, 2023

There was no Muslim ban. — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) November 4, 2023

You are repugnant and should be primaried. — tasMAGADonian (@TASPatriot) November 4, 2023

Were Egypt or Indonesia on that list of countries? No. Well it wasn't much of a Muslim ban was it? So you're just making stuff up as usual. Facts aren't on your side so you resort to lies. — Great_Steak (@rojo_times) November 4, 2023

No, it's actually common sense. We don't need Hamas beheading babies here. You'd probably like it as a reason to give more money to defense contractors to whom all of you dipshits are beholden. — Mark Pukita (@mpukita) November 4, 2023

Was it repugnant when @BarackObama did it? — Fed Up Kentuckian (@FedUpKentuckian) November 4, 2023

That's IMPOSSIBLE since Trump never had a Muslim Ban. — GreatAmericanMail (@mail_american) November 4, 2023

Ted Lieu wants to allow Hamas terrorists into the US.



Guess what? They’re already here.



One is in Congress and her name is Rashida Tlaib. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 4, 2023

It is not repugnant to protect Americans from potential harm. It is not un-American at all, but quite the opposite. People who come from places where life is not regarded as sacred do not belong in the USA. — Jay Corwin ☦️🇺🇸 (@DrJayCorwin) November 4, 2023

I stopped reading where you first lied. That was 7 words into it. — Forest Garner (@garner_forest) November 4, 2023

None of what you just said is true — Books and Cigars (@hcinco67) November 4, 2023

Let them come stay with you. — juan Suarez (@JuanSuarez112) November 4, 2023

You want results or feelings not hurt ? — ⛳️🏴‍☠️CaptainJup🏴‍☠️⛳️ (@JupiterCaptainn) November 4, 2023

No one is interning them. Stop your damn lies. — GunTotingTexan (@2Smart4Woke) November 4, 2023

Whenever I wonder how Congress has such a low approval rating, all I have to do is think of Ted. They just don't come any more useless than this one. — John Oregon Deplorican (@JohnC32116200) November 4, 2023

Is Lieu at all concerned with the crisis at the southern border? He seems perfectly happy with unvetted migrants from all over the world just walking in and asking for asylum.

